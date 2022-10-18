52Kviews
“Hey Pandas, What’s Your Halloween Costume This Year?”: 87 Submissions By Our Community
Despite the fact that Halloween has been celebrated for almost 2,000 years, the costumes we are accustomed to today have only been around for about 100 years.
Children of various ages dress as vampires, witches, and devils at the end of October, while adults from all over the world join in with a wide variety of fancy dress outfits.
I asked our Pandas to share with us what their Halloween costumes will look like this year, or how they looked like last year, and they sure delivered!
My Daughter's Mushroom Costume!
I Am Chucky And Hears The Photoshoot
That camera click does get distracting when you "hear" it. Upvoted.
The Nurse From Silent Hill
Red Guy
Culturally Insensitive Mexican Guy And Taco Cat!
My Friend Vic And I! I Was Marge! She Was Tiger King! This Was Last Year! We Haven't Finished This Year's Yet!!
William Afton
My Scarlet Witch Costume From Last Year
I Wish This Was A Better Pic But It Has A Big Poofy Skirt To Go With It
Omg so beautiful! I love it! As anyone ever told you that you look like the character from Harry Potter Hermoine? Or Katie from Vanderpump rules?
Everyone Else's Costumes On This Post Are All Like Super Cute And Intricate And I'm Literally An Inflatable Dino
My Version Of Pennywise, The Dancing Clown
Im Being A Renaissance Fairy This Year
Just A Pic Of My Son At 6 Am. Everyone Says He Looks Like Chucky
I Work At A Haunted House. This Is My Torture Victim Costume
My Son Is Barbara Gordon
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
My Son Was A Little Dwight Shrute Last Year
Enoch From Over The Garden Wall, Episode 2
My Friend And I Are Going As Spy vs. Spy. This Is One Of The Two Masks I Made. The Rest Of The Costume Is Easy!
I added some more frown lines and what not to make the faces match the old comics more. The eyes are cut out and then sheer material glued in the make them black.
Crutchie From The Musical Newsies. Not Quite Complete, Still Need The Crutch
Kiddos Making Their Own Costumes
Wip Of My Costume - "Undead Skull Wolf"! It's Not Complete Yet, I Have To Add Fur On The Head/Neck And Make Paws
Grandma Sophie, Howls Moving Castle
My Little Son As Spider
Nezuko Kamado
Captain Spaulding
Whoah! This is how you do scary clown!! None of that "teehee i'm sexy pennywise" nonsense. This is spot on.
Plague Doctor Anyone?
Winifred Sanderson Is My Yearly Go-To
Dream
Homicidal Dolly!
My Husband And I In 2021
Bendy And Alice Angel
I'm A Highlighter
Nezuko Kamado From An Anime Of Mine
No Full Body Pic, But Here’s The Helmet— Mono, Little Nightmares II
I've Been Going As "Me, With A Moustache" For About 15 Years Now
You can't fool us; clearly that costume is John Oates from Hall & Oates, circa 1983. 😂
Nadja From What We Do In The Shadows. Not Complete Yet
My Daughter As A Viola For Halloween Themed Orchestra Concert
Very unique and interesting. You can tell what she is. It's obviously very intriguing and something to have a conversation about. Love the creativity and the imagination of it. !
My Daughters Costume From Last Year. She Let Me To Almost 4 Hours Of Makeup And Hair To Get The Exact Look She Wanted
From Left To Right- My Sister (Tubbo), Me (Ranboo), And Our Friend (Philza)
bro this is sick you should meet up with the guy who is being dream!
Last Year I Was Jason Voorhees. This Year I Will Be A Nazgul-Rider (From Lotr), With Real Horse!
Last Year I Went As An Evil Minion... My Hair Was Purple For Months
I’m Starry Night! This Was When I Tried It On This Morning, So I Hope You Like It!
I made the cloak myself and painted it all with acrylic paints.
Scarecrow :)
Sam. I Put So Much Time Into This I Have To Wear It!
2021 Ghost Rider (Yes I Ride)!
This Was Last Year! Tried Being A Warstruck Pirate Cat ^w^
A Pirate With A Bad Wig 💀
I Will Wear One Of My Fursuits, Void Hunter
Well, Void Hunter is a self made suit by a local furry, Blackreaper. So, yeah, this robo Khajiid is going to rock the city
Homicidal Dolly
My Wife And I (And Our Baby To Be) As Dr. Strange And America Chavez
Not Quite Halloween, But I Went As Dr Sattler For Costume Day At My School!
Jedi Costume! My Star Wars Oc Just Need A Better Shirt ATM
This Was 1998
My Kid Is Going As The Projectionist This Year
Last Minute Adult Party…wanna Get High?
Last Year We Went As Pikachu And Pink-Haired Buccaneer…
Thx, he really wanted to be Pikachu but he doesn't like to dress up.. so inflatable Pikachu with a yellow joggingsuit (?..don't know the exact translation in English) was the way to go!