Welcome to My World of Dolls. Here handmade textile dolls, created with love and attention to detail, come to life. Each doll is a unique work of art that can be dressed up, or dressed down and will delight you as a cherished keepsake, a piece of decor, or an imaginary companion. Thank you for your support of handmade magic!

More info: ballwool.com

