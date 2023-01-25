Have you ever seen any Cryptids, Ghosts, something Paranormal, or something you can't explain?

If so, what was it?

#1

When I lived at my uncles house, I always had an uneasy feeling there during the night and felt like I was being watched.

On 2 separate times, during the daytime, I saw a human figure walk past the lounge room door which was closed and was sliding doors which had glass.

My uncle wasn't there either time.
Now that I love somewhere else, I don't feel uneasy at all any more.

2 people had also died there too.

0points
miss_kelliewhyte
