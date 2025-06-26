Man Mocks Coworker For Not Having ‘Fun’ In Vegas, He Leaves Escort Cards In His Bag For Wife To Find

ADVERTISEMENT

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, unless it doesn’t. “Sin City” is famous for its vices – from gambling to binge drinking to adult entertainment – so it’s no wonder fans of the place would prefer their activities there kept under wraps.

One guy who was in the city for a company conference got mocked by his much older coworker for turning down a trip to a strip club. So, he decided to take revenge in the sneakiest way before sharing his story with an online community.

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but this guy happily broke that rule

It all started when an older colleague of his mocked him for turning down a trip to a strip club

Nonplussed, he took a stroll along the strip and, after a few drinks, collected a bunch of escort cards

The next morning, while his hungover colleague was using the bathroom, he slipped the cards into the sleazy guy’s bag

The colleague’s strict Christian wife discovered the cards while unpacking his bag and suddenly he was going to church three times a week

Not only that, but she also forced him to abandon his weekly golf league as further punishment

The sleazy guy, now miserable, tried to drum up sympathy back at the office while the prankster silently had the last laugh

Ten years back, OP, a software sales veteran, travelled to Vegas for a user conference. Expensive drinks, fancy dinners, elaborate entertainment, and nights at the club were the norm, as long as no exotic dancers were charged to the corporate card. However, one older salesman, Jim, pushed boundaries every chance he got, using loopholes and sneaky receipts to entertain.

Jim was the classic sleazy salesman. In Vegas, he went overboard, arranging a shuttle to a strip club. When OP declined, saying it wasn’t professional, Jim made crude jokes about him in front of a client, thinking he had the upper hand.

Later that night, OP wandered the Vegas Strip and, after a few drinks, collected those escort cards handed out by promoters. The next morning, with Jim too hungover to notice, he slipped a stack of the cards into Jim’s bag while he was using the bathroom. The prank was quiet, calculated revenge for the earlier humiliation.

Back home, Jim’s wife discovered the cards and went ballistic. Strict and religious, she forced him into counseling, church three times a week, and banished him from his weekly golf league. At the office, Jim tried to garner sympathy, swearing he had no idea how the cards ended up in his bag, while OP secretly enjoyed the last laugh.

From what OP tells us in his post, Jim is a classic hypocrite, pretending to lead a wholesome life back home while doing a 180 whenever he gets the chance. What is it about Las Vegas, though, that makes some folks leave their morals at the door? We went looking for answers.

In his article for CNN, Brandon Griggs writes that, for better or worse, Las Vegas offers the promise of transformation – with enough luck, you can show up in a beater and drive away in a Mercedes, upgrade from your shabby motel room to a suite at the Encore.

According to Griggs, you also can ingest way too much of something, get a face tattoo, blow your nest egg and get married in a wedding chapel at 4AM to someone you barely know – it’s all on the table. As long as you spend money and don’t hurt anybody, Vegas doesn’t care.

In his article for Sage Journals, social analyst Michael Ian Borer writes that visitors to Las Vegas often experience neural intoxication, something he calls “Las Vegas Syndrome”.

Las Vegas’s Strip is a neon trance: nonstop lights, no clocks, buzzing noise, and surreal theming. Sociologist Georg Simmel wrote that such overstimulation overloads our mental defenses, making people more impulsive, less inhibited, and more prone to irrational behavior – sounds a lot like Jim’s alter-ego, doesn’t it?

We’d say OP’s sneaky prank was the perfect punishment for Jim’s arrogant behavior. At the very least, it’s unlikely his wife is going to give him the greenlight for future trips to the city of sin.

What would you have done if you’d been in OP’s shoes? Have you got a wild Vegas story? Let us know in the comments!

In the comments, readers celebrated the guy’s clever clapback, with some sharing their own stories of similar pranks

