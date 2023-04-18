Thanks to all the vibrant hair colors available nowadays we are able to experiment with our looks more than ever before. One hairstylist in particular, Cassie Carey of New York, has taken full advantage of the creative possibilities, transforming short and longer hair into stunning masterpieces that you won't see anywhere else.

Carey creates unique hairstyles by using her clients' hair as a canvas by painting them in bold, bright colors and patterns. After seeing Carey's work, you may find yourself inspired to switch it up a little in your hairstyle department.

More info: Instagram | cassiecarey.work