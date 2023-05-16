Feel free to answer them in the comment section — nothing can spark a conversation like hearing a new point of view from fellow Pandas. We'll try to read 'em all and perhaps secretly judge you when responses start getting weird. Because we know they will. Enjoy!

Not all "Would You Rather" questions are created equal. Some are as easy as choosing between chocolate or vanilla. But these hard "Would You Rather" questions ? The ones that, we promise, will turn your brain into a pretzel and have you questioning your entire existence? Those are the Kobe beef of conversation starters . The thought-provoking questions you'll find below can reveal much about you and your friends and question morals in ways you wouldn't expect.

These aren't your average this-or-that questions , oh no. They're conversation ninjas, stealthily swooping in to save the day when chitchat turns into tumbleweed time. They're as versatile as a Swiss army knife, acting as fun party games , brain teasers, and even stand-ins for the radio when the "Greatest Hits of the '80s" start feeling less "greatest" and more "grating."

As dedicated boredom fighters at Bored Panda, we embarked on a quest for the best "Would You Rather" questions . And where better to look than Reddit , the internet's epicenter of deep thoughts and hilarious chaos? We dove into the depths of its threads and emerged victorious with a treasure trove of questions that would make Socrates himself say, "Well, that's a head-scratcher."

Ever been stuck at a party where the only thing drier than the martinis was the conversation? Or maybe you've been on a road trip where the only highlight was the fifth rerun of that same old pop song? Yeah, we've been there. And that is where "Would You Rather" questions enter the picture — more specifically, the difficult dilemmas we put together for you!

#1 Meherman09 said:

"I think this is a pretty popular one, but it's 'would you rather find a person or 1000 cockroaches in your attic?'"



SplodyPants replied:

"That's easy for me. It depends on the person but either way it's a lot easier to be friends with and help a person or k**l one. It's hard to do either to 1000 cockroaches."

#2 "Would you rather be completely immortal or die right now? Immortality seems cool at first glance, but knowing you will eventually experience the heat death of the universe for trillions of years is terrifying."

#3 "Would you rather never enjoy music again, or never enjoy food again?"

#4 "Would you rather know how you are going to die or when you are going to die?"

#5 "Would you rather be the top student in the best program of your choice in the world or the worst student at Hogwarts?"

#6 "Would you rather be slightly thirsty no matter how much you drink or slightly tired no matter how much you sleep?"

#7 "Not a hard one but to good not to share, get home from work after a long day, sitting down having dinner and little sister (6) walks in and without any greeting she just strolls behind me and asks “would you rather have a unibrow, or 18 babies?” Safe to say the choking fit was unholy."

#8 "Do you want 100 million now or world peace forever?"

#9 "Would you rather have three kids and no money? Or no kids and three money? I don’t know why this makes me laugh still."

#10 "Would you rather own a dog with human hands or a cat with a human face?"

#11 "My kid’s’ favorite: would you rather eat a snot muffin or ear wax soup? My son’s answer: the snot muffin, because I don’t like soup."

#12 "Would you rather speak every language or be a master of every instrument?"

#13 "Would you rather be in a room with a giant tarantula with the lights off, or in a lit room with a thousand tiny spiders?"

#14 "Would you rather marry the person you lost your virginity to or work your first job for the rest of your life?"

#15 "Would you rather drastically increase your intelligence while equally decreasing your attractiveness? Or become significantly more attractive, while severely decreasing your intelligence?"

#16 Exctmonk said:

"Verizon's call center hiring process included a questionnaire. Unlike most questionnaires where there is an obvious answer, Verizon had a list of "Would you rather" questions with no discernable upside.



"Would you rather work longer hours or deal with unruly customers," sort of choices.



Anyway, I passed every part of their hiring process except that, which they stated made me immediately ineligible for hire. Because of the questionnaire.



I feel like I dodged a bullet, though."



johnnyboomslang replied:

"Would you rather try and dodge a bullet or work in a Verizon call center?"



halloweenjon also replied:

"I didn't get a job because of a questionnaire like that. One question was like, "if you caught your grandmother shoplifting a loaf of bread, would you let it slide or turn her in?" I overthought it, thinking maybe they wanted the honest, non-soulless answer. They didn't. They want people who are ready to throw the book at their starving granny!"

#17 "Would you rather have denim skin, or live in a bag of milk?



This was asked at a party in college and I still think about it 10 years later.



** You can't leave, it's a Bubble Boy scenario, not a house. You're the only one living in the bag of milk, no one can enter. The milk is cleaned/changed out when it needs to be. There is no loophole where you drink the milk and you no longer live in a bag of milk, sorry."

#18 "Would you rather have legs as long as your fingers, or fingers as long as your legs?"

#19 "Would you rather fight 1 duck the size of a horse or 100 horse the size of ducks?"

#20 "Would you rather have 4 hands or 4 feet?"

#21 "Would you rather have super speed but only backwards or… be able to teleport but it’s completely random and you have no say in where you go?"

#22 "Would you rather live the life your parents wanted you to live or live the life you thought you wanted as a kid?"

#23 "Would you rather every song exists but they’re only performed by Pitbull, or every band / singer / musical artist exists but they only perform Pitbull covers?"

#24 "Would you rather be the one who is more in love with other person, or the one who receives more love? I can’t with that question."

#25 "From a dream. "Would you rather die right now and be remembered, or become powerful but be unremembered?" I took the 2nd option, no one even knew I existed, and yet I could remake anything by touching it and thinking about it. Visited my mom, not only did she not know me but every time she left the room she forgot me again. Her house's basement was starting to collapse, so I used my power to fix it (and do a bunch of other remodeling). She claimed it had always been that way. It was as if I had done nothing at all, and hadn't even been there. In the dream I visited many other people and used my power to fix things all over, but no one ever noticed, like I was a ghost."

#26 "Would you rather forget your mother exists or have your mother forget you exist?"

#27 "Would you rather die of heat in a desert or die of cold in a snowstorm?"

#28 "Would you rather every time you talked you had to yell, or every time you walked you had to sprint?"

#29 "Would you rather fight Mike Tyson or talk like him for the rest of your life?"

#30 "Would you rather have every aspect of your life live streamed publicly (no where safe from cameras) or have every thought appear above your head in a speech bubble for all to see?"

#31 "Would you rather have both your arms or both your legs cut off?"

#32 MyGoodFriendJon said:

"Would you rather have the ability to effortlessly run at 100 mph, or fly at 10 mph?"



ItzDoomMan replied:

"Flying would arguably be better for one reason only. If you wear a wingsuit, you can accelerate really high in the air and just stop flying and use your wingsuit to glide hella fast were ever you are going."

#33 "When my friend's daughter was 8 or 9 she was obsessed with asking random 'Would you rather' type questions from a book she bought. It was a kids book, so it was nothing NSFW, just random stuff like would you rather eat only pizza or only ice cream, harmless things like that. So one night while I was out to dinner with her and her mother, she asked me, "Uncle Scry1Draw1, would you rather be a door or a window."



I thought it over for a moment, and for no particular reason said, "I guess I'd rather be a window."



Without missing a beat, she goes, "Hmm... you seem more like a door to me." Then flat refused to explain why. Haunts me to this day."

#34 "'Would you rather spend thousands of dollars and put your old dog through major surgery to maybe keep her alive a little longer or accept that this is going to ki** her and that 14 years was a good long life?' - Our vet yesterday



Gotta tell ya, no other WYR question has made me literally sob."

#35 "Would you rather have pot roast or Philly cheeses for dinner?



Currently sitting on this one. I can’t decide for the life of me."

#36 "Would you rather be constantly sticky all over your entire body, forever, or constantly itchy all over your entire body, forever? I simply cannot choose."



#37 "Would you rather have to pay for everything in pennies or have to use a pogo stick as your only method of transportation? This includes walking; if you want to get up off the couch to go get a bag of chips from the pantry, you have to pogo there."

#38 "Would you rather have access to a room containing the next 50 years of New York Times editions or be able to watch six two-hour documentaries about other technologically advanced civilizations from different parts of the universe?"

#39 "Would you rather drink a glass of someone else’s spit or someone else’s sweat?"

#40 "Would you rather be deaf-blind or paralyzed from the neck down?"

#41 "When I was working as a lifeguard at a water park, my brother posed this question to me.



A massively obese man dies of a heart attack at the top of the tallest slide at the park, just before he's about to go down. Do you try to carry him down the 5 stories of stairs in the respectful way, or push him down the slide in the convenient way?"

#42 "Would you rather eat raw chicken wings or chicken wings seasoned with bear mace?"

#43 "Be strong but look weak, or be weak and look strong?"

#44 "Would you rather every time you fart, one shrimp pops out? Or wake up in a pile of shrimp every morning?"

#45 "Would you rather eat or pay rent?"

#46 "Would you rather sweat cheese or have shrimp for nipples?"

#47 "This isn’t exactly a would you rather but kind of a twist on a regular question. If you had to choose one of our human senses to take away from everyone in the world except you, what would you choose?"

#48 "Fluent in all languages or master of every instrument?"

#49 "Would you rather be blind or deaf?



It seems like an easy choice to say "deaf" since it would seem to be much less difficult to navigate the world being deaf than blind, but I once had a blind friend (who was not born blind and had only become so around age 17) who told me she'd still rather be blind than deaf because being deaf sounded very lonely.



I still think about that conversation sometimes."

#50 "The one we always had was would you rather...



Have a thousand cuts all over your body and jump in a bath on lemon juice.



Or have a tooth pick under your big toe nail and kick a wall.



I'd choose the Lemons."

#51 "Would you rather have Teeth for Pubes or Pubes for Teeth?"