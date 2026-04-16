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“Holes In Her Shirt”: 911 Call Reveals Chilling Details In Ex-Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax Case
Former Virginia Lt Governor Justin Fairfax in a dark suit, looking down with a serious expression during a public event.
Crime, Society

“Holes In Her Shirt”: 911 Call Reveals Chilling Details In Ex-Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax Case

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Details of the 911 call made from the residence of former Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax have been made public, shedding light on the events that unfolded after he claimed his wife’s life and then his own on April 16. 

Justin and his dentist spouse, Cerina, had been married for 20 years and were in the middle of a divorce.

Highlights
  • Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax k*lled his wife before taking his own life.
  • The couple’s teenage son discovered his mother’s body and made a distressing call to authorities.
  • Justin’s past controversies have resurfaced as the case draws widespread attention.

Under Virginia law, a couple seeking separation must stay apart for at least a year. It is understood that Justin and Ceina had different bedrooms at their residence.

They left behind two teenage children, Cameron and Carys, who were at home when the tragedy unfolded.

RELATED:

    A call to police has uncovered harrowing details in Justin Fairfax’s homicide case

    Ex-Virginia Lt Governor Justin Fairfax speaking at a press conference with American flag in background

    Image credits: Getty/Zach Gibson

    According to the Daily Mail, Cameron was the one who dialed 911 just after midnight on Thursday.

    He told the authorities his mother’s blood-soaked body was lying on the floor.

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    Forensic team removing a body on a stretcher outside a Virginia home in a case involving holes in her shirt.

    Image credits: Getty/Alex Wong

    The 16-year-old saw “holes” in his Cerina’s shirt and hypothesized that his dad “might have stabbed her.”

    Cameron added that he did not know where Justin was.

    @cnnFormer Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax shot and killed his wife inside their Virginia home and then killed himself, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said. Their two teenage children were in the house at the time, and one called 911.♬ original sound – CNN

    When officers arrived on the scene, they found Justin in his bedroom with a firearm and a self-inflicted injury to the head.

    Cerina, per the officers, also lost her life to firearm injuries.

    Cameron and his 14-year-old sister are being tended to by relatives and victim services, per the outlet.

    Ex-Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax smiling with a woman at an indoor event, dressed in formal attire.

    Image credits: Facebook/Justin Fairfax

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    Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis, in a press briefing, sympathized with the children, who not only lost both parents but also became witnesses to their tragic ending.

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    He described the case as “high profile” in nature while citing the family’s political standing.

    Ex-Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax in a suit, appearing thoughtful amid a case involving holes in her shirt and a 911 call.

    Image credits: Getty/Drew Angerer

    Justin served as Virginia’s lieutenant governor from 2018 to 2022 under then-governor Ralph Northam.

    He was recently served with paperwork concerning his ongoing divorce with Cerina, which investigators say “may have been a spark” for his act of violence.

    The couple’s demise drew thoughts from political leaders across the state

    Police tape surrounds a suburban house as investigators discuss the ex-Virginia Lt Governor Justin Fairfax case.

    Image credits: Getty/Alex Wong

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    “We are keeping Cerina and Justin Fairfax’s family — especially their two children — in our prayers as we all process this shocking and horrifying news,” Virginia’s Democratic U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said in a unified statement.

    They also issued a helpline number, 1-800-799-7233, for any Virginian impacted by domestic violence.

    Ghazala Hashmi, Virginia’s current lieutenant governor, called the incident devastating.

    “My thoughts are with their children, loved ones, and numerous friends,” she added. “Along with so many in the commonwealth, I am filled with sorrow and await further insights from our law enforcement officials.”

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    Former Virginia Lt Governor Justin Fairfax smiling outdoors with his family, blurred faces, in a casual group portrait.

    Image credits: Facebook/Justin Fairfax

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    Speaker of the Virginia House Don Scott said he is “short” on words amid the “disturbing reports.”

    “All we can do is pray, hold our loved ones closer, and grieve alongside those who are hurting today,” he added.

    Justin Fairfax’s past controversies have resurfaced in the wake of this case

    Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax in a suit speaking with a woman indoors, related to 911 call holes in her shirt case.

    Image credits: Facebook/Justin Fairfax

    According to Davis, his officers responded to the Fairfax residence in January. 

    The former Lieutenant Governor at the time accused his wife of a**aulting him, but the investigation proved he was lying.

    In 2019, two women alleged that Justin had taken advantage of them in the 2000s. 

    Justin Fairfax with family seated on a couch in a living room, related to holes in her shirt 911 call case.

    Image credits: Facebook/Justin Fairfax

    Vanessa Tyson, an associate professor at Scripps College and fellow at Stanford University, accused Justin of violating her at a hotel during the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston.

    Justin claimed the encounter was consensual.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing holes in her shirt in the ex-Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax case.

    Image credits: BeauchampG78318

    Meredith Watson then came forward, accusing Justin of exploiting her in a “premeditated and aggressive” attack in 2002 while they were both studying at Duke University.

    Justin denied this allegation as well, saying, “I have never forced myself on anyone ever.”

    911 call reveals chilling details in ex-Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax case, including holes in her shirt evidence.

    Image credits: Thimbelinapie

    Young woman wearing a white lab coat with a necklace, standing outdoors near a brick wall, related to Justin Fairfax case.

    Image credits: Facebook/Justin Fairfax

    He also questioned the timing of the accusations, claiming they were part of a conspiracy to force him out of office just when it looked like he could become governor.

    Ex-Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax in wedding photos with bride, outdoors, highlighting personal moments linked to shirt holes case.

    Image credits: Facebook/Justin Fairfax

    At the time, Northam was embroiled in a controversy over a photo in his medical school yearbook that showed an unidentified person in blackface, a form of theatrical makeup historically used by white performers to portray people of color.

    The disguise was used in the 19th century to mock Black features, speech, and culture.

    Ex-Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax with family outdoors near historic castle, highlighting chilling details in hole in her shirt case.

    Image credits: Facebook/Justin Fairfax

    It is considered racist in modern society.

    Northam was accused of being the person in blackface. He even apologized for the photo, but soon backpedaled, saying he couldn’t remember if it was him or not.

    The investigation produced no conclusive results.

    Despite pressure from his party leaders, Northam refused to resign and left office only after completing his term in 2021.

    “Horrifying and heartbreaking,” a netizen said about Justin Fairfax’s actions 

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the impact of a 911 call related to the Justin Fairfax case.

    Image credits: JesseO007

    Twitter comment expressing sadness about the case involving holes in her shirt and Justin Fairfax.

    Image credits: Jackson17903045

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing a cop’s calm behavior in a basement related to the Justin Fairfax shirt case.

    Image credits: crackerjackJD81

    Tweet from Lt. Gen. Karen E Dyson discussing disturbing details in the Justin Fairfax case involving holes in her shirt.

    Image credits: LtGen74911

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing social intervention amid ongoing issues linked to the Fairfax case and holes in her shirt.

    Image credits: __TJSfrenchie

    Tweet discussing serious allegations against ex-Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax amid family and legal issues.

    Image credits: xubeauty06

    Tweet by Babe expressing concern for children and mentioning holes in her shirt case involving Justin Fairfax.

    Image credits: Babe76677860407

    Tweet by Ariana discussing troubling details in the 911 call related to the Justin Fairfax shirt holes case.

    Image credits: ariwarn

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the chilling details in ex-Virginia Lt Governor Justin Fairfax case.

    Image credits: LauraMiers

    Profile photo of a man replying to a tweet about holes in her shirt in the Justin Fairfax case on social media.

    Image credits: Ogunleye2002

    User Cherryblossom responding to TMZ on social media, reflecting on struggles in Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax case.

    Image credits: CherryblossDee

    Tweet by Joe Lowson expressing concern for a child related to holes in her shirt case involving Justin Fairfax.

    Image credits: JoeLowson

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the 911 call revealing chilling details in the Justin Fairfax case.

    Image credits: mirabiledictu86

    Jennifer Jacobson reacting to the chilling 911 call revealing holes in her shirt in the Justin Fairfax case.

    Image credits: jen7j7

    Tweet from Babcoq reacting to allegations in the Justin Fairfax case mentioning holes in her shirt and related details.

    Image credits: babcoq

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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