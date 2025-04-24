ADVERTISEMENT

If you were browsing Bored Panda in 2019, you probably remember the unbelievable hair sculptures by Ivorian artist Laetitia Ky. Well, it’s been six years since her first burst of viral creativity — and now Laetitia has returned with a brand new collection that’s just as stunning (if not more so).

Using her own hair as a medium, the artist creates intricate, expressive shapes: intertwined hands, everyday objects, full scenes, and powerful messages about identity and empowerment. Each piece is crafted with incredible precision, blending art, fashion, culture, and a deep pride in African heritage.

Curious to learn more? Keep scrolling to explore Laetitia Ky’s most recent and breathtaking works.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | Facebook | artsy.net | youtube.com

#1

Woman poses in a cow-pattern dress with a hair sculpture shaped like a cow, standing outdoors.

laetitiaky Report

    #2

    Woman with hair sculptures in a yellow dress, creative hairstyle resembling an artistic shape on a plain background.

    laetitiaky Report

    #3

    Woman wearing a tiger-print dress with hair styled into a sculpted lion face, demonstrating hair sculpture art.

    laetitiaky Report

    #4

    Artist's hair sculpture artfully designed with intricate details, set against a woven fabric in vibrant colors.

    laetitiaky Report

    #5

    Woman in desert with cactus-shaped hair sculpture.

    laetitiaky Report

    #6

    Artist creates hair sculpture resembling net bag filled with fruits.

    laetitiaky Report

    #7

    Woman with hair sculpted into artful mushroom shapes, sitting cross-legged.

    laetitiaky Report

    #8

    Artist creates hair sculpture, featuring braided design styled into a top, paired with denim jeans.

    laetitiaky Report

    #9

    Artist creates a hair sculpture resembling a trophy, worn by a woman in an orange sports jersey at a stadium.

    laetitiaky Report

    #10

    Woman posing in a gold dress with hair sculpted into an artistic braid, showcasing creative hair sculptures.

    laetitiaky Report

    #11

    Woman with hair sculpted into a scorpion shape, wearing an off-the-shoulder black dress, standing against a textured background.

    laetitiaky Report

    #12

    Artist's hair sculpture resembling snakes in a creative Medusa-style design.

    laetitiaky Report

    #13

    Artist's hair sculpture resembling an octopus, showcasing creativity against a beach backdrop.

    laetitiaky Report

    #14

    Artist with intricate hair sculpture resembling a dragon in a grassy landscape.

    laetitiaky Report

    #15

    Artist with intricate hair sculpture shaped like a vase, standing in a colorful outfit by a natural landscape.

    laetitiaky Report

    #16

    Woman with hair sculpted into an elephant design, wearing an orange jersey, standing outdoors.

    laetitiaky Report

    #17

    Woman with hair sculpted into camel shape facing a real camel.

    laetitiaky Report

    #18

    Artist's hair sculpture resembling a face, with intricate design, set against a natural outdoor background.

    laetitiaky Report

    #19

    Artist creates unique hair sculpture, featuring braided hair shaped like a raised fist and hand on the chest.

    laetitiaky Report

    #20

    Woman creates a hair sculpture resembling a drum.

    laetitiaky Report

    #21

    An artist with hair sculpted into an intricate hourglass design against a white background.

    laetitiaky Report

    #22

    Artist's hair sculpture featuring vibrant blue hair and eye design.

    laetitiaky Report

    #23

    Artist's hair transformed into intricate sculptures featuring two figures with distinct poses.

    laetitiaky Report

    #24

    Artist with incredible hair sculpture resembling a cat, standing beside a wooden dresser, holding a red bag.

    laetitiaky Report

    #25

    Creative hair sculpture resembling muscular arms, showcasing incredible hair artistry.

    laetitiaky Report

    #26

    Artist creating hair sculptures, depicting intricate designs with long braids on two seated women.

    laetitiaky Report

    #27

    Hair sculpture resembling boxing gloves, created by an artist, worn by a person in a white shirt against a yellow background.

    laetitiaky Report

    #28

    Artist creates hair sculpture resembling a drawn portrait, showcasing creative artistry with braided hair.

    laetitiaky Report

    #29

    Artist's hair sculpted into spider shape, wearing web-like top and jeans.

    laetitiaky Report

    #30

    Woman with intricate butterfly hairstyle sculpture, adorned with floral decoration, set against a clear sky background.

    laetitiaky Report

    #31

    Woman with bee hair sculpture, wearing striped dress, near sunflowers in a field.

    laetitiaky Report

    #32

    Artist on a beach with her hair shaped into an incredible sculpture, resembling a loop above her head.

    laetitiaky Report

    #33

    Woman with hair sculpture resembling a boat, floating in water, eyes closed, with mountain and sky in the background.

    laetitiaky Report

    #34

    Artist with hair sculpture resembling cloud and rain, featuring blue braided strands and creative hairstyle design.

    laetitiaky Report

    #35

    Artist poses with unique hair sculpture, wearing a black bodysuit and high heels.

    laetitiaky Report

    #36

    Artist with hair styled into flame-shaped sculpture, wearing a red tank top, showcasing creative hair art.

    laetitiaky Report

    #37

    Artist with hair sculpture, sitting by the sea in a red swimsuit and decorative sandals.

    laetitiaky Report

    #38

    Artist with hair sculpture holding a painting, showcasing intricate creative expression.

    laetitiaky Report

    #39

    Woman with hair sculpted into a raised fist, symbolizing empowerment, against a peach background.

    laetitiaky Report

    #40

    Woman posing with sculpted hair, wearing an elegant black gown in a studio.

    laetitiaky Report

    #41

    Artist with hair shaped into a cat sculpture, wearing a yellow sweater, showcasing creative hair sculptures.

    laetitiaky Report

    #42

    Woman in pink bikini poses by the water with hair sculpted into a flamingo shape, showcasing hair sculptures.

    laetitiaky Report

    #43

    Artist with hair sculpture styled as a hand holding a phone, sitting on a red couch, wearing a patterned top.

    laetitiaky Report

    #44

    Woman with hair sculpture resembling grapes, relaxing on couch, holding a phone, next to a green plant.

    laetitiaky Report

    #45

    Artist with zebra hair sculpture, wearing zebra-pattern dress, walking outdoors.

    laetitiaky Report

    #46

    Woman with hair sculpted into a deer design, standing in a field, showcasing creative hair sculpture artistry.

    laetitiaky Report

    #47

    Woman with hair sculpted into hands covering chest, showcasing unique hair sculpture artistry.

    laetitiaky Report

    #48

    Woman with a stunning hair sculpture shaped into a heart and clasped hands on a peach background, showcasing incredible hair art.

    laetitiaky Report

    #49

    Artist with hair sculptures adorned with flowers, wearing a pink dress by the water.

    laetitiaky Report

    #50

    Artist with hair sculpted into hand shape holding a green comb.

    laetitiaky Report

    #51

    Person with hair styled into sculpture of wings against a clear sky.

    laetitiaky Report

    #52

    Artist uses hair for unique face sculpture, blending art and hairstyling for a striking visual impact.

    laetitiaky Report

    #53

    Artist creates stunning hair sculpture, forming a detailed face above her head against a neutral background.

    laetitiaky Report

    #54

    Artist with hair sculpture standing against a wall of carved faces.

    laetitiaky Report

    #55

    Woman seated in snow, her hair creatively sculpted to resemble a polar bear, with trees in the background.

    laetitiaky Report

    #56

    Woman in a boat, using her hair as a paddle, showcasing incredible hair sculpture artistry.

    laetitiaky Report

    #57

    Artist with hair styled into horn-like sculpture, wearing a black outfit, against a white background.

    laetitiaky Report

    #58

    Woman with hair sculpture resembling an elephant in a field, showcasing artistic hair transformations.

    laetitiaky Report

    #59

    Artist with hair sculpture of a book, dressed in a floral top and jeans, seated on a dresser with plants and camera.

    laetitiaky Report

    #60

    Artist with hair styled into a sunflower sculpture, wearing a yellow shirt, smiling outdoors.

    laetitiaky Report

    #61

    Artist with hair sculpture shaped like a heart, wearing a sheer white top against a neutral background.

    laetitiaky Report

    #62

    Artist with a hair sculpture shaped like a flexing arm, wearing a white shirt and earrings.

    laetitiaky Report

    #63

    Artist with hair sculpted into a spider shape, reads a book under a large wall clock.

    laetitiaky Report

    #64

    Woman posing with hair styled into a giraffe sculpture, holding leaves under a partly cloudy sky.

    laetitiaky Report

    #65

    Artist with hair sculpture resembling an angry bird, standing in a lush green forest.

    laetitiaky Report

    #66

    Artist with hair sculpture shaped like a tree, standing by logs in an outdoor setting.

    laetitiaky Report

    #67

    Artist with hair sculpted into intricate design, showcasing creative expression.

    laetitiaky Report

    #68

    Woman with intricately styled hair sculpture, wearing a nose ring and strapless top, displaying artistic hair creativity.

    laetitiaky Report

    #69

    Artist with hair sculpted into muscular arms against a pink background, showcasing hair sculptures.

    laetitiaky Report

    #70

    Woman with hair sculpture resembling antlers, wearing a red top and hoop earrings, showcasing innovative hair art.

    laetitiaky Report

    #71

    Artist with hair sculpture of a raised fist, set against a pink background, celebrating creativity and expression.

    laetitiaky Report

    #72

    Woman's hair styled into intricate sculpture against pink background.

    laetitiaky Report

    #73

    Woman reading a book with unique hair sculptures, wearing red glasses.

    laetitiaky Report

    #74

    Artist uses her hair creatively, sculpting it into an elegant, scarf-like design, wearing a green top.

    laetitiaky Report

    #75

    Woman showcasing incredible hair sculpture in urban setting, wearing a denim jacket.

    laetitiaky Report

    #76

    Woman with a hair sculpture design, forming a large spiral on top of her head.

    laetitiaky Report

    #77

    Woman with hair styled into a Christmas tree sculpture, featuring ornaments and a star, in a living room setting.

    laetitiaky Report

    #78

    Woman with star-shaped hair sculpture poses in front of monument.

    laetitiaky Report

    #79

    Artist with hair sculpture resembling a Christmas tree, adorned with ornaments, seated and wearing silver boots.

    laetitiaky Report

    #80

    Hair sculptures forming a skeleton design around a female artist's face, showcasing artistic creativity.

    laetitiaky Report

