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The internet has a way of turning even somewhat serious things into jokes. Perhaps it’s a coping mechanism, or just a creative outlet, but whenever there is some major event, hundreds, if not thousands of folks out there have already put together some humorous content for us to enjoy.

So we’ve gathered tweets, posts and memes the internet has been working overtime to create about the Hantavirus outbreak on the cruise ship MV Hondius. Wash your hands, take some vitamin C, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    chrisengland avatar
    Chris England
    Chris England
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After covid and people stuck on cruise ships cruises have been an even bigger NO from me

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