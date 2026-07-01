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Hair has long served as a powerful form of cultural expression across Africa. Long before colonization, hairstyles could communicate a person's age, family background, social status, marital status, profession, or community, while also carrying spiritual and ceremonial significance. These elaborate designs were more than personal adornment, they were living records of identity, craftsmanship, and tradition. Today, Ivorian artist Laetitia Ky is bringing that often-overlooked history back into the spotlight, using her own natural hair as both her canvas and her medium.

Ky first gained international recognition for transforming her hair into gravity-defying sculptures that blur the boundaries between hairstyling, sculpture, photography, and performance art. Created with wire, extensions, thread, and countless hours of careful construction, her pieces range from intricate recreations of pre-colonial African hairstyles to contemporary works exploring feminism, politics, body autonomy, race, and identity. While many viewers are initially drawn to the technical brilliance of her creations, each sculpture is rooted in a story the artist wants to tell.

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