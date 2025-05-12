I Brought Handmade Ceramic Geodes To A Music Festival, And It Turned Into A Beautiful Experience

ADVERTISEMENT

To the untrained eye, a geode is just a rock—dusty, lumpy, ordinary. But those who dare to crack them open are rewarded with the surprise of crystalline brilliance. That was the inspiration behind this subterranean celebration of hidden wonders and secret sparkles.

During a local music festival, I stealthily tucked ceramic geodes into the coat pockets of strangers—an unexpected invitation waiting to be discovered. Those adventurous enough to break theirs open found inside a note and a map, directing them to a cow field in the middle of nowhere. There, a metal ladder descended into darkness—into the lava-carved depths of the Kuna Caves, an unexpected wonder!

Geode Invitations Ready to Be Glued Together!

Guests made the long climb down, arriving in a cavern transformed. They were welcomed with geode-shaped appetizers and root vegetables wrapped in herbs and clay, roasted until fragrant and then smashed open with hammers—delightfully messy and immensely satisfying. Colorful sauces awaited like hidden veins of flavor. Dessert brought edible geodes glinting with sugar crystals, nestled among fresh fruit on rocky platters.

As the meal wound down, guests were handed headlamps and invited to explore deeper into the tunnels. There, more treasures glinted in the dark: handmade glass crystal sculptures, each one reflecting the thrill of discovery.

Geode was an ode to the underground, the unexpected, and the joy of breaking things open—only to find they hold more beauty than you imagined.

This was just one of many magical events that I create and share with strangers! You can see more on my website, MissWondersmith.com/events They are always free, thanks to my patrons at patreon.com/misswondersmith

What would YOU do if you found an invitation in your jacket pocket?

Lowering All The Food, Chairs, Etc. dozens of feet underground

The Guests Enjoyed A Fun Meal Deep In A Lava Tube Cave

These Edible Geodes Are Made Out of Sugar And Chocolate!

Lunch With A View

A Bat’s Eye View Of The Party

I Made These Hand-Sculpted Crystals Out Of Recycled Glass

The Treasure Hunt Begins!

A Guest Discovers Hidden Treasure Deep Within The Cave

A Sweet Ending To A Memorable Adventure

I Survey The Setting From Above

Dessert was Fresh Fruit and Candy Geodes

All of The Candy Geodes Were Colored Naturally!

