Heart Of The Inferno: Acrylic Pour With Explosive Blends
Acrylic pour painting featuring explosive blends of red, orange, and brown tones creating a heart of the inferno effect.
fionaart Fiona Art
In this video, I’m creating acrylic pour painting using a split cup acrylic pour with a little twist.

I start by pouring from up high, letting the colors crash into each other and blend naturally, creating those fiery, molten-looking transitions. Then I come closer to the canvas to slow things down and shape the paint into softer, feathery details.

I love this technique because it lets chaos and control exist in the same painting. The high pour gives you bold movement and dramatic color mixing, while the close pour brings in those delicate, flame-like effects that make the whole piece feel alive.

Watching this one come together was pure magic — like lava cooling into something gentle and beautiful right before your eyes. If you enjoy fluid art that’s both powerful and calming, I think you’ll really love this process.

Thank you so much for being here and creating with me. ❤️

🎨 *MIXING PAINTS – Learn My Favorite Recipes!*

🇪🇺 *EU Products: • (208) My pouring medium recipe – Products …

🇺🇸 *USA Products: • Master the Reverse Flower Dip Technique: P…

✨ *JOIN my YouTube Membership* for exclusive behind-the-scenes content, early access, and other artful perks:

🔗 Click here to join / @fiona-art

More info: youtu.be

    Fiona Art

    Fiona Art

    I consider myself as a experimental artist. I just like to experiment with different techniques and materials and share my findings to others. Thats how we all grow as artists and peoples. I hope we will continue this adventure together and learn from each other. Hugs from sLOVEnia.

