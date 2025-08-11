When someone recently asked , "Which conspiracy theories were later proven to be true?" the internet didn't hold back. There were over 3,000 responses. And some might make you question the things you once believed. Bored Panda has put together a list of the top answers for you to scroll through while you wait for the next big conspiracy theory to hit. Let us know your favorites by upvoting them.

If one thing is true, it's that the world loves a good conspiracy theory. Defined as the belief that some secret but influential organization is responsible for an event or phenemonen, there have been dozens since the dawn of time. Many turned out to be utter bollocks. However, some ended up being totally legit.

Many people went into a flat spin when Katy Perry and the rest of her "astronaut" friends took a trip to space. Did they really go? Or was it all just a lie? The internet sleuths were on top form, searching for clues to back up their beliefs that the Blue Origin space tourism flight never actually happened. A similar thing occurred when the Air India plane crashed this year. Was the lone survivor even on the plane? The questions came in thick and fast.

#1 Apple slowing down old phones to encourage more people to buy new models..

RELATED:

#2 McDonald's villified the older woman who got burned by their coffee by saying she was greedy/faking when in reality they kept the coffee extra hot so it would stay "fresh" longer and she had 3rd degree burns that scarred her severely. She really only asked for her medical/lawyer bills to be covered.

#3 Tobacco companies knew about the dangers of smoking and withheld and falsified data for decades, probably condemning thousands of people to deaths from cancer & other smoking related diseases.





The Catholic Church covered up a***e by priests for decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Cointelpro. The FBI actually ran a secret program to spy on and disrupt civil rights groups, anti-war activists, and other political organizations they didn’t like. This wasn’t just passive surveillance either, they actively tried to discredit people like Martin Luther King Jr. and infiltrate groups like the Black Panthers. It all came out in the 1970s when activists broke into an FBI office and leaked the files.

#5 I remember back in like 2017 I was serving a table and I was joking with the dude at the table about how my husband told me he wanted to go shopping for winter boots, and literally as soon as I opened FB literally EVERY ad was for winter boots.



The guy was laughing along, but the girl got very quiet and seemed perturbed, so I took the hint and left quickly.



As I was leaving, I overheard her say “you don’t really believe that s**t, do you?” And he was like “what? That companies are listening to your voice to market things?” And she was like “YES. It pisses me off sooo much when people talk about that becayse it’s just not true, and that would be such an invasion of PRIVACY.”



Like this lady was MAD.



I’ve always wondered how she’s doing in 2025 knowing that not only is it true, it’s f*****g normalized and expected now, and a lot of people have a smart home that knows what they need for groceries before they do.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 The Free Britney movement. It all started online as a conspiracy theory of her being held against her will. There were posts with videos of bodyguards watching her every move, people started to march for her freedom, it all ended up in court, it was proven it was the case, and she is gladly a free woman now.

#7 Lance Armstrong using performance enhancing d***s. Lot of people had this conspiracy theory about him that he was and then finally it turned out that he did actually use d***s.

#8 The Non-Fat/Low-Fat craze of the 80s/90s was created by the Sugar Industry lobby.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Snowden. Before that we probably all assumed the government was probably spying on us, but to what extent was unknown and to think the answer was "everyone, all the time, any time" was in conspiracy theory territory.



Then Snowden was like no yeah, they know just about anything they could ever want to know about everyone and whatever you do digitally is completely at their disposal, as well as plenty of things you do in the physical world. Workarounds like Tor just slow them down or deter, but if they really wanted you in particular, they can get around that too.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Mountain Meadows M******e, Joseph Smith’s conviction for scrying with rocks and his very early conning of New Englanders for cash: his fleeing the jurisdiction after his Kirtland Ohio money cons and escapades there and then his polygamy and his shooting his way out of jail during his drunken, planned prison break.



Denied. Lied about. Covered up. The whispers on the winds that anyone who believed in these conspiracies were Satan’s minions. The pretense. The holy rituals devised to absolve those who participated, of their sins. Blamed on persecution and meddling outsiders—called tall tales and malicious lies—when most of the whistleblowers were born in the covenant or were true-blue Mormon converts, themselves.



All true. All factual. All proven. All documented. All corroborated, and later all admitted to by church authorities—after decades, or in several cases after a CENTURY, of punishing anyone who dared speak of them.



It’s not paranoid if they really are out to get you, and it’s not slandering if what you say is true. .

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Hemingway said the fbi was spying on him. Files were released after he died and they were.

#12 That people (mainly Chinese) went to Thailand and got kidnapped and disappeared. Government of Thailand denied it for a long time because powerful people within the government and military was involved.

Fast forward a couple of years it turned ot to be true, people was kidnapped in Thailand and made to work in scam call centres just across the border in Cambodia and Burma. There are thousands of people still trapped in such places.

#13 The FBI surveillance of John Lennon. He would talk about hearing voices on his phone (phone taps), being followed etc - and the media just brushed it off as “crazy d**g fueled hippie”. But it actually was a think Nixon got J Edgar Hoover to do because they were afraid his “Beatle power” would be used to swing the election(s) from Repugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Project Eschelon.



It was a conspiracy theory during the Clinton Administration about the US governmnet monitoring domestic communication. We later found out it was true.

#15 Idk about a theory as much as pretty much fact.



MLB ignored the mass use of steroids in baseball which peaked in the 90's and early 2000's because it was stimulating ticket sales following the players strike in 1994 where public opinion and interest in baseball was dwindling. It gave them a quick rebound and they only gave it attention when the health effects came to light more and congress got involved in the mid 2000's.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 The lightbulb cartel.



They were a group of lightbulb manufacturers in the early 1900’s that purposely designed lightbulbs to fail after awhile so people keep buying more lightbulbs.



This included General Electric, Phillips, and other big-name manufacturers.

#17 The US government k**led illiterate black people by giving them STDs and not curing them... Even though curres existed. This included watching CHILDREN die.



The US government took the lessons from the nazis and perfected them.... Just like Israel today.



Google the "tuskegee experiment".

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 The Titanic splitting in half before it sank.



Although many survivors claimed it did, there were others that claimed it didn't. Cunard & nautical engineers denied it, indicating there was no way that could've happened. I have no idea why, what difference would it make? Yet, until Ballard found the wreck, there was a lot of denial & debate as to whether it went down in one piece.

#19 I don’t know if it was a theory but it was most definitely a conspiracy.



Johnson and Johnson knew their talcum powder contained asbestos.



Especially harmful to females because they make up the larger majority of users (outside of babies) It’s only relatively recently they were exposed. There’s more too it. One of many potential links below.





Paywall removed via Archive.is





J&J talc scandal.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 NSA mass surveillance program on US citizens, allies defense apparatus, individual heads of friendly states. All while collaborating with big telecom companies to bulk gather data and pass it on to NSA in-house tools.



It is FLABBERGASTING how easily all this was swept under the rug in the name of t*******m by passing FISA law that not only protected NSA but also telecom companies too (retroactively too).



Do people really know the tools NSA has? It's all very very very cool and very very very scary. Look up Tailored Access Operations. These people are legendary.



Edit: D**n... i come back from lunch and this post blew up. Don't come for me NSA, do some introspection.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 TLDR: A conspiracy theory that South Korea and North Korea worked together to prevent a popular South Korean politician from being elected president was actually proven to be true.



---



In 1990s South Korea, there was a suspicion that there was some funny business going on to prevent a guy named Kim Dae-jung from being elected as president. Basically, he was a left-leaning politician who favoured a more reconciliatory tone towards North Korea.



South Koreans in charge obviously didn't like that. But surprisingly to some, neither did the North Koreans in charge. To legitimize their power, North Korea needed a South Korean enemy to fight against. Kim Dae-jung's friendlier approach would threaten that.



So South Korean and North Korean officials cooked up a scheme. They met secretly in China, where South Korea gave money to North Korea to create border disruptions whenever Kim Dae-jung got too popular during election campaigns.



This became so routine that South Korean citizens nicknamed it the "North Wind." It was a conspiracy theory that North Korea would do something to sabotage Kim Dae-jung whenever he got too popular.



Eventually a South Korean spy blew it wide open. He was posing as a businessman from South Korea who was interested in filming advertisements in the North, meeting North Korean officials in China. In reality, he was working for South Korean intelligence to gather proof and details of North Korea's nuclear program.



During one of those stays in China, he happened to be in the same hotel and proximity to the North and South Koreans in the scheme and confirmed the scheme's existence with his North Korean colleagues. He gathered enough proof of what was happening to threaten to go public, if they kept going with it. They didn't and without the "North Wind," it resulted in Kim Dae-jung winning the election.



Kim Dae-jung eventually became known as South Korea's greatest president and won the Nobel Peace Prize for his North Korea strategy.



This whole thing was dramatized in the film [The Spy Gone North](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Spy_Gone_North). If you want to Google more, the spy's code name was "Black Venus." None of this was publicly known until around the 2000s to 2010s, when the people involved were convicted.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 **That time the United States military conducted secret chemical testing on unsuspecting residents of a predominately-Black and low-income housing complex in St. Louis.**



During the Cold War (e.g., 1950s and 60s), the Pruitt-Igoe housing development was one of a number of sites across the US chosen for testing where the Army would release particles of **zinc cadmium sulfide**—prolonged or repeated exposure to which *can cause cancer and damage to internal organs*.



The *official* purpose of these tests was to study how an aerosol agent might spread in various environments.



Ostensibly, St. Louis was selected due to its similarities to Moscow (i.e., a densely-populated area with similar architectural characteristics in some areas, accessibility to a large river, etc.). *The fact that the vast majority of residents being subjected to these dispersion tests were black was of course*, **entirely unrelated**. (Then again, by the mid-1980s, the CIA would be deliberately funneling crack c*****e into black neighborhoods all over the country, so...).

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 There were rumors that the FBI infiltrated civil rights and black power movements. Turns out not only was it true, the rumors were spread by the FBI to further disrupt those groups.

#24 Black Helicopters.



In the 90's these were the equivalent of tinfoil hats. Conspiracy nuts would talk endlessly about totally silent black helicopters - modified Black Hawks - that could move around at high altitudes almost undetected.



The thing is - they were real the whole time.



When the US government sent in Seal team 6 to bag Bin Laden, they public announced that ST6 dropped in on two silent black helicopters, and had to blow one up to stop the technology from being recovered. That a thing they just said with their full chest, like it wasn't a big deal.



Maybe it isn't - but I just imagined a whole lot of conspiracy guys fist pumping because a thing they've been saying for 20 years was proved true.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 There was a kid in school who told us his dad worked for the CIA doing mind control experiments using LSD on mental patients at the hospital in Moose Jaw Saskatchewan. LOL. AS IF. Welp... MK Ultra was real, run by the CIA at mental hospitals in Canada and they used megadoses of LSD. They admitted to a lot of stuff but never to the stuff in Moose Jaw. But there is no way this kid could have known this stuff decades before it came out unless he was telling the truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Let's ask famed trouble maker, Abbie hoffman. He suffered from bipolar I with psychotic episodes and claimed there was systematic harassment and attempts to frame "dangerous" people by the FBI



Well turns out he was right, and it was called COINTELPRO. It focused mostly on nonwhites, but also targeted people and groups it considered leftist.

ADVERTISEMENT