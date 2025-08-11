Handyman Installs New Cat Flap, Customer Texts Him Back With Alarming Revelation

ADVERTISEMENT

There are so many reasons to love cats. Their bleps, beans, and bizarre antics all add up to make them companions quite unlike any other. Of course, domestic cats don’t do that much hunting, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t resourceful when they feel like it.

A handyman who’d just finished installing a cat flap sent his customer a video of what he thought was the customer’s cat going through it. Then a surprising thing happened – the customer replied that that was definitely not their cat.

RELATED:

Cats can be as cunning as they are cuddly, as this handyman found out in the most hilariously surprising way

Share icon

Image credits: itsjoethehandyman / TikTok

He’d just finished installing a new cat flap, so he sent his customer a video of what he thought was their cat going through it

A handyman who set up a cat flap on a customer’s door later found out via text that the installation had delivered a surprising result. Having finished the job, the handyman, Joe, retreated to his car to observe his work. His hope was that his customer’s cat would be able to use the new flap without any problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many owners of feline friends decide to have a cat flap installed to give their cats a bit of independence. According to the Battersea Dogs And Cats Home, a pet rescue organization in the UK, giving cats easy access to the outdoors can keep them physically fit and naturally stimulated.

Share icon

Image credits: itsjoethehandyman / TikTok

Nothing could have prepared him for the customer’s response that that most certainly was not their cat

Joe started filming from his car after seeing his work in action, sharing what he captured in an August 3 TikTok video to his account @itsjoethehandyman. In the video, you can see a cat creep towards the door before sticking its head through to seemingly get a better look at what’s going inside the house.

Satisfied that the cat knew how to use the flap, Joe instantly sent his customer the video. Much to Joe’s surprise, the customer texted him back with alarming news – the cat in the video wasn’t theirs at all. The random feline had seemingly just seen the chance to take a break from the heat of the day and maybe find a snack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: nmarnaya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

What Joe reckoned would be a useful clip turned into irrefutable evidence of one risk of adding a cat flap to your home: opportunistic animals sneaking their way inside. Within just three short days, the video had amassed over 368,000 views, 32,000 likes, and 653 comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Amused, the handyman posted the video on TikTok, where it quickly went viral, garnering over 368,000 views and more than 32,000 likes

Netizens celebrated the bold kitty, saying that Joe’s customer now has a new pet, whether they know it or not. “That is their cat, as evidenced by the cat going in. They’re just in denial, because they never saw that cat before and have no idea where he came from …” posted one viewer, while a second person wrote: “I love it. That’s how I am gonna get a cat!” and a third commented: “At least you know it works.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Freepik (not the actual photo)

If you’re thinking of having a cat flap installed for your feline but are nervous about unwanted animals slipping inside unexpectedly, you’ll be glad to know there’s a high-tech solution for that. Some cat flaps can be linked to your cat’s microchip or a radio frequency identification (RFID) tag on its collar.

The system works by identifying your cat, or cats, and only unlocking the cat flap when they’re nearby. Think of it as giving your feline its own set of keys to your house and avoiding the bother of cleaning up after a raccoon or opossum raiding your kitchen. Who says cats can’t be sci-fi?

In the hundreds of comments the video racked up in the first 3 days, viewers had some hilarious reactions

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon