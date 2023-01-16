Brace yourself — it’s time to burst that bubble of deception and assumptions! We’ve collected a series of examples from an AskReddit thread where people shared their struggles with tasks that seemed easy but were harder than they looked. The list includes a variety of difficult tasks, from playing instruments to professional activities , that demonstrate how the perception of difficulty can be highly subjective.

Take cooking, for example. It may seem like a simple task when you do it at home without high expectations about the result, but it’s a lot more complex when you’re a chef and people pay you for quality food. It requires knowledge of ingredient substitutions, cooking techniques, leadership, food safety, and the ability to multitask and manage time effectively in the kitchen. Similarly, public speaking may appear easy if you’re naturally confident and charismatic. Still, it requires a great deal of practice and preparation to create an engaging speech that stays coherent from start to finish.

You know what they say, “Never judge a book by its cover.” And boy, do we have a list of books for you! You see, it’s easy to assume that some things are simple, only to find out they require more skills , knowledge, and expertise than we initially thought. If you’re a graphic designer or manage any creative project, you’ll surely be all too familiar with clients asking for “something quick,” which turns out to be time-consuming.

#1 "Holding a flashlight for your dad."

#2 "Socializing with people. I have severe social anxiety, and even small interactions with strangers, and even some people I’ve known for a while are really hard for me. I don’t hate people or dislike being around them, but I’m just awful at keeping conversations going or initiating them. Outgoing people make it look very easy, for me it is not."

#3 endableismwrote:

"Doing anything when you have depression."



Kumquatprincess replied:

"I second this. Seriously ANYTHING."

#4 "Actually doing things. In theory it’s simple. Just do the thing. In reality I procrastinate until I hate myself."

#5 "Self discipline is the single hardest skill to master in this world that makes it so easy to just... not..."

#6 "Making friends as an adult (not in school). People today don’t say hello, they no-show to invites, and generally seem to have no interest in building friendships. Try moving and making new friends, especially if you don’t have kids. It is ridiculously hard."

#7 EvilS100 wrote:

"Plugging in the USB on the first try."



myVisionIsAugment3d replied:

"Here is a lifehack for you, if the socket is horizontal, the USB logo in the plug stays on top."

#8 KayGlo wrote:

"Drawing something from memory. Like a bird or something.



In mind - yep that's a bird.



On paper - that's... a bird?"



notLOL replied:

"Draws squiggly lines far away in the horizon. Birds."

#9 "Flying remote controlled helicopters. It looks so effortless when watching seasoned flyers but in reality it’s like balancing a marble on an upturned bowl."

#10 "Writing a post or comment on social media that gets recognition."

#11 "Folding fitted sheets. I've watched instructional videos that make it look so easy but I always just end up with a crumpled up mess, and that's how it gets put away."

#12 "Creating a routine is the easy part - actually following through and maintaining that routine is the problem."

#13 "Gardening. It isn't just water it and you're good; its constant attention, care and maintenance! It's really a lot of work if you have a decent size garden but IMO well worth it once you're eating what you grew."

#14 "Science.



There’s a huge difference between being a scientist and being a fan of science. Both are important, but they aren’t the same. A lot of people take a science class or start following a science based Facebook/Twitter/subreddit and only see the successes.



Science is a critical thought heavy endeavor that requires equal parts patience, smarts, and luck. As a researcher doing basic science you’re going to have >90% negative data. For every scientific publication you see, there are months or even years of negative data behind it.



The stuff that science fans and cheerleaders share on Facebook from pages is distilled from the frustrations and efforts of scientists that probably drink heavily."

#15 Mr_A wrote:

"Apparently figuring out what the opposite of 'easy peasy lemon squeezy' would be."



venicerocco replied:

"The correct answer is:

Stressed depressed, lemon zest.

Thank you."

#16 "Beekeeping. You see videos of these old dudes in their veils and beekeeping suits and it makes it seem so relaxing and easy. Turns out that bees aren't so good at finding enough food on their own and they can get sick really easy and in the winter they can mold. Have you ever seen moldy bees? Sometimes they're not even dead...



It's still worth it though."

#17 SeniorDiggusBickus wrote:

"Finding the person I always saw myself falling in love with."



Nuova_Hexe replied:

"Are you the person that person is going to fall in love with?"

#18 goldengirlsmom wrote:

"Finding a career you’ll want to go to every day that won’t crush your soul. Remember when you were young and teachers told you that you could be whatever you wanted to be... yeah, not so realistic when you want to pay bills and maybe have a little beer money too. I didn’t go to college and struggle with the thought of not being able to have a lateral career move without a degree, but then I see my friends absolutely floundering with their student loan payments and think maybe I don’t have it so bad after all."



MacbookPrime replied:

"I went to college, grad school, got a PhD and work in a senior role at a highly coveted company.



I still don’t feel happy.



The one thing I’ve learned after all these years is that happiness is not defined by title or company affiliation or number of letters after your name. My resume won’t be on my tombstone. But in many ways, I’m stuck because of the responsibilities I have now and all the people in my family and my profession I’m accountable to.



I feel like I’ll always be in the pursuit of happiness, rather than enjoying the moment I’m living in."

#19 "Getting away with murder."

#20 "Work. I'm a lawyer and had a client call saying she needs a help with a merger, but "don't worry, it's super easy peasy lemon squeezy."



That project took 6 months and I almost had a breakdown. She didn't understand why the bill was so high since it wAs SO eAsY..."

#21 spicyfriednoodles wrote:

"Life after university graduation. People always say that they can't wait to graduate but little did they know it's just gonna be an uphill battle from there."



hypodopaminergicbaby replied:

"Hardest time I’ve ever had getting a job, now that I actually have time for one."



paco987654 added:

"Honestly I didn't expect a downhill battle but I kind of hoped for an even field."

#22 "Letting go.



No, you won't just switch it off. You won't just stop it when you want. You won't stop craving for it. You won't stop missing it. You'll always get yourself almost back to it because you've made a habit to do it so many times daily that your brain hardly ever registers when you're consciously with it."

#23 "Saving money when you are poor.



It sucks to work your ass off for a month to only be 50-100 bucks richer at the end of that month and then see 4-6 months of savings go away when your car breaks down."

#24 "Having fun at a party. How does everyone else have such a good time? I just find them depressing and annoying."

#25 LaylaTheLoofa wrote:

"Making decisions."



MummaGoose replied:

"As a single mum I resent having to make all the “simple” choices. Like what do we eat for dinner. Grr. Someone else decide for once."

#26 "Online dating. As a girl I have a wide range of prospects but it's a lot of work to find someone I actually want to meet and I'll generally have some good 1st dates when I do but then the guy goes MIA."

#27 "Teaching preschool or kindergarten.



Preschool and kindergarten teachers are SAINTS and the most professionally proficient of all teachers IMO. It is an extremely difficult and in some ways dangerous job."

#28 "I use a wheelchair and people usually don't believe me when I say that getting around can be difficult, because many of them think that pushing a wheelchair is easy. (They literally tell me this.)



The thing is when you use a wheelchair all day and it is basically your only means of transportation, it looks more natural.



This becomes a problem when I point out accessibility problems. They often don't believe me because they see how I can navigate and assume that it's easy – just because *I* make it look easy."

#29 "A basic physical exam at the doctor.



Looks like a simple 'look at the throat' 'listen to the chest' 'yup they have a heart all right.' When in actuality Doctors spend thousands of hours practicing it so that when you come in with a murmur or 'Funny-looking-kid-syndrome' they can recognize it immediately.



And yes, there are entire class sections on how to respectfully ask your patient to turn their head and cough as you push on their balls (they're looking for hernias)."

#30 "Losing weight. Changing habits is HARD!"

#31 NoobSov wrote:

"Being in your 20's. As a clueless kid I thought by now I'd have everything figured out and my life on track. I'm still clueless but now I also have depression."



The_Highest_Five replied:

"In my 30s. Still clueless."

#32 "Whistling with your fingers."

#33 "Dancing. I wouldn't say it looks "easy", but when I see people do it, they're so good at it and it flows so well it looks easy. But damn, I just CANNOT get my body to do anything more than a bop and maybe some stupid arm moves.



I'm 25 and dance like a 50 year old at a reunion.



Dancers are so delicate and make it look so easy, it's honestly amazing. It's just hilarious when I try to do literally anything and fail horribly."

#34 "Being an adult. They never had to do homework, could stay up late, eat what they wanted and had the money.



I wish I was a naive kid again."

#35 phamtasticgamer wrote:

"Playing the triangle. A lot of my non-musician friends joke about how easy it is to play it. Then they actually hold the damn thing and look stupid."



KarmicFedex replied:

"I can still remember my band director...



"You guys laugh about the triangle players, but you have no idea how hard it is to stay focused while counting 132 bars and not miss your cue.""

#36 billingsley wrote:

"Easy as pie. Pie is the most difficult thing I've EVER done/made."



So_Motarded replied:

"Hell yeah. Keeping the dough cold while avoiding overworking it, and somehow perfectly distributing the butter throughout the mixture so that there aren't massive butter chunks... ugh, it's difficult."

#37 "Killing enderman for ender pearls."

#38 "Pretty much anything that a professional does. They make it look easy cause it's their job. Throw a football 65 yards accurately? Psssh simple if you're an elite athlete. Cut open a chest cavity to fix a few coronary arteries? It's just another day at the office for a surgeon. Frame up a structural wall within a 2000 sq ft house? Just a bunch of wood and nails is all you need. Make crowded teeth perfectly aligned? Surely it's just a matter of wearing trays 1 through 55, voila! It's all straight.



In reality, each of these tasks takes someone who trained for years to visualize the problem, solve it, and execute it to the T. It looks easy, cause they practiced the hell out of it."

#39 "Coding.



Watching tutorial: Oh, this is easy.



Writing code: "WHERE IS THE MISSING SEMICOLON? WHERE?""

#40 "Marriage. I think many people believe that they will be romantically in love with the person they are marrying. In many ways you do but most with long successful marriages will tell you it takes work to make a marriage last a lifetime. That level of commitment is hard to maintain.



The rewards are enormous and you'll never be closer to another human if you're doing it right My wife and I just celebrated our 40th and we've known each other for more than 45 years. Planning on being together till end."

#41 "Diapering a baby. Feeding a baby. Getting a baby to sleep. Looks easy until you have 12 babies in your classroom that all need to be diapered, fed, and rocked to sleep in the next 15 minutes."

#42 "Being a good dad, sh*t is tough. I have a 18month old daughter and my wife is expecting. I get up for work and 12 hours later I’m back at home and almost as soon as I walk through the door, I’m on dad duty.



Trying to entertain my daughter, give my wife some time to relax, sort out dinner, clean the house. All these things need to be done and time to do them doesn’t exist!



Then there’s Tim to exercise (which I haven’t) spend quality time with the wife and then hobby’s (I’m a gamer)



It’s a thankless job at time but man if my daughters hugs don’t just melt me every time.



The real heroes are the single parents and those with kids with disabilities, you have strength beyond comprehension."

#43 "Making an actual quality meme."

#44 "Being a kid. You can't choose what to eat, you can't just find night-shift work if you aren't a morning person, you can't relax after school because you go home with stacks of homework every day, you have asshole peers that you're forced to be around every day, you're always under supervision, and nobody takes you seriously.



Don't get me wrong, it's full of fun times and I still miss it, but we take adult life for granted sometimes."

#45 "Coming up with witty comebacks on the spot."

#46 "Retail work. Any customer service based job sucks, but I think retail tops it. Most McDonalds at least have s good amount of staff for rush hour (in my experience) where as in retail you sill regularly go through the busiest times with no where near enough staff."

#47 "Riding horses. Like, more than just a trail ride. People who have been doing it for a long time make it look so effortless, but it's such a workout. Also you have to be strong and unmoving with half your body parts but loose and fluidly moving with the other half of them."

#48 "Getting up earlier. It’s even harder now that it’s fall and dark at my “GET OUT OF BED NOW or call off” time."

#49 "Asking your boss for a raise."

#50 "Being a chef. A great many students starting out in the school I'm about to graduate from likely think that you can take your sweet time in this field. You can't. Everything, EVERYTHING, must be prepped before service starts. At the height of a dinner rush, everyone is going crazy running around making orders and food is flying out the window. This lasts for hours, on a daily basis. It's a sweaty, thankless, brutal career. I wish those students and other aspiring chefs the best."

#51 "Rehab and sobriety. I always thought It'd be easy but the first week was hell. I went in for alcoholism and I couldn't bathe my self I was so sick those first few days. The next 7 weeks were basically training myself in self control and how to accept my addiction. I'm 1 year and 7 months clean and out of the 20 people I met in the program, 10 relapsed, and 2 of the relapses were fatal overdoses."

#52 "Wrestling / any type of fighting or grappling. The amount of guys out there who think that they can “kick people’s a*s with instinct” are sorely mistaken.



I was a high level D1 wrestler at the second lowest college weight class, and I still get people who are extraordinarily surprised when they get drunk, challenge me to a wrestling match, and it does not go the way they think it will. Like you don’t challenge a Pro Golfer to 18 holes and expect to beat them if you’ve only ever golfed for fun a couple of times... but somehow that doesn’t translate."

#53 "Stand up comedy. Go up on stage during an amateur night."

#54 "Hitting a golf ball. They just sit there, laughing, taunting you."

#55 "Self-care, for some reason. I don't know why, but when people talk about it, it sounds so simple. Then doing it is like... could include changing habits that have been a part of your life for a very, very long time."

#56 "Maintaining a fish tank of any size. Get a even harder when you add plants."

#57 "Skating. At least for someone who knows how to skate decently. Pros make some of the hardest tricks look ridiculously easy they’re so good at it."

#58 "Adult coloring books, especially those intended to reduce stress."

#59 "Singing. No joke. Singing. Like, you've gotta keep a good posture and you've gotta keep your hands to your sides. Other thing is that when you're trying to do solo's (idk if it's just so I'm gonna guess that other people have to deal with this) your voice CRACKS. I'm sorry but this is true for me."

#60 "Digging. Anytime its shown in movies or TV it looks easy af but the second you have to grab a shovel and break dirt.... bleh."

#61 "Those captcha things on google. I can honestly never read them and the website always thinks I’m a robot."

#62 "'Natural' makeup. More work than 'regular' makeup."

#63 "Hanging out with friends during that “I’m not at school but I’m still dependent on my family” period where you have spare time but have no way of getting anywhere."

#64 "Golf. I feel like most people think they can just grip it n rip it and don’t take into account how hard it is to have a consistently good swing with solid contact."

#65 "Math, I swear to god pieces of my soul became trapped in math work and perished when I burned them."

#66 "Playing an instrument. Have played most percussion instruments, trumpet, some baritone, and was 1st chair tuba/sousaphone for 4 years and difficulty varies based on instrument and physical attributes."

#67 "Programming.



It's like lego sets. Anyone can follow the instructions and make the millennium falcon. But it's a whole different ballgame when you're given a pile of assorted blocks and someone says "Okay, now... recreate the Taj Mahal. But the client wants it to look like Big Ben. It also needs to be able to interlock with the Sphinx, the Great Wall, the Eiffel Tower, and the Maojang Temple to create a super monument. Yes I know the Maojang Temple hasn't been designed yet, just make some good guesses. We can add parts to it once we know what we need.""

#68 "Rainbow Road on Mario Kart. I still don’t think I’ve ever come 1st, ugh."

#69 "Atari video games. They look basic but for crying out loud."

#70 "Sleeping. So envious of people being able to sleep any time and any where."

#71 "Finding one of those bad underpaid under-respected jobs that people can't wait to leave."

#72 "Handwriting things neatly. I just can't do it!"

#73 "The Water Level from the NES Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game."

#74 "Changing a headlight for a newer chevy. It involves the bumper and stuff. I miss twist and pull."

#75 "Doing make-up."

#76 "Being a server."

#77 "Those cool construction and home decoration videos on YouTube. They make it look so easy and even, but these workers literally do it for a living. I can’t even fold paper exactly in half on the first try."

#78 "Self publishing a book. Okay, it's easy to just toss some words on a page, upload it to Amazon, and get it published, but actually getting people to buy your book once it's out there is insanely hard. It doesn't matter how good your book is, nobody knows who you are so there's no reason for them to click Buy on your book. You need to do everything you can to promote it yourself - which can include paying out of your own pocket for ads that may or may not help.



Source: I self published a novel, stumbled at the "promote it" step, and had dismal sales. Now I have the sequel written and awaiting beta readers. I'm going to need to try the whole "promote myself" thing again and hope I have better luck."

#79 "Waiting tables.



I know you think anyone could do that job. But it's seriously more difficult than anyone could imagine to do it well.



Career waiters could very easily work for the CIA. They have an uncanny ability to read people and an almost psychic ability to anticipate requests.



When it's done poorly its obvious. But a good waiter knows what you were going to ask for and they hand it to you before you've thought to ask.



If waiters worked for wages instead of tips you'd be paying the good ones close to 75k a year to put up with your bullsh*t."

#80 "Sheep shearing.



They hate you, they weigh 100-200lb, unwashed wool is kinda nasty (greasy from lanolin, has burrs in it, dirt, often some poop even in the best conditions), they are bumpy, the shears will cut them if you mess up, you will feel very bad if you mess up, your back will feel very bad even if you don't mess up. The Youtube videos never do it justice."

#81 "Parking in the movies there is always a spot to park in.... irl it’s not true."

#82 "Raising kids."

#83 "Soldering."

#84 "Making lemonade. Sure squeezing one lemon is easy peasy, but do you know how much juice that makes? Not a lot."

#85 "Writing a 250-word open-ended reflection where you're expected to be creative.



All I want as a grad student is some goddamn STRUCTURE and also a RUBRIC."

#86 "Street names.



Everyone thinks it's great fun and likes to offer suggestions but every tree, lake, and other natural feature has at least a dozen variations which you can't repeat for emergency service reasons.



That and you get cities which want a street name change anytime the road changes direction regardless of a logical break point like an intersection."

#87 "Looking presentable every day."

#88 "An Ollie on an skateboard."

#89 "Any competitive videogame, a lot people think it's easy to make money from esports, I've heard many times "they're just playing video games, they shouldn't be making so much money". Well then... try."