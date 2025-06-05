ADVERTISEMENT

Jenny-Jinya’s work explores death, but not in the way we usually see it. Her comics follow a compassionate Grim Reaper who guides animals through their final moments, not with fear, but with tenderness. These creatures, often abandoned, abused, or forgotten, meet Death not as punishment, but as release.

Through this lens, Jenny-Jinya doesn’t just tell stories about cruelty or loss; she reveals the overlooked realities many animals face, without turning away from the pain. Her Reaper is not a savior, but a witness. Her cartoons are a reminder of the suffering we allow, and the gentleness still possible at the end of it.

More info: Instagram | jenny-jinya.com | Facebook | x.com | tiktok.com | webtoons.com | patreon.com | ko-fi.com

RELATED:

“Heaven”

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: jenny_jinya

“In Germany, we have the word ‘Weltschmerz’, we use it to describe ‘painfully felt melancholy that someone feels about their own inadequacy’. You read and hear so much about so many terrible things in this world, and you can’t do anything to solve all these problems. This was the feeling behind the first Loving Reaper comic about an abandoned dog waiting for his family. I thought to myself, this happens millions of times every year. I hope death is kinder than humanity,” Jenny shared with Bored Panda.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Have you had any visitors lately?”

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: jenny_jinya

ADVERTISEMENT

“Is your cat also misguided by ghosts?”

Share icon

Image credits: jenny_jinya

ADVERTISEMENT

“Please look out for our little spiky friends. The human world is a very confusing and dangerous place for them”

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: jenny_jinya

ADVERTISEMENT

The artist often receives messages from readers sharing the kind or brave things they’ve done — some small, some significant. These stories genuinely move her. While many people act out of their own sense of compassion, some mention that a particular comic gave them that final push to step in or speak up. “When I published ‘Black Cats‘, I received countless photos of newly adopted black cats and the comment that ‘it’s all my fault’ (in a humorous way). Sometimes I get updates on how well they are doing. Sometimes I get reports that donations have been made in my name or that animal shelters have named an animal after me. That’s really cool!

ADVERTISEMENT

But what I get a lot of are messages from people of all ages telling me that they haven’t been able to cry for ages, but some comic of mine has finally broken the dam. It’s just so nice that my little short comics can have such an effect. It makes me so unspeakably happy.”

“It has already gone way too far”

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: jenny_jinya

“As I have to look at and read through lots of articles and photos of sick or injured animals every day, it really gets to me. But I try not to become numb to these things. It has made me more aware, more grateful, and more concerned. I also try to help outside of my comics by making donations or teaming up directly with organizations for comic projects.”