Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Grim Reaper animal comics show a ghost dog waiting patiently in a parking lot beside a cloaked figure.
Animals

Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)

hidreley-btu
Hidrėlėy Approved Contributor
Jenny-Jinya approaches the subject of death in a way that’s anything but ordinary. Her comics feature a kind-hearted Grim Reaper who gently guides animals through their final moments. Rather than inspiring fear, these encounters are filled with compassion and care. Many of the animals she depicts have been abandoned, neglected, or mistreated, yet Death is shown not as punishment, but as a peaceful release.

Through this perspective, the illustrator’s work goes beyond tales of loss or cruelty. She highlights the often-overlooked struggles animals endure, facing their pain honestly while still finding space for tenderness. Her Reaper doesn’t save them – he simply bears witness. The comics remind us of both the suffering in the world and the kindness that can exist at life’s end.

Scroll down to explore some of the most recent stories by this artist that we’ve selected for you today.

More info: Instagram | jenny-jinya.com | Facebook | x.com | tiktok.com | webtoons.com | patreon.com | ko-fi.com

    Image credits: jenny_jinya

    Happy Halloween

    Image credits: jenny_jinya

    The Kitten

    Image credits: jenny_jinya

    Image credits: jenny_jinya

    Image credits: jenny_jinya

    Image credits: jenny_jinya

    Christmas tale

    Image credits: jenny_jinya

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Approved Contributor

    I am a Brazilian digital artist who loves transforming imagination into hyper-real visuals. I work with artificial intelligence and image editing to create what I always wondered as a child: how would our favorite characters look in real life? Over time, many of my artworks have gone viral and were featured in international publications. I have recreated realistic versions of cartoon characters such as Disney and The Simpsons, imagined how celebrities who died young would look today, and even gave modern faces to historical figures like Mona Lisa or Shakespeare. Beyond entertainment, I created Para Não Esquecer, a social project that revisits memorable criminal cases in Brazil. My goal is to honor victims, keep memory alive and remind society that justice and empathy matter. I also write for Bored Panda, where I create articles featuring artists, photographers, rescue stories and feel-good moments from around the world. My work aims to highlight creativity, kindness and emotional storytelling. In everything I do, my purpose is the same: to touch hearts, evoke emotion and make people feel something real.

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Approved Contributor

    I am a Brazilian digital artist who loves transforming imagination into hyper-real visuals. I work with artificial intelligence and image editing to create what I always wondered as a child: how would our favorite characters look in real life? Over time, many of my artworks have gone viral and were featured in international publications. I have recreated realistic versions of cartoon characters such as Disney and The Simpsons, imagined how celebrities who died young would look today, and even gave modern faces to historical figures like Mona Lisa or Shakespeare. Beyond entertainment, I created Para Não Esquecer, a social project that revisits memorable criminal cases in Brazil. My goal is to honor victims, keep memory alive and remind society that justice and empathy matter. I also write for Bored Panda, where I create articles featuring artists, photographers, rescue stories and feel-good moments from around the world. My work aims to highlight creativity, kindness and emotional storytelling. In everything I do, my purpose is the same: to touch hearts, evoke emotion and make people feel something real.

    Gabriela Zagorska

    Gabriela Zagorska

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    My name is Gabriela, and I'm a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved.Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

    Gabriela Zagorska

    Gabriela Zagorska

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved.Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

    cgeorge-annapolitan avatar
    Crystal M
    Crystal M
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago

    I made it through one. I can't do it...

    2
    2points
    reply
    dennycwiek avatar
    Pandasizing World Peace
    Pandasizing World Peace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago

    The one you showed k****d me. No way was I going to look at any more!

    1
    1point
    reply
