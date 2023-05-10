Philippa Rice is a multi-talented artist who creates simple but beautiful comics about the everyday joys of living with someone you love. The title of her comic book, Soppy, is unapologetically fitting!

Rice forgoes the usual stuff like hearts and roses, going instead for the everyday ways we share the love with our significant others – be it our morning routines, a hug, and a snuggle, or finishing the day in each others’ arms. If you love these pictures as much as we do, be sure to check out Puuung’s illustrations as well!

To learn more about Philippa and her artwork, Bored Panda reached out to her. Read the full interview below.

More info: Instagram | philippajrice.com | Facebook | amazon.com