ADVERTISEMENT

Love them or hate them, you definitely can’t ignore them. Puns and wordplay jokes have an undeniable ability to make people react with either a quick chuckle or a dramatic groan.

Of course, there are some pun-bearable jokes out there, but the Instagram page @punhubonline tries its best to share some truly inspired and exceptional ones.

What makes this account’s posts hilarious is their brilliant use of completely generic stock images. By pairing a clever wordplay twist with a stiff, overly staged photo of smiling actors or corporate offices, they create a hilarious contrast.

Let’s unwrap the secret power behind these simple words and find out why they keep us hooked.