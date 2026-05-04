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I have been a victim of a road rage incident once. Well, I won’t go into the gory details of the story, but I still remember this angry couple charging towards me, and the fear was real. Fortunately, there were people around me, so nothing untoward happened.

Unfortunately, this guy got caught up in a mess because of his traffic mistake, but things got tense after he was stalked and harassed by the other man. In fact, the man also threatened him and tried to get him “fired.” Here’s how things got super dramatic after that!

More info: Reddit

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Road rage incidents can spark real fear if a person gets triggered and starts acting aggressively

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

After returning from his vacation, the hungry poster went out to get pizza, but he cut off a truck driver while changing lanes in traffic

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Image credits: hryshchyshen / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Much to his surprise, the truck driver followed him to the pizza shop, thinking he was a “delivery guy” and tried to get him fired

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Image credits: fotodinero / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When he realized that the poster didn’t work there, he got aggressive, started throwing threats at him, and created a scene at the shop

Image credits: kues1 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Fortunately, two cops were eating there, and they pacified the situation by throwing the driver out of the shop so the poster could eat his pizza in peace

Image credits: vivvav

Although nothing major happened, the poster was still terrified that the truck driver might show up again, as he had stalked him before

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) shares a road rage incident that he was caught in. He had just returned from a trip and was super hungry, so he drove to a pizza place near his house. On the way, he got caught in some traffic and tried to change lanes as his lane wasn’t moving at all. However, he misjudged the distance between his car and a truck behind him.

The truck driver honked at him, but fortunately, nothing happened, and OP drove on. Little did he know that trouble followed him to the pizza shop, as the driver stalked him. Moreover, he even went inside and publicly berated the poster. The hungry guy apologized immediately, since it was his mistake, but the driver was so furious that he refused to let things go.

Apparently, he was under the impression that OP worked at the shop, and he had followed him so he could get him fired! All this drama over something so trivial; sounds ridiculous, right? Anyway, the driver was making a commotion now, so the poster told him that he didn’t work there. Well, the man hesitated a little but went on making violent threats to our guy.

Luckily, two cops were having a meal there, and they stepped in to defuse the situation. The truck driver was thrown out of the shop, but nothing legal happened. The poster enjoyed his pizza in peace, but he couldn’t shake off the fear that this incident had caused. In fact, he was even nervous for a few days as it was a small town, and he was worried about running into the driver again.

Image credits: syda_productions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Shockingly enough, stats have shown that there has been a 500% increase in reported cases of road rage over the last 10 years in the US. In 2024 alone, 96% of Americans witnessed it in 6 months. Also, according to Pew Research, road rage incidents involving firearms have become more common since the pandemic. Even OP feared that the guy looked like someone who might carry a weapon.

Experts stress that a number of factors may contribute to road rage, such as environmental factors (miles driven per day, traffic density), psychological factors (displaced aggression, attribution of blame to others), and Axis I (alcohol, substance misuse) and Axis II (borderline and antisocial personality) disorders. It looks like any of these factors could have triggered the truck driver.

Although OP was at fault, netizens felt that the aggressive man took things too far by trying to get him “fired.” Moreover, they said that his tone and manner of handling the situation were definitely criminal-like. Also, let’s not forget that his threats sparked fear in our guy. Research emphasizes that road rage incidents have lasting impacts on the mental health of the victims.

Many netizens shared similar stories, and this just proves how common and dangerous it has become. Also, it leaves a mark, and even the poster might think twice before changing lanes in traffic again. Have you ever experienced something like this? Also, if you were in OP’s shoes, how would you have handled this situation? Let us know in the comments!

Netizens shared similar road rage stories, and many suggested involving the cops if the guy showed up again