Love Is In The Small Things: 22 Simple But Beautiful Illustrations About The Everyday Joys Of Living With Someone You Love By Philippa Rice
Philippa Rice is a multi-talented artist who creates simple but beautiful comics about the everyday joys of living with someone you love. The title of her comic book, Soppy, is unapologetically fitting!
Rice forgoes the usual stuff like hearts and roses, going instead for the everyday ways we share the love with our significant others – be it our morning routines, a hug, and a snuggle, or finishing the day in each others’ arms. If you love these pictures as much as we do, be sure to check out Puuung’s illustrations as well!
To learn more about Philippa and her artwork, Bored Panda reached out to her. Read the full interview below.
More info: Instagram | philippajrice.com | Facebook | amazon.com
You Can Be In The Same Room Without Having To Do Everything Together
Philippa’s illustrations portraying her relationship with her boyfriend were born out of an experiment. She challenged herself to create using only 3 colors, making her illustrations minimalistic, yet truly hit the mark.
“When I first started making these comics - over ten years ago now - I remember that I was mostly just interested in trying out making images using only red, black, and white. I automatically chose my real life as the subject matter, without much thought really. As I kept drawing them, I felt myself leaning into the sweet moments in my relationship with Luke as it seemed to work well with how the red and black looked. Plus, I was always trying to impress him or get his attention with my art,” shared Philippa.
Sometimes, You Have To Ask Hard Questions
It Is Hugging Each Other Accidentally While Sleeping
Philippa has released several illustrated books, one of them being: “Soppy: A Love Story”, and a sequel “Baby: A Soppy Story”. We were wondering how Philippa came up with the name “Soppy” for her book. She shared: “When it came to the point of collecting the comics together to make a book, "Soppy" felt like a good title. Soppy means sentimental. It makes me think of puppy dog eyes and a full heart.”
True Love Means Putting Everything Aside Just To Hug
Happiness Is When Both Of You Read In Bed After An Exceptionally Tiring Day
We wanted to learn more about how Philippa manages to capture these beautiful moments so effectively. She shared: “I draw little moments in my sketchbook on a regular basis. If something cute or funny happens, or anything I want to remember.”
“These things come and go so quickly, but writing it down preserves it forever.”
Philippa also walked us through her creative process: “When I want to make a new comic or illustration in this style, I'll look through my sketchbooks and choose. It might be a rough sketch or just a few words. I probably will need to sketch it a few more times to plan the composition of the comic. I draw the final image in pencil first and then draw over in black ink. I have to make sure all the pencil lines are fully erased before I add the red, otherwise, the lines will show through. Then I scan the finished image and tidy it up in Photoshop.”
It’s Having Those Long Talks In Bed About Everything And Anything
It’s When You Know Your Favorite Cuddling Positions
Philippa is not only a cartoonist, she is also an animator and a crafts person. Therefore, it is obvious that those books are not the only ones in her collection. And since Philippa has been a creator for a while now, we wanted to know how her art has evolved over the years and how she sees it evolving in the future.“I've always used multiple styles and mediums. Alongside Soppy, I also used to make a webcomic called My Cardboard Life, plus videos of animated crochet characters. I still work in a number of styles, and I still make lots of comics about real life. I made a second Soppy book which came out in 2020, which was called Baby: a Soppy Story. (You might be able to guess what it's about.) I used the same red and black style for that. Since then, I've also started making comics about my life using gouache paints. I have three children now, and I find it helpful to use more colors and textures when I'm drawing about them,” shared Philippa.
Even The Most Mundane Tasks Are More Fun When You Do Them Together
Even Shopping For Food Can Be Exciting
And lastly, Philippa revealed that she is working on some new projects: “I'm in the middle of working on a handful of different projects behind the scenes that I'm not quite ready (or allowed!) to talk about. I've been branching out into writing prose as well as making animated gifs and, of course, more comics. As well as Baby: a Soppy Story, I also made another book called Sister BFFs which is about me and my younger sister in our early twenties.”
The Biggest Dilemma Is Often What To Eat For Dinner
Even If You’re Feeling A Bit Blue, There’s Always Someone That Will Hold Your Hand
Love Is About The Little Things
Cooking Together Often Becomes The Most Challenging And The Most Fun Task
Even The Tiniest Problems Matter To Your Loved One
It’s Knowing That It’s Not Always Rainbows And Butterflies, It’s Compromise That Moves Us Along
Sometimes, Love Can Be Found In The Simplest Things, Like Spending A Blissful Morning In The Kitchen
Building IKEA Furniture Is Like Playing With LEGO When It’s Just The Two Of You
There Is Nothing More Comfortable Than Falling Asleep On Your Loved One’s Lap
It’s Having A Favorite Cafe Where Only You Two Matter
Love Means Knowing When You Need To Say Sorry
It Is About Exploring New Things, Even If It’s Just Your Neighborhood Park
The Cold Autumn Wind Can’t Touch You Because Your Heart Always Stays Warm
As long as both of you are headed the same way…
…Everything will be just fine
