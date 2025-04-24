ADVERTISEMENT

If you were browsing Bored Panda in 2019, you probably remember the unbelievable hair sculptures by Ivorian artist Laetitia Ky. Well, it’s been six years since her first burst of viral creativity — and now Laetitia has returned with a brand new collection that’s just as stunning (if not more so).

Using her own hair as a medium, the artist creates intricate, expressive shapes: intertwined hands, everyday objects, full scenes, and powerful messages about identity and empowerment. Each piece is crafted with incredible precision, blending art, fashion, culture, and a deep pride in African heritage.

Curious to learn more? Keep scrolling to explore Laetitia Ky’s most recent and breathtaking works.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | Facebook | artsy.net | youtube.com