Despite the fact that Halloween has been celebrated for almost 2,000 years, the costumes we are accustomed to today have only been around for about 100 years.

Children of various ages dress as vampires, witches, and devils at the end of October, while adults from all over the world join in with a wide variety of fancy dress outfits.

I asked our Pandas to share with us what their Halloween costumes will look like this year, or how they looked like last year, and they sure delivered!

My Daughter's Mushroom Costume!

6 days ago

Oh this is so sweet!!!!

I Am Chucky And Hears The Photoshoot

6 days ago (edited)

That camera click does get distracting when you "hear" it. Upvoted.

The Nurse From Silent Hill

6 days ago

Love this

Red Guy

6 days ago

YESSS!!

Culturally Insensitive Mexican Guy And Taco Cat!

6 days ago

LOL. The cat's face. Not sure it's happy about being a taco.

My Friend Vic And I! I Was Marge! She Was Tiger King! This Was Last Year! We Haven't Finished This Year's Yet!!

6 days ago

Lmfao

William Afton

6 days ago

Omg that’s so awesome!

My Scarlet Witch Costume From Last Year

5 days ago

Can my wife borrow that when you're done?

I Wish This Was A Better Pic But It Has A Big Poofy Skirt To Go With It

16 hours ago (edited)

Omg so beautiful! I love it! As anyone ever told you that you look like the character from Harry Potter Hermoine? Or Katie from Vanderpump rules?

Everyone Else's Costumes On This Post Are All Like Super Cute And Intricate And I'm Literally An Inflatable Dino

5 days ago

BEST COSTUME EVER!!!!

My Version Of Pennywise, The Dancing Clown

6 days ago

Best one so far.

Im Being A Renaissance Fairy This Year

6 days ago

Where did you get the ears, or did you make them??

Just A Pic Of My Son At 6 Am. Everyone Says He Looks Like Chucky

6 days ago

He also does not look happy about being awake at 6:00

I Work At A Haunted House. This Is My Torture Victim Costume

5 days ago

oh wow that's awesome

My Son Is Barbara Gordon

5 days ago

aww

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

5 days ago

Nice!

My Son Was A Little Dwight Shrute Last Year

2 days ago

So funny, I love his enthusiastic expression!

Enoch From Over The Garden Wall, Episode 2

5 days ago

OH. MY. GOD. YESSSSSS OVER THE GARDEN WALLLLL (my family watches it every fall we love it!!!! it's amazing)

My Friend And I Are Going As Spy vs. Spy. This Is One Of The Two Masks I Made. The Rest Of The Costume Is Easy!

5 days ago

I added some more frown lines and what not to make the faces match the old comics more. The eyes are cut out and then sheer material glued in the make them black.

Crutchie From The Musical Newsies. Not Quite Complete, Still Need The Crutch

6 days ago (edited)

YESS! NEWSIES! My friend would love your costume as well

Kiddos Making Their Own Costumes

5 days ago (edited)

This is awesome. Most kids want store bought costumes. I loved when i made my almost adult kids costumes from thrift stores or what we had on hand. So much more fun.

Wip Of My Costume - "Undead Skull Wolf"! It's Not Complete Yet, I Have To Add Fur On The Head/Neck And Make Paws

5 days ago

Skulls!

Grandma Sophie, Howls Moving Castle

1 day ago

Cool beans.

My Little Son As Spider

2 days ago

Oh, so cute!

Nezuko Kamado

5 days ago

Nezuko with todoroki pfp, i approve

Captain Spaulding

4 days ago

Whoah! This is how you do scary clown!! None of that "teehee i'm sexy pennywise" nonsense. This is spot on.

Plague Doctor Anyone?

2 days ago

Cool

Winifred Sanderson Is My Yearly Go-To

3 days ago

Fun!

Dream

6 days ago

Man, Halloween isn't what it used to be.

Homicidal Dolly!

5 days ago

This is awesome!!

My Husband And I In 2021

2 days ago

Steam Punk?

Bendy And Alice Angel

4 days ago

It’s so cute

I'm A Highlighter

2 days ago

Bwhaaaa

Nezuko Kamado From An Anime Of Mine

6 days ago

That kid in the background 💀

No Full Body Pic, But Here’s The Helmet— Mono, Little Nightmares II

6 days ago

My friend would LOVE this! Well done!

I've Been Going As "Me, With A Moustache" For About 15 Years Now

5 days ago

You can't fool us; clearly that costume is John Oates from Hall & Oates, circa 1983. 😂

Nadja From What We Do In The Shadows. Not Complete Yet

5 days ago

Lazlo!!!

My Daughter As A Viola For Halloween Themed Orchestra Concert

2 days ago

Very unique and interesting. You can tell what she is. It's obviously very intriguing and something to have a conversation about. Love the creativity and the imagination of it. !

My Daughters Costume From Last Year. She Let Me To Almost 4 Hours Of Makeup And Hair To Get The Exact Look She Wanted

1 day ago

Phenomenal!!! 😍

From Left To Right- My Sister (Tubbo), Me (Ranboo), And Our Friend (Philza)

5 days ago

bro this is sick you should meet up with the guy who is being dream!

Last Year I Was Jason Voorhees. This Year I Will Be A Nazgul-Rider (From Lotr), With Real Horse!

5 days ago

Cool costume just stay away from me.

Last Year I Went As An Evil Minion... My Hair Was Purple For Months

2 days ago

Amazing lolll

I’m Starry Night! This Was When I Tried It On This Morning, So I Hope You Like It!

1 day ago

I made the cloak myself and painted it all with acrylic paints.

Scarecrow :)

3 days ago

Your makeup is absolutely stunning!❤

Sam. I Put So Much Time Into This I Have To Wear It!

2 days ago

Trick or Treat. Actually just watched the movie today, while reading the comic at the same time. Fun.

2021 Ghost Rider (Yes I Ride)!

2 days ago

It's awful and I love it

This Was Last Year! Tried Being A Warstruck Pirate Cat ^w^

5 days ago

That works, So cute.

A Pirate With A Bad Wig 💀

5 days ago

I like this one.

I Will Wear One Of My Fursuits, Void Hunter

5 days ago

Well, Void Hunter is a self made suit by a local furry, Blackreaper. So, yeah, this robo Khajiid is going to rock the city

Homicidal Dolly

Emily Lambert
POST
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
5 days ago

Hugs Dolly only to be poked by a knife.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

My Wife And I (And Our Baby To Be) As Dr. Strange And America Chavez

My Wife And I (And Our Baby To Be) As Dr. Strange And America Chavez

Report

33points
Captain Panda
POST
Ambry Petersen
Ambry Petersen
Community Member
5 days ago

Congrats on both costume and baby.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#52

Not Quite Halloween, But I Went As Dr Sattler For Costume Day At My School!

Not Quite Halloween, But I Went As Dr Sattler For Costume Day At My School!

Report

32points
Ashe Marlow
POST
Natalie Kelsey
Natalie Kelsey
Community Member
5 days ago

Heck yeah, great choice!

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#53

Jedi Costume! My Star Wars Oc Just Need A Better Shirt ATM

Jedi Costume! My Star Wars Oc Just Need A Better Shirt ATM

Report

31points
Ari
POST
AnnaJ718
AnnaJ718
Community Member
4 days ago

yo that's super cool!

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#54

This Was 1998

This Was 1998

Report

29points
Lynn Watson
POST
Daman dan
Daman dan
Community Member
6 days ago

Halloween costume? Most girls I knew back in '98 dressed like every day

39
39points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#55

My Kid Is Going As The Projectionist This Year

My Kid Is Going As The Projectionist This Year

Report

29points
Vega Speaks
POST
Joshuah Johnston
Joshuah Johnston
Community Member
2 days ago

Inventive, love it

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#56

Last Minute Adult Party…wanna Get High?

Last Minute Adult Party…wanna Get High?

Report

24points
araT Backwards
POST
Via Hawk
Via Hawk
Community Member
4 days ago (edited)

Is this Mr perfectly normal towel from South Park?!

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#57

Last Year We Went As Pikachu And Pink-Haired Buccaneer…

Last Year We Went As Pikachu And Pink-Haired Buccaneer…

Report

24points
Gladys Schols-Valke
POST
Gladys Schols-Valke (Submission author)
Gladys Schols-Valke
Community Member
2 days ago

Thx, he really wanted to be Pikachu but he doesn't like to dress up.. so inflatable Pikachu with a yellow joggingsuit (?..don't know the exact translation in English) was the way to go!

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#58

Little Dead Riding Hood

Little Dead Riding Hood

Report

23points
Bored Panda_14
POST
Natalie H
Natalie H
Community Member
3 days ago

Great costume!! 🙌

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#59

Halloween Creepy Rotting Doll. One Of My Favorites!

Halloween Creepy Rotting Doll. One Of My Favorites!

Report

23points
Jennifer Chavis
POST
Rachel Malkoski
Rachel Malkoski
Community Member
2 days ago

Creepy cool

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#60

Me As Carl From The Walking Dead 3 Years Ago

Me As Carl From The Walking Dead 3 Years Ago

Report

23points
Ash
POST
Cassi Lyris
Cassi Lyris
Community Member
9 hours ago

CAAARRRLLLL!!

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

This Is An Old Image. I Look Way Different Now! Elf!

This Is An Old Image. I Look Way Different Now! Elf!

Report

22points
Briana Landers
POST
ADHD raptor
ADHD raptor
Community Member
5 days ago

cool!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#62

Freddy!!!

Freddy!!!

Report

22points
Holly Stevens
POST
Gabriel Hernandez
Gabriel Hernandez
Community Member
2 days ago

Freddie

1
1point
reply
#63

Angel vs. Devil

Angel vs. Devil

Report

21points
Marie Lancaster
POST
Kyndra Murphy
Kyndra Murphy
Community Member
2 days ago

Aww to cute.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#64

I’m Gonna Dress As A Wario

I’m Gonna Dress As A Wario

Report

21points
Bored Lady On The Run
POST
lilia
lilia
Community Member
2 days ago

i 100% respect that

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#65

Cheshire Cat

Cheshire Cat

Report

21points
Ukyqtpi
POST