Handyman Installs New Cat Flap, Customer Texts Him Back With Alarming Revelation
Tabby cat using new cat flap installed by handyman on blue door of brick house with doorstep and mat.
Animals, Cats

Handyman Installs New Cat Flap, Customer Texts Him Back With Alarming Revelation

There are so many reasons to love cats. Their bleps, beans, and bizarre antics all add up to make them companions quite unlike any other. Of course, domestic cats don’t do that much hunting, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t resourceful when they feel like it.

A handyman who’d just finished installing a cat flap sent his customer a video of what he thought was the customer’s cat going through it. Then a surprising thing happened – the customer replied that that was definitely not their cat.

RELATED:

    Cats can be as cunning as they are cuddly, as this handyman found out in the most hilariously surprising way

    Tabby cat exploring a newly installed cat flap on a blue front door of a brick house during daytime.

    Image credits: itsjoethehandyman / TikTok

    He’d just finished installing a new cat flap, so he sent his customer a video of what he thought was their cat going through it

    A handyman who set up a cat flap on a customer’s door later found out via text that the installation had delivered a surprising result. Having finished the job, the handyman, Joe, retreated to his car to observe his work. His hope was that his customer’s cat would be able to use the new flap without any problems.

    Many owners of feline friends decide to have a cat flap installed to give their cats a bit of independence. According to the Battersea Dogs And Cats Home, a pet rescue organization in the UK, giving cats easy access to the outdoors can keep them physically fit and naturally stimulated.

    Cat entering through new cat flap installed by handyman on blue door of brick house with doormat on step.

    Image credits: itsjoethehandyman / TikTok

    Nothing could have prepared him for the customer’s response that that most certainly was not their cat

    Joe started filming from his car after seeing his work in action, sharing what he captured in an August 3 TikTok video to his account @itsjoethehandyman. In the video, you can see a cat creep towards the door before sticking its head through to seemingly get a better look at what’s going inside the house

    Satisfied that the cat knew how to use the flap, Joe instantly sent his customer the video. Much to Joe’s surprise, the customer texted him back with alarming news – the cat in the video wasn’t theirs at all. The random feline had seemingly just seen the chance to take a break from the heat of the day and maybe find a snack.

    Cat stepping through new cat flap installed by handyman in a modern white door with a clear plastic flap.

    Image credits: nmarnaya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    What Joe reckoned would be a useful clip turned into irrefutable evidence of one risk of adding a cat flap to your home: opportunistic animals sneaking their way inside. Within just three short days, the video had amassed over 368,000 views, 32,000 likes, and 653 comments.

    Orange and white cat peeking through stair railing after handyman installs new cat flap in the home.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Amused, the handyman posted the video on TikTok, where it quickly went viral, garnering over 368,000 views and more than 32,000 likes

    Netizens celebrated the bold kitty, saying that Joe’s customer now has a new pet, whether they know it or not. “That is their cat, as evidenced by the cat going in. They’re just in denial, because they never saw that cat before and have no idea where he came from …” posted one viewer, while a second person wrote: “I love it. That’s how I am gonna get a cat!” and a third commented: “At least you know it works.”

    Handyman in blue overalls installing new cat flap with electric screwdriver on white door frame inside home.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    If you’re thinking of having a cat flap installed for your feline but are nervous about unwanted animals slipping inside unexpectedly, you’ll be glad to know there’s a high-tech solution for that. Some cat flaps can be linked to your cat’s microchip or a radio frequency identification (RFID) tag on its collar.

    The system works by identifying your cat, or cats, and only unlocking the cat flap when they’re nearby. Think of it as giving your feline its own set of keys to your house and avoiding the bother of cleaning up after a raccoon or opossum raiding your kitchen. Who says cats can’t be sci-fi?

    @itsjoethehandyman True story #handyman♬ original sound – Joe The Handyman

    In the hundreds of comments the video racked up in the first 3 days, viewers had some hilarious reactions

    Comment expressing excitement about getting a cat, featuring a cat emoji and over 3,400 likes.

    Comment describing a stranger tom cat using a newly installed cat flap and becoming the household cat.

    Comment on social media humorously mentioning RFID replacement flap after handyman installs new cat flap, with emoji and engagement icons.

    Comment from user DJ Hater with black cat profile picture saying Task failed successfully with a laughing emoji on a social media post.

    Comment exchange about handyman installing a new cat flap and a customer’s unexpected cat-related experience.

    Social media comment praising clever cat trained with treats for months after handyman installs new cat flap.

    Social media comment on handyman installs new cat flap with user expressing amusement about cats' indifferent behavior.

    User comment on a handyman installing a new cat flap, expressing concern over a surprising customer response.

    Comment on social media by AmieM saying well it’s proof it works with 29 likes, related to handyman installs new cat flap.

    Comment on a social post saying What’s he complaining about, free cat, related to handyman installs new cat flap.

    Comment from customer after handyman installs new cat flap, mentioning unexpected visitors that are not their cats.

    Comment discussing a cat entering through a new cat flap installed by handyman, revealing surprising customer reaction.

    Comment on phone screen about cat food usage and cats having a party in the living room after handyman installs new cat flap.

    Customer texts handyman after new cat flap install, revealing unexpected behavior of cat using neighbor’s flap.

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
