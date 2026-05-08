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The internet has a way of turning even somewhat serious things into jokes. Perhaps it’s a coping mechanism, or just a creative outlet, but whenever there is some major event, hundreds, if not thousands of folks out there have already put together some humorous content for us to enjoy.

So we’ve gathered tweets, posts and memes the internet has been working overtime to create about the Hantavirus outbreak on the cruise ship MV Hondius. Wash your hands, take some vitamin C, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.