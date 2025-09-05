Fam’s Dirty Laundry Aired Out Online By “Stalker” Half-Sis, Livid Woman Finally Puts A Stop To It

ADVERTISEMENT

Life in a family comes with its ups and downs, but blended families tend to have it a lot worse. This is especially true when they’re the result of an affair, a breach of trust that affects children just as much as parents.

One woman recently turned to an online community to vent about her estranged “stalker” half-sister who won’t quit harassing her and her family on social media. Sick of being spammed, she finally hit back, but now she’s wondering if that was a jerk move.

Life in a blended family comes with its problems, some that seem as though they’ll never go away

One woman’s estranged half-sister stalked her on social media, filling the comments section with false accusations and hate

Despite the woman’s best efforts to block her, the trolling half-sis just kept coming back with new accounts

The final straw came on Mother’s Day, when the woman shared a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, only to have it slammed and spammed by her half-sis

At her wits’ end, the woman clapped back with a punchy paragraph crafted to put her half-sis in her place, but later asked netizens if that had been a jerk move

It might sound like something straight out of a messy family drama, but for OP, it’s painfully real. Her estranged 17-year-old half-sister has developed a disturbing obsession with her, stalking her Instagram and spamming the comments whenever she shares her art or sweet family moments. No matter how often OP blocks her, new accounts just keep popping up spewing nothing but hate and baseless accusations.

The last time they crossed paths was at their grandfather’s funeral five years ago, but their connection comes from a dark history; OP’s dad cheated on her terminally ill mom with one of her mom’s friends, and that’s how her half-sis popped into existence. The betrayal shattered the family, and neither OP nor her older siblings have ever let it go.

Growing up, she cut all ties with her cheating dad and lived with her maternal grandparents, while her siblings stayed away in college. Her half-sister, on the other hand, has grown up under a completely delusional narrative, one where OP’s dad is painted as the victim and the older siblings as villains who abandoned both him and her.

Things hit a peak on Mother’s Day when OP shared a heartfelt tribute to her late mom and her half-sister quickly hijacked the post with angry comments. She even uploaded old family photos, shaming her for editing their dad out. This time, OP finally snapped, telling her half-sister to get therapy, respect boundaries, and stop obsessing over her life. Now, however, she’s wondering if that was a jerk move.

From what OP tells us in her post, her hate-fueled half-sister seems to be leaning towards being mentally unstable. Just how much does social media contribute to mental health issues in teens, though? We went looking for answers.

In his recent article for Mental Health Center Kids, Michael Vallejo writes that the Pew Research Center reports that around 48% of teenagers admit that social media has a negative impact on people their age. According to Vallejo, social media can lead to dependence because these platforms are designed to activate the brain’s reward centers.

Teens are particularly susceptible to social media dependence for a number of reasons, including incomplete brain development, social factors like FOMO, psychological factors such as poor impulse control, and the actual platform design, which fuels compulsive and obsessive use.

According to the Johns Hopkins Medicine website, the US Surgeon General released a social media advisory suggesting that social media not only has the potential to harm the mental health of kids and teens, but frequent use could be associated with changes in parts of the brain related to emotions, learning, and social behavior.

Being just 17 and full of resentment as it is, it’s no wonder OP’s half-sister is suffering, but that’s still no excuse for her tirades and trolling. As OP suggested in her somewhat blunt response (who can blame her?), therapy sounds like a good option.

What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think she overreacted, or was it about time her half-sister got shut down? Let us know in the comments!

In the comments, the majority of netizens seemed to agree that the woman was not the jerk in the situation and that her problematic half-sister probably needed therapy

