Artist Who Made People Cry With Her Grim Reaper Animal Comics Is Back With New Tearjerkers (7 Stories)
Jenny-Jinya approaches the subject of death in a way that’s anything but ordinary. Her comics feature a kind-hearted Grim Reaper who gently guides animals through their final moments. Rather than inspiring fear, these encounters are filled with compassion and care. Many of the animals she depicts have been abandoned, neglected, or mistreated, yet Death is shown not as punishment, but as a peaceful release.
Through this perspective, the illustrator’s work goes beyond tales of loss or cruelty. She highlights the often-overlooked struggles animals endure, facing their pain honestly while still finding space for tenderness. Her Reaper doesn’t save them – he simply bears witness. The comics remind us of both the suffering in the world and the kindness that can exist at life’s end.
Scroll down to explore some of the most recent stories by this artist that we’ve selected for you today.
More info: Instagram | jenny-jinya.com | Facebook | x.com | tiktok.com | webtoons.com | patreon.com | ko-fi.com
Happy Halloween
The Kitten
Christmas tale
The one you showed k****d me. No way was I going to look at any more!
