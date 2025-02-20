Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Points Out How Men Go To The Gym To Stare At Women: “Think Gym Is Just Like A Zoo”
Social Issues

Guy Points Out How Men Go To The Gym To Stare At Women: “Think Gym Is Just Like A Zoo”

Unfortunately, not all gym goers are there to work on their fitness. Some go there to watch others do it, which can be seriously uncomfortable for the person being stared at.

A TikToker, going under the name ‘lucasfall_03’, recently shared his piece of mind on such observers, calling out the people who treat the gym like a zoo. His video didn’t take long to go viral, and many netizens in the comments shared their experiences of dealing with people who do more looking around than working out.

    This guy went viral on TikTok for calling out men who treat the gym like a zoo

    Image credits: lucasfall_03

    He pointed out that some males do more observing than lifting weights

    Image credits: Wavebreak Media (not the actual image)

    Image credits: senivpetro (not the actual image)

    Image credits: lucasfall_03

    Lucas’s video was viewed close to 585k times on TikTok

    @lucasfall_03#gym♬ original sound – LucasFall

    People shared their two cents in the comments, some knew what it’s like working out next to someone doing too much observing

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I lived in Los Angeles and worked out as if I was possesed (which I probably was..) I never, once, got the feeling guys was staring at me or anyone else for that matter. I think I was a member at 24 Hour Fitness or whatever it is/was called. They were usually packed to the brim with people and where I lived there were some "big dudes". Maybe it had something to do with the fact that I usually wore clothes that made me look as if I was a Secret Service agent..black shirt, black pants, black cap, black gloves (if I was lifting). I also have a RBF so that might help. I'll slit your throat kinda look :D

    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

