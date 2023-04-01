Let’s not beat around the bush—living is a dangerous thing, no matter what you do. Accidents can and do happen. On the road. In the kitchen. At work. You have to be aware of the biggest risks you might face in your day-to-day life, so you can avoid most of them. Knowledge and practice are powerful and they help you remain calm in case there’s an emergency. It also means you’re not living in panic and paranoia, afraid to take a single step outside your home.

However, not all risks are immediately obvious. Some of them are quite subtle and insidious. Redditor u/figinjosejospe sparked an informative discussion on r/AskReddit after they asked internet users to share the seemingly harmless things and behaviors that are “actually incredibly dangerous.” Read on to see what they had to share. It’s a learning opportunity, as well as a chance to refresh what you might already know.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

53 Seemingly Harmless Things That Can Be Incredibly Dangerous, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Putting your feet on car dashboard.

Entire_Fan_1811 , Victoria Bilsborough vicbils Report

21points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Extremely dangerous. Not where you want your feet in an accident.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#2

53 Seemingly Harmless Things That Can Be Incredibly Dangerous, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Pool covers. It's like being wrapped in a bedsheet underwater. You cannot get free and you cannot scream for help. Once you're in the only way to get out is to be incredibly lucky and get free or have faith that someone saw or heard you fall in and hope that they get you in time.

It's a lengthy, terrifying, death that's completely avoidable.

Dominic7o , Michael Coghlan Report

18points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Drowning is my biggest fear, no thank you.

2
2points
reply
#3

53 Seemingly Harmless Things That Can Be Incredibly Dangerous, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Not getting enough sleep

thelittleweido , Pixabay Report

18points
POST
AutumnRose
AutumnRose
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Totally not guilty of this, I promise🙃

3
3points
reply
View more comments

So long as you’re aware that you’re not doing dumb stuff like putting your feet up on the dashboard of your car or driving while you’re exhausted, there’s no need to sweat over every teeny tiny possibility of something bad happening. It helps to get some perspective so you know what you should focus on. The world is full of risks, but you can’t hide in a corner somewhere, afraid to take opportunities and live to the fullest just because you might get hurt. It's your responsibility to balance safety with purpose and happiness.

For instance, the CDC reported that in 2021, the leading causes of death in the US were heart disease (695,547 deaths), cancer (605,213), Covid-19 (416,893), accidents (224,935), stroke (162,890), and chronic lower respiratory diseases (142,342). Meanwhile, that year, Alzheimer’s killed 119,399 Americans, while 103,294 people lost their lives due to diabetes.
#4

53 Seemingly Harmless Things That Can Be Incredibly Dangerous, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Having a loose animal in the car. A safety instructor once told me doctors had to dig dog bones out of a person after it got between them and an airbag.

NicholasF82 , Jeppe Mønster Report

17points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just as reckless as leaving your dogs on the back of your truck.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#5

53 Seemingly Harmless Things That Can Be Incredibly Dangerous, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Pushing someone's face into a cake, even relatively lightly.

Some cakes have skewers inside to support them. A seemingly harmless prank could lead to being impaled, approach it from just the wrong angle and it's bye bye eyes.

TheIrishninjas , Holly Chaffin Report

17points
POST
David
David
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've always thought that was an a-hole thing to do to someone. We didn't do it at our wedding even though some folks seem to view it as 'tradition'.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#6

53 Seemingly Harmless Things That Can Be Incredibly Dangerous, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Water on the roadway, way too many people don’t understand that it does not take that much water to turn your situation into life or death.

SoVerySleepy81 , veeterzy Report

17points
POST
Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hydroplaning is almost as scary as bitting black ice!

5
5points
reply
View more comments

Clearly, taking care of your physical health takes priority here. The best way to fight back against becoming another victim of these statistics is to eat a healthy diet (less sugar, processed foods, and saturated fats) and get plenty of exercise (walking, lifting weights, and moving in ways that you genuinely enjoy).

Something else to consider is having an active social life because isolation and loneliness increase your risk of dementia, heart disease, stroke, depression, and anxiety. Meditation, spending time out in nature, and carving out some time for your passions and hobbies are also wonderful ways to improve your quality of life.

If all you do is study or work all the time, without making meaningful connections with others and ignoring your needs, you’re bound to burnout.
#7

53 Seemingly Harmless Things That Can Be Incredibly Dangerous, As Shared By People In This Online Thread For kids, someone online with a sympathetic ear for their problems. Responsible adults will try to put you in touch with real-life help, not encourage a pattern of reliance and inappropriate intimacy. Bonus danger points on anyone who throws down "You're really mature for your age." Predators online work just like real-life hunting predators; their first goal is to separate you from your herd.

CamilaTY , Andrea Piacquadio Report

16points
POST
#8

53 Seemingly Harmless Things That Can Be Incredibly Dangerous, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Playing with a blue ringed octopus.

illessen , Saspotato Report

16points
POST
David
David
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mental movie of sad lonely blue ringed watching the diver play with the other sea creatures but not them.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#9

53 Seemingly Harmless Things That Can Be Incredibly Dangerous, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Tired driving is as dangerous as drinking and driving.

Dull-Geologist-8204 , Lisa Fotios Report

14points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can drink coffee and tell yourself you won't fall asleep, but one second you're trying to keep your eyes opened and the next you've ruined the lives of others as well as yourself.

3
3points
reply
View more comments

The CDC reports that back in 2020, there were 24.2 million emergency department visits for unintentional injuries. Back in 2018, the numbers were very similar, standing at 24.8 million.

Some of the leading causes of death due to accidents included falling (44,686 in 2021), traffic accidents (45,404), and unintentional poisoning (102,001). So when it comes to mitigating the risk from accidents, the top things to focus on are being safe behind the wheel and when crossing the street, making sure that that you’re careful when you’re walking down the stairs, climbing ladders, and getting out of the shower, and ensuring that you don’t ingest any harmful chemicals.
#10

53 Seemingly Harmless Things That Can Be Incredibly Dangerous, As Shared By People In This Online Thread A patch of calm, smooth ocean between sections that look rough.

Otherwise_Window , Josh Sorenson Report

14points
POST
Sad Pumpkin Pie
Sad Pumpkin Pie
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok can somebody explain what this means and why it's dangerous plz? I'm not very familiar with the dangers of the ocean.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

53 Seemingly Harmless Things That Can Be Incredibly Dangerous, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Moose

Donut_Different , Pixabay Report

14points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The antlers look scary enough as it is

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

53 Seemingly Harmless Things That Can Be Incredibly Dangerous, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Kids picking flowers in the park. I am a conservation Technician for a county park system, at least once a year I have to stop parents with kids picking flowers off the trail because I see kids with either poison hemlock (one of the deadliest plants if injesting even a tiny amount) or wild parsnip, which can cause some serious permanent scarring, burns, and boils if the sap gets on to your skin and is exposed to sunlight. Don't let your kids pick or eat anything you aren't 100% sure of.

Roman7Sd , Matheus Bertelli Report

14points
POST
Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kinda how I feel when I go mushroom hunting🤪

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#13

53 Seemingly Harmless Things That Can Be Incredibly Dangerous, As Shared By People In This Online Thread The home. 100% of household accidents happen in or around the home.

Stairs. my serious answer is stairs. I've fallen down a lot of them in my day and can confirm they are dangerous.

TheCoolerL , Tranmautritam Report

14points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, falling down stairs hurts like a mf, I'm just lucky I've been left mostly unharmed past few times.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#14

53 Seemingly Harmless Things That Can Be Incredibly Dangerous, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Getting into a car is one of the riskiest things we do on a daily basis.

notmyting , Taras Makarenko Report

13points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No matter what you do to keep yourself and others safe, like wearing a seatbelt and driving at the speed limit, there's always a chance some f**k will come along and change your life in an instant.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#15

Social media, espocially if you don't turn off notifications

JRed37f5 Report

13points
POST
Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Best decision I ever made was to never join social media!

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

53 Seemingly Harmless Things That Can Be Incredibly Dangerous, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Colorful and pretty wildlife you’re unfamiliar with.

If you wouldn’t eat a berry you’re unfamiliar with, why would you pick up an animal you’re unfamiliar with?

sketchysketchist , George Lebada Report

12points
POST
#17

Backflips into a pool.

As a lifeguard I can tell you, you WILL break your neck. I don’t care that you’re good at it. Stop doing them.

Masantonio Report

12points
POST
Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow…you definitely weren’t a lifeguard back in the 70s or 80s😂

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#18

53 Seemingly Harmless Things That Can Be Incredibly Dangerous, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Garage springs and hippos

EmbraceTheCorn , Malcolm Macgregor Report

11points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Strange juxtaposition. Why not "Chinese finger traps and crocodiles"?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Getting in and out of the shower/bath. One slip can be all it takes to sustain some very serious injuries.

xfalinex Report

11points
POST
#20

Giving honey to an infant

artifact986 Report

10points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Clostridium is a bacteria found in raw, unfiltered honey that is extremely toxic for babies that don't have a fully developed immune system, and it will cause infant botulism upon consuming.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#21

Ai algorithms and deep fake technologies. It can be use for far more nefarious things than creating videos about three presidents arguing about videogames.

Hogwarts_Earth2 Report

10points
POST
David
David
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But isn't "it can be used for evil" true of just about every technology ever from guns and tanks to cell phones and satellites?

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#22

Herbivores

Just because they don't eat you doesn't mean they won't hurt you...

Carnivore look at you and think are you a good prey and are they hungry ...if they think no ,they will just leave you.

Herbivores gets a flight or fight response..99% they preferred flight but God save if they decide to fight..

Carnivores are designed to kill you in one instance to save energy but herbivores willl keep attacking you killing you slowly and might even do after death..

No wonder , hippos have a higher kill count than lions in Africa

mrtipbull Report

10points
POST
David
David
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

TIM: Well, that's no ordinary rabbit. That's the most foul, cruel, and bad-tempered rodent you ever set eyes on. ROBIN: You tit! I soiled my armor I was so scared!

2
2points
reply
#23

53 Seemingly Harmless Things That Can Be Incredibly Dangerous, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Coconuts. You are 20X more likely to get killed by a falling coconut than a shark!

JonnyRottensTeeth , esrageziyor Report

10points
POST
william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How many sharks are killed by falling coconuts?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#24

Staying up all night. Humans are not nocturnal and it can really take a toll on your mental health long term.

brandinho5 Report

10points
POST
Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve found that just existing takes a major toll on my mental health…

3
3points
reply
#25

53 Seemingly Harmless Things That Can Be Incredibly Dangerous, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Bison. Just go to Yellowstone, grab some popcorn, find a tourist route and watch. You'll see.

Spraynpray89 , Nicolas Petit Report

9points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't need to watch anything to know that going near a 6 foot, 2000 pound mammal with horns is probably not a good idea.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#26

Poor fitness levels.

There are so many things that go wrong with the human body later in life based on activity levels throughout midlife.

Additionally, this has nothing to do thinness. People of all sizes should strive to exercise appropriately to their ability and life situation.

ncguthwulf Report

9points
POST
#27

Sunbathing

Effective-Phase-5012 Report

9points
POST
#28

Breathing in cinnamon.

ThiccSchnitzel37 Report

9points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

53 Seemingly Harmless Things That Can Be Incredibly Dangerous, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Not boiling dried kidney beans long enough.

nucleararsehole , ajay_suresh Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#30

53 Seemingly Harmless Things That Can Be Incredibly Dangerous, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Oil painting in a closed studio

Bennettt1 , Маргарита Константинова Report

8points
POST
JM
JM
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Huh. Who knew? (besides OP)

0
0points
reply
#31

Always threatening to fight people. If you’re first go to is to threaten to fight someone. You may actually come across someone who severely hurts you. Also you look like trash always threatening to fight people

CriticalSearch1289 Report

8points
POST
David
David
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always dumb to go looking for fights. There will always be someone bigger and stronger. But there doesn't have to be. Even someone smaller and weaker my get some licks in that make you regret the fight. Maybe you "win" but a lucky swing took out an eye or a tooth. Or smaller weaker person has a weapon and uses it to defend themselves. Plus of course the legal trouble that typically follows sooner or later.

1
1point
reply
#32

Sitting all day long

anon Report

8points
POST
#33

cleaning your bathroom. tons of people don’t know s**t about about mixing chemicals.

canvys Report

8points
POST
#34

Bullying. Sounds dumb, and I might get downvoted for a few reasons, mainly because adults know that it's insanely stupid, and reason two being it's been cracked down on within the last decade or so, but for kids and quite marginally it still happens.

I'm sure almost everyone out there has poked fun or teased someone in their life but it's actually extremely serious how quickly and severely it can deteriorate someone's mental health and esteem, especially in their teen years, and how most kids don't even know what they're doing.

On top of that you never know someone's situation. Be nice. They could be going through something rough.

xFushNChupsx Report

8points
POST
freakingbee (they/them)
freakingbee (they/them)
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

one of the things i hate about people my age is that they'll be like "omg stop bullying me" to their friends and treat it like some lighthearted joke when there's people around them who have been severely bullied in the past, occasionally even by the people who are joking about it.

0
0points
reply
#35

Sucking helium out of balloons to sound funny

Minute-Foundation241 Report

7points
POST
David
David
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You'd have to do a lot of helium inhaling for hypoxia to become an issue. The helium itself is pretty harmless so if you exhale and breathe normally you'll be fine. Or source me a link if I'm wrong because I'm willing to learn but that is both my personal experience and what I'm reading on the internet.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#36

Avoidance—It may be easy in the short term, but becomes more challenging the longer you wait to deal with it.

DementOr44 Report

7points
POST
Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait………………….

2
2points
reply
#37

Golden poison dart frog. It’s tiny and looks so cute, but their poison can kill even an elephant.

Hekatevenstar Report

7points
POST
#38

Plants...

Some easily-purchased ornamentals are incredibly toxic...

Slummish Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

Distracted driving

KermitTheArgonian Report

7points
POST
#40

Swimming in rivers, lakes, or oceans may seem like a fun and harmless activity, but these bodies of water can be unpredictable and dangerous. Strong currents, undertows, and sudden changes in weather can all pose a serious threat to swimmers.

travisamos80 Report

7points
POST
Kris Syler
Kris Syler
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not to mention brain eating amoeba and flesh eating bacteria.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#41

Eating too much sugar.

Odd-Quarter7878 Report

7points
POST
#42

Alone baby wild-animals. You many think they are alone but most of time mama is nearby.

SuvenPan Report

7points
POST
#43

Putting your hands in your pockets when going down stairs

Sydadeath Report

7points
POST
#44

Black ice. It seems harmless, because it's invisible, but deadly.

Comprehensive_Run453 Report

7points
POST
#45

News edited for us. when i was growing up i could read what was said. now al that is found is an opinion

FarnkJ Report

6points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Printed news has always been edited to present a slanted opinion (usually Rupert's) and selective quoting.

0
0points
reply
#46

Staying with a crazy person because they are hot/the sex is good

Akademik-L Report

6points
POST
Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How ‘bout this: Staying with a crazy person when they are actually ugly and the sex sucks?

1
1point
reply
#47

Sacrificing much for work. Hours, energy and freedom.

AdVivid9056 Report

6points
POST
#48

Anything to do with animals. I saw a rooster cut a man’s wrist open to his elbow.

Distinct-Educator-52 Report

6points
POST
william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know what you mean. There's this one chipmunk in my back yard that keeps giving me the side-eye. I know he's planning something...🐿️

4
4points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

TikTok and its algorithm

bonniebull1987 Report

6points
POST
#50

Voting without doing any research

jackfaire Report

6points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, who knows what clown you will end up with. Mind you the average voter doesn't really have much capacity for independent research. Usually all the bad things come to light after the clown has been elected

1
1point
reply
#51

Holding in/suppressing a sneeze.

You could pop a blood vessel in your lungs and instantly die.

FracturRe55 Report

6points
POST
#52

Walking under a suspended load

StockAdeptness9452 Report

5points
POST
Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don’t you dare talk bout my ex wife like that😂

1
1point
reply
#53

Dogs. The 4th most deadliest animal on the planet. at an approximate 35,000 deaths per year. There are many many more dog attacks, maulings, bites. As we have these animals in our homes, in our neighbourhoods, they could actually be the most dangerous animal in the western world.

The only things that come above it is Snakes, Humans and Mosquitos.

nastybacon Report

2points
POST
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!