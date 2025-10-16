ADVERTISEMENT

I am Candy, a makeup artist, and I can’t wait to show you my “victims.” Jokes aside, Halloween isn’t widely celebrated where I’m from (the Netherlands), but every year I get an intense urge to dress up a friend and put them in front of the camera to capture a little of the spooky magic.

I choose a specific theme—from demons to deep-sea fish—and design an increasingly intricate look. Each year, everything gets crazier and more elaborate. From sculpted masks and full set designs to hidden electronics built into the costumes, each project introduces new elements.

The whole process often takes several weeks, but I love creating memorable photos with my friends.

