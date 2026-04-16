“Holes In Her Shirt”: 911 Call Reveals Chilling Details In Ex-Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax Case

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Details of the 911 call made from the residence of former Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax have been made public, shedding light on the events that unfolded after he claimed his wife’s life and then his own on April 16.

Justin and his dentist spouse, Cerina, had been married for 20 years and were in the middle of a divorce.

Highlights Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax k*lled his wife before taking his own life.

The couple’s teenage son discovered his mother’s body and made a distressing call to authorities.

Justin’s past controversies have resurfaced as the case draws widespread attention.

Under Virginia law, a couple seeking separation must stay apart for at least a year. It is understood that Justin and Ceina had different bedrooms at their residence.

They left behind two teenage children, Cameron and Carys, who were at home when the tragedy unfolded.

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A call to police has uncovered harrowing details in Justin Fairfax’s homicide case

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According to the Daily Mail, Cameron was the one who dialed 911 just after midnight on Thursday.

He told the authorities his mother’s blood-soaked body was lying on the floor.

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Image credits: Getty/Alex Wong

The 16-year-old saw “holes” in his Cerina’s shirt and hypothesized that his dad “might have stabbed her.”

Cameron added that he did not know where Justin was.

@cnn Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax shot and killed his wife inside their Virginia home and then killed himself, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said. Their two teenage children were in the house at the time, and one called 911. ♬ original sound – CNN

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Justin in his bedroom with a firearm and a self-inflicted injury to the head.

Cerina, per the officers, also lost her life to firearm injuries.

Cameron and his 14-year-old sister are being tended to by relatives and victim services, per the outlet.

Image credits: Facebook/Justin Fairfax

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Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis, in a press briefing, sympathized with the children, who not only lost both parents but also became witnesses to their tragic ending.

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He described the case as “high profile” in nature while citing the family’s political standing.

Image credits: Getty/Drew Angerer

Justin served as Virginia’s lieutenant governor from 2018 to 2022 under then-governor Ralph Northam.

He was recently served with paperwork concerning his ongoing divorce with Cerina, which investigators say “may have been a spark” for his act of violence.

The couple’s demise drew thoughts from political leaders across the state

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“We are keeping Cerina and Justin Fairfax’s family — especially their two children — in our prayers as we all process this shocking and horrifying news,” Virginia’s Democratic U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said in a unified statement.

They also issued a helpline number, 1-800-799-7233, for any Virginian impacted by domestic violence.

The son of former Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax called 911 after Justin allegedly shot his wife and then himself. https://t.co/ksDx8eVPQr 🔉: Broadcastify pic.twitter.com/UYkb12zC5s — TMZ (@TMZ) April 16, 2026

Ghazala Hashmi, Virginia’s current lieutenant governor, called the incident devastating.

“My thoughts are with their children, loved ones, and numerous friends,” she added. “Along with so many in the commonwealth, I am filled with sorrow and await further insights from our law enforcement officials.”

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Image credits: Facebook/Justin Fairfax

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Speaker of the Virginia House Don Scott said he is “short” on words amid the “disturbing reports.”

“All we can do is pray, hold our loved ones closer, and grieve alongside those who are hurting today,” he added.

Justin Fairfax’s past controversies have resurfaced in the wake of this case

Image credits: Facebook/Justin Fairfax

According to Davis, his officers responded to the Fairfax residence in January.

The former Lieutenant Governor at the time accused his wife of a**aulting him, but the investigation proved he was lying.

In 2019, two women alleged that Justin had taken advantage of them in the 2000s.

Image credits: Facebook/Justin Fairfax

Vanessa Tyson, an associate professor at Scripps College and fellow at Stanford University, accused Justin of violating her at a hotel during the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston.

Justin claimed the encounter was consensual.

Image credits: BeauchampG78318

Two women accusing Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault are calling for a public hearing to testify under oath to detail the allegations that Fairfax vehemently denies. One accuser, college professor Vanessa Tyson, wants Fairfax to resign. Chip Reid reports pic.twitter.com/cz82ED9KgG — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) April 1, 2019

Meredith Watson then came forward, accusing Justin of exploiting her in a “premeditated and aggressive” attack in 2002 while they were both studying at Duke University.

Justin denied this allegation as well, saying, “I have never forced myself on anyone ever.”

Image credits: Thimbelinapie

Image credits: Facebook/Justin Fairfax

He also questioned the timing of the accusations, claiming they were part of a conspiracy to force him out of office just when it looked like he could become governor.

Image credits: Facebook/Justin Fairfax

At the time, Northam was embroiled in a controversy over a photo in his medical school yearbook that showed an unidentified person in blackface, a form of theatrical makeup historically used by white performers to portray people of color.

The disguise was used in the 19th century to mock Black features, speech, and culture.

Image credits: Facebook/Justin Fairfax

It is considered racist in modern society.

Northam was accused of being the person in blackface. He even apologized for the photo, but soon backpedaled, saying he couldn’t remember if it was him or not.

The investigation produced no conclusive results.

Despite pressure from his party leaders, Northam refused to resign and left office only after completing his term in 2021.

“Horrifying and heartbreaking,” a netizen said about Justin Fairfax’s actions

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