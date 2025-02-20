Guy Points Out How Men Go To The Gym To Stare At Women: “Think Gym Is Just Like A Zoo”
Unfortunately, not all gym goers are there to work on their fitness. Some go there to watch others do it, which can be seriously uncomfortable for the person being stared at.
A TikToker, going under the name ‘lucasfall_03’, recently shared his piece of mind on such observers, calling out the people who treat the gym like a zoo. His video didn’t take long to go viral, and many netizens in the comments shared their experiences of dealing with people who do more looking around than working out.
This guy went viral on TikTok for calling out men who treat the gym like a zoo
He pointed out that some males do more observing than lifting weights
Lucas’s video was viewed close to 585k times on TikTok
@lucasfall_03#gym♬ original sound – LucasFall
People shared their two cents in the comments, some knew what it’s like working out next to someone doing too much observing
When I lived in Los Angeles and worked out as if I was possesed (which I probably was..) I never, once, got the feeling guys was staring at me or anyone else for that matter. I think I was a member at 24 Hour Fitness or whatever it is/was called. They were usually packed to the brim with people and where I lived there were some "big dudes". Maybe it had something to do with the fact that I usually wore clothes that made me look as if I was a Secret Service agent..black shirt, black pants, black cap, black gloves (if I was lifting). I also have a RBF so that might help. I'll slit your throat kinda look :D
