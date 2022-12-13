Hanukkah, or Festival of Lights, is a holiday with a long tradition that celebrates an important event in Jewish history. And with it being so old (Hanukkah originated two hundred years before Christmas!), it's no wonder that the celebration is surrounded by tons of interesting attributes. And we're very happy to be the ones to reveal these interesting facts about Hanukkah in our article!

Right, first of all, these Hannukah facts will tell you a bit more about its origins and the important event from which it stems. And you'll probably be interested to know that Hanukkah, at least from a religious standpoint, is not a Jewish version of Christmas. Sure, there's a lot of gift-giving (and receiving, naturally) involved, but the reason behind it isn't the birth of Jesus, Santa Claus, or anything else that the Christians associate winter holidays with. Piques your interest, right? Okay, besides the facts about Hannukah's origins, you'll also get to learn about playing the mythical dreidel, lighting a menorah, and loads and loads of delicious traditional food served during the festivities. And since it's an overall fun festivity, there are also some fun facts about Hanukkah thrown into the mix.

So, ready to learn some Hanukkah facts and history? If so, you know where to find them - our selection of interesting facts is just a smidgen down below! Once you get there, be sure to give these cool facts your vote and Hanukkah Sameach!