There are moments in life when your inner alarm bells go off, and you just know that something is very wrong. You can’t quite rationalize it, but your gut is telling you that something awful has already happened or is about to occur. If you’ve experienced this, you are not alone.

#1 My brother and dad lived in a different state, and my brother was in the hospital recovering from an accident.



My first weird feeling was when I was booking the flight to see him and I was considering cancellation insurance. "What if something happens to my dad and I have to fly out sooner?" I shrugged it off. My dad was doing fine.



Two weeks later, my brother tells me that my dad was visiting and went home early because he had evidently caught something and wasn't feeling well. I got a really bad feeling and called him. It went to voicemail-- he did say he was going to bed early and it was about bedtime for him. I said I heard he wasn't feeling well and wanted to check in, and that I really really loved him. I felt weird, but my dad would've been royally PISSED if I called 911 to his house because he was under the weather and decided to sleep it off. I decided to wait until the morning.



Morning comes. Nothing. My brother sent his friend over. No answer. Friend goes in the house. My dad had passed away.



I wish I had called, it just didn't SEEM that serious and I have a penchant for overreacting. The last thing he told my brother was, "I'll be fine, I'm just going to bed".



The thing that got me was the voicemail. I looked through his messages. Mine was read. If nothing else, I know he listened to that voicemail. One of the last things he heard was me telling him I loved him.



Edit: Thank you for all of the kind responses. My dad passed from a heart attack, according to the coroner. It didn't sound like anyone could have helped even if they had found him right after it happened -- the coroner said, "It seemed sudden and not like he suffered at all". And if nothing had happened yet, he probably would've sent them away anyway because of his "I'll be fine" attitude.



I am grateful for a couple things. One, both of his parents passed before I was old enough to remember them, and he spoke openly about all of it (as well as his own mortality). I think that helped me tremendously in dealing with the same. Two, he was always sentimental. I knew that him hearing me say, "I really really love you, bye," meant something to him. I knew he felt the same way because he used to send me random messages about how happy he was to be a dad and how much he loved his kids.



From this experience and a couple others, I've learned to speak up when I feel something is off. I may be wrong, and I have been plenty of times, but nothing is wrong with calmly speaking my mind or taking precautions when concerned. Bad things can and do happen. It doesn't mean they will, and it doesn't mean I have to OVERreact when I don't know what's going on. But also, sometimes things just happen. Make sure the people you love and care about know you love and care about them.

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#2 When I was in college I had a really weird class and work schedule that resulted in me usually taking my dog for her nightly walk around three or so in the morning. There was a giant parking structure for the college right by its baseball field and I would usually cut through there and let my dog run around on the field, before circling back to my apartment.



One night on the way over, I heard a faint humming in the parking garage, followed by some sort of weird almost alarm sounding noise. Being the horror movie victim that I am, I started walking towards the sound, which meant walking down to the lowest level, which was one below street level. When I got down to the ramp my dog started to get visibly stressed, whining and sort of bouncing around, looking at me repeatedly. I started to really get stressed out at this point, but pressed on.



When I got down the ramp, I looked around and saw behind it a small golf cart, which on its own wasn’t that weird because the school’s maintenance staff used them all the time. This golf cart, however, was on and running, which was producing the humming noise, but with no driver. I walked over to it and behind it was one of the home depot buckets tipped over, with trash scattered around. Before I could really wonder what was going on, I heard the alarm sort of sound again, only this time I recognized it.



I went a little further around to the elevators and found a man unconscious inside one, blocking the door, which was repeatedly try to close but couldn’t. Once I was down there near it I knew what the sound was because we used to block it in the dorms all the time waiting for friends. At this point my dog was going nuts. I put her leash over one of those parking poles to stop people from hitting things and approached the man. I didn’t know CPR at the time, but I checked if he was breathing. He was so I quickly called 9/11, fortunately I had service and the campus police station was literally a two minute walk from there.



A couple police officers arrived quickly and began to administer CPR, and an ambulance arrived shortly after. I had to hang around for awhile and explain what happened. The stressful part was not finding out if he was okay until several days later. I called the campus police station and they said they couldn’t share his specific medical situation, but told me he was okay and would likely return to work at some point. I’m guessing he had a heart attack but I’ll never know for sure. I never saw him again.



Edit: thanks for all the stuff!

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#3 Not creepy or crimey or anything, but I'll never forget it:



Christmas 2002. I was home from my freshman year of college. The vibe in the house had been really strange and tense since I got back. On Christmas morning, my mom gives my dad a really heartfelt, personalized present. My dad gives my mom an expensive but generic-looking bracelet with some diamonds in it. She starts openly weeping. Something was not right.



He told us he was leaving the next day and moved out immediately, into the house of the coworker he had been sleeping with. It was not a good time.



Edit: REALLY did not expect all the upvotes on this one. So, to answer the multiple questions, we're all five by five. My mom spent a long time very depressed and not sure what to do with her life. I was angry for a long time; my younger siblings were angrier for longer. Mom is doing great on her own now and dad is happily married to said coworker. Way happier than he ever was with my mom.



Still some lasting bad feelings, but we're all pretty good.

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The BBC stresses that your gut feelings won't ever be 100% fool proof. However, they can be an important guide with enough practice As Healthline explains, gut feelings can evoke a wide range of different sensations. Some of them are similar to how you feel when you’re anxious, while others can be more positive. A few ways that these gut feelings manifest themselves include goosebumps, feeling ‘butterflies’ in your stomach, nausea, tension in your body, sweaty palms or feet, sinking sensations in your stomach, and flashes of clarity. You might also experience feelings of peace, safety, or happiness after making a decision. Or your thoughts keep returning to specific people or situations over and over again, indicating that something might be wrong. However, your gut feelings don’t actually start in your gut! And they’re not mystical.

#4 My wife and I were renting for a few years when we decided to take the steps to buy our own house. We had enough for a deposit and had a mortgage quote arranged. We went to look at a number of houses and found one that we really liked so decided to put our offer in. We were told that this was most likely going to be accepted but they were going to wait a couple of days before deciding.



That evening I sat in bed reading when I had a horrible feeling that something wasn’t right. The next day I told my wife that I wasn’t sure about it and convinced her that we needed to retract our offer, so we did.



The next 2 weeks were a nightmare. Within 2 days of pulling out of this offer my wife was made redundant (totally by surprise) and she hadn’t been working at the company long enough to get much of a payout. A week later our car broke down and was beyond repair (barring spending more than the car was worth). We really struggled for the next year or so and would never have been able to pay off a mortgage.



We are in a much better place now but we know that if I hadn’t had that moment we would have been screwed.

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#5 I’m already a nervous flyer. One time I was taking a flight on American Trans Air from Phoenix to Vegas or vice versa...don’t remember. Anyway, the engines started up and all of the hairs on the back of my neck stood up. I could swear that the engine on my side of the plane sounded funny. Just as we started to taxi, the engine blew up. Flames and thick black smoke started coming out of it. They shut down the engines and had us disembark. They offered us an alternate flight. I walked as fast as I could to the rental car counter.

#6 Over 20 years ago when I 17 y/o or so, 2 of my buddies came to pick me up to get the night started. I got into the back seat of a geo storm, if you remember those it was a tiny car made of plastic.As soon I sat down I had a feeling of impending doom rushing over me. I had never felt that feeling before and never felt it since. I immediately was asked to be let out with some excuse and said we would catch up later. I get out and feeling quickly fades so I go on about day. About 2 hours later I catch up with my other friends and Im greeted to learn the 2 that came to pick me up earlier were involved in major car accident. Both were seriously hurt and in the hospital. This accident happened about 10 minutes after they tried to pick me up. They both survived. The car did not survive though and it was struck in the passenger side rear right were i was sitting. Im pretty positive by seeing the damage done that I would not have survived.

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The connection between your gut and your brain allows you to experience emotional things, such as gastrointestinal distress. In the meantime, brain processes, such as collecting and processing sensory data from your environment, are constantly happening in the background. You might have flashes of intuition that you’re in danger and move away. However, this isn’t mystical. It’s incredibly likely that your mind made some unconscious observations, and you moved away from the environmental risks without even realizing it.

#7 I was walking back to my dorm from class and had a gut feeling that I needed to see my friend right away. I walked into his dorm room and found him on the floor seizing. He is fine now but it was still weird that I just knew something was wrong before I had seen him at all that day.

#8 Today!



I work as an ER nurse and I took handover on a patient who had a little dizziness, a little nausea and a swollen abdomen. She was fairly bright, able to talk, nothing seemed too horrific. But she was turning a grim grey colour and breathing quickly.



Our average wait time today was two hours. I could have put her back in the queue and moved on. But I had a little dark feeling that there was something sinister happening here. So I called our most senior doctor out of a consultation and asked him to see her. Right now.



Ever heard of your abdominal aorta? Enormous blood vessel that can pouch out, suddenly rupture, and make you bleed out internally in minutes? It’s called a burst AAA (abdominal aortic aneurysm). You’ve heard of it now. That’s what she had.



I’ve never seen one before. But now I have. Within five minutes she was barely responding. Within ten her blood pressure had dropped to a barely sustainable level. Within twenty minutes I was pouring blood into her and eight people were around the bed. Within an hour she was on an operating table clinging to life.



But because I raised the alarm, and because my team worked hard, that woman is still, somehow, alive. Feels good, man.

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#9 I went to go eat at a restaurant with my toddler, but something said not to eat there. Decided to just go home and make a meal. The restaurant was on the news later because it caught on fire.

As a rule of thumb, your gut feelings are linked to specific situations or people and lead you toward specific decisions and actions. However, anxiety is less defined and tends to focus on the future. It can also focus on things that you can’t actually change or control. Meanwhile, paranoia is, at its core, irrational, and should be avoided.

#10 Once when I was little, we went fishing on a sunday with my uncle, an aunt(uncle's and mom's sister) and my two cousins. See, my uncle was a very successful man, we were really close since he lived a block away from us. He even took me to his job one day, where I met his boss. That day is what made me chose the path I'm following now, the degree I'm trying to get.



Anyway, we went fishing and I hadn't had that much fun in a while, but I had this feeling of impending doom, like I knew that scene wouldn't ever happen again, that it was temporary. That was the first time that I felt that way, I was 9.



It really was the last time since my uncle fell ill two days later(tuesday), passing away on the friday at around 9pm. I wasn't allowed to see him in the hospital, so that sunday really was the last time I saw him. Nothing was ever the same after his passing, there were three(unrelated) divorces within the family including my parents and the aunt that went with us. I mean, all of this could've(probably would've) happened had him not passed, but it's my last memory of easier times, everything slowly fell apart after that.

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#11 This isn't my story, but my mom's.



This was back in the 1970s. My mother was married to my father in India after having done medical school and her residency, and shortly after, immigrated to the U.S. and they both left their entire families behind. They knew very few people in the U.S. and they were both dirt poor. My mother had to also redo her entire residency, and when she finally landed a residency position, she was the only female resident at the hospital in upstate NY at the time. The other doctors were also very racist and looked down on her because she was from India, and not used to standing up for herself against a bunch of white male egotistical physicians. Needless to say, she was already kind of depressed and missing her family terribly. She would cry a lot and told my dad she wanted to go back home to India.



Anyways, one day my mother just got more and more agitated, and it got to the point where she was crying her eyes out insisting something was wrong, and she had to immediately go home to India. She thought something had happened to her dad.



Keep in mind, again, my parents had no $ at all - they were barely surviving here in the U.S. and whatever extra money they did have, they were sending home to India. There simply was no $ for a flight back to India.



Anyways, my mom is hysterical and starts packing a bag insisting she has to go back, something happened, she just has a terrible feeling. My dad thinks she's basically looney tunes and just having a serious breakdown at this point, but lets her go since he thinks she will not get better until she does. She catches the first flight back home, which has a connection in NYC. While in NYC awaiting her flight to Bombay, my mom's cousin's husband calls my dad at home from India and tells him that her little brother and his fiancé were in a bad motorcycle accident and she needs to come home to India right away since they might not make it. My mother later called my father from NYC to check in before she got onto her next flight to Bombay, and he had to tell her the news. By the time she landed in Bombay, the cousin's husband picked her up and told her that her brother and his fiancé had already passed away while she was flying over. Somehow, my mother had known that something was very wrong. My uncle and his fiance were on his motorcycle when they were hit by a drunk driver, who then fled the scene. They lay there bleeding on the roadway for hours until someone finally found them and took them to the hospital, where they both later passed away.



To this day, the whole thing still weirds my dad out completely. He's not the superstitious type and still does not understand how my mom knew something terrible had happened to her beloved baby brother.



That's story #1.



Story #2 - circa 2002 - my mother had a dream that I was pregnant. I was only 19 at the time. She told my uncle, who lives in Houston, about this dream. He told her she's nuts, no way I'm pregnant. She said in the dream she saw a little boy playing in the living room, and my deceased uncle came to her in the dream and told her this was my son and that she was going to be a grandmother. The child also looked just like me.



So my mother tells my uncle about this dream, he laughs at her and calls her crazy. Suddenly, my mother is pestering me about birth control like CRAZY. I kind of blow it off and tell her she's nuts. Two weeks later, I find out I'm 6 weeks pregnant. When I'm about 18 weeks pregnant, my mom tells me he'll be a boy, not a girl, and he'll be born on 9/18. I'm like, OK Mom, whatever. The following week we confirm he's a boy and pick out his name. I then kind of forgot about her prediction for the day of his birth. My due date was 9/11 and I felt like it was a bad luck day and didn't want him to be born on that day. My mom told me, "Don't worry, he'll be born on 9/18, not 9/11."



I completely forget all about this until the evening of 9/18, after he was born. After my kiddo was born, I'm lying there holding him when suddenly my mom reminded me, "See? I told you he'd be born on 9/18."



I'm completely astonished and asked her how she knew that.



She told me my deceased uncle had told her in the dream she had. 9/18, my son's due date, was the anniversary of the uncle I never met passing away. That's how she knew what day my son would be born.

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#12 When I was in 6th grade, I got a weird tingly feeling in my molars and felt like something was just off about my day. The feeling was really strong around recess time for the younger elementary students (1st thru 3rd had recess about 15 minutes before the 4th thru 6th students). My brother was in 2nd grade at the time and I remember looking at the clock and just thinking I felt really off.



School day ends and I get picked up by my dad, not my mom, which was unusual. We head to the hospital where my brother had been hospitalized with a pretty nasty double break in his left arm. I asked what happened and was told that he broke his arm at recess that morning and had been brought in for surgery to straighten the break or something to that effect.



Years later I got the same feeling, and for some reason thought of my father. Thankfully he was only in a fender bender that day.

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How much do you trust your gut instincts? Are they more often right or have they ever led you seriously astray? Have you ever had a feeling that something was very wrong, and it turned out to be correct? What are the biggest dangers that your intuition has protected you from in the past? Do you know anyone who has avoided major accidents because they trusted their gut? If you feel like sharing your stories with other readers, you can do so in the comments.

#13 What a question for today! Exactly one year ago today, we finally headed to the NICU with our "perfectly healthy, just sleepy" baby daughter who'd been discharged from labor and delivery a week before. I have had one healthy baby. This baby, I knew something was wrong with her right away. She never cried, didn't open her eyes, didn't nurse, didn't have ANY reflexes. Somehow this didn't set off any red flags during our two-day stay in the hospital after her birth. We were discharged and told that she was just "sleepy" because she was born at 37 weeks.



Well, we ended up dripping milk down her throat for an entire week, waiting for her to "come around." We took her to the pediatrician, had a home health nurse come, had a lactation consultant come... They all said the same thing. 37 weeks, sleepy, she'll get the hang of it, blah blah blah. I had been airing my concerns to anyone who would listen before she was even born. She NEVER moved in utero, only a wiggle every now and then to let me know she was alive. "All pregnancies are different, all babies are different, blah blah blah..." Well, one year ago today, I had a screaming breakdown to my husband: "SOMETHING IS WRONG WITH THIS BABY AND YOU KNOW IT." He still wanted to believe everything would be okay, but he agreed to take her to the NICU.



Aaaaaand she was alternating between seizure and coma every 3-5 seconds, a "burst-suppression pattern" on EEG (look it up for a fun read) with a completely non-functioning brain. She developed and was born that way by some cruel and nonsensical twist of fate. Ohtahara Syndrome. 1 in 100,000 odds. She passed away two weeks later. If someone had listened to me, we never would've left the hospital and I wouldn't have spent a week trying to nurse a braindead baby.

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#14 One and a half years ago, my dad was in the hospital for a seemingly easy heart operation that he should’ve done and got out of the hospital in a short time. My Nonna at the time had just sewed me an outfit that was black. And I had a feeling that my dad was going to pass away and that I will be wearing that outfit to his funeral. 3 days later I did wear it to his funeral.

#15 Kind of a dumb one, but we had this regular customer who was very weird. I worked in an auto wrecking yard and he always came in and bought random, off the wall stuff. Anywho, me and a new guy load some stuff into the back of this guys van. He gets in to leave and new guy is standing behind the van next to the building. I say: "Hey, I wouldn't stand there.." New guy looks at me puzzled and moves. Sure enough, weird customer puts it in reverse and punches it. Backs right through the wall of our office..

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#16 My dad did something like this while driving. Car load of family, zipping along as he was prone to doing. Then, just before a blind corner, slowed right down for no apparent reason. Like, slowed *a lot* more than necessary. A second or two later another car comes around the corner on our side of the road.



Would have been a head-on had dad not felt the uncanny urge to ease up.

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#17 I hadn't been feeling well for a few weeks. Shortness of breath despite being pretty athletic and could feel my heart pounding. I saw my doctor who suggested anxiety, prescribed some meds, and sent me on my way.



But I just...had this feeling. A few days later I woke up and had trouble walking to the bathroom without losing my breath. I don't know why it even came to mind but all I could think was 'something is wrong. this isn't anxiety. I need to go to the ER.'



So I walked myself to the hospital and asked if it was possible I had a blood clot. Was reassured that if it was a clot in my lung there was no way I could have walked to the hospital. Convinced them to test me anyway annnnnnd it was a pulmonary embolism.



Listen to your instincts, friends!





EDIT (this is long, so feel free to skip!)



Since my comment has a lot of replies and questions, I wanted to clarify some things. Sorry I couldn’t take the time to respond to you all individually but I have pregnancy induced carpal tunnel (yep, I am a lady! Lots of you asked) and I think typing that much might actually make me want to cut off my own hands.



So my story is obviously quite simplified and I think my particular situation was fairly atypical. That being said...I think if you have a health concern it is always better to have to checked out—worst case scenario is it will be nothing and you will be reassured and can stop worrying!



My saga actually started out as right sided arm/chest pains. Because I was a pretty avid swimmer, my doctor initially assumed (as did I) that I had injured a muscle/tendon. When it didn’t get better, he ordered some blood work (to check for vitamin deficiency but crucially, not a d-dimer). When that came back clean but my pain was getting worse, I started to get quite worried that something more sinister might be at play. It was at this point my doctor decided my issues were down to anxiety and although I returned a few times to insist something else must be wrong all I ended up with was prescriptions for Zoloft, ambien, Valium and hydrocodone



I don’t think I am a particularly anxious person (or at least, I wasn’t before this) but I tried to accept that my symptoms (which were getting worse despite my zombie cocktail of medicines) might be physical manifestations of anxiety. What really woke me up was the morning I had trouble walking to my bathroom. In weeks I had gone from someone who swam several miles a day to someone who became out of breath walking down a hallway. That was the morning I went to the ER.



In regards to the ‘you can’t have a blood clot if you walked in here’—this was some paraphrasing on my part. The longer version is that because I walked in there, and already had a diagnosis of ‘anxiety’ in my patient file, the assumption was that I was probably just a hypochondriac. I think the fact that my resting heart rate seemed normal (although I knew it was high for me ) seemed to support this and me asking ‘could this be a clot?’ (My cousin had previously had an estrogen induced clot) probably sent up some ‘this girl reads too much Web MD’ flags.



What I did appreciate was that the PA assigned to me did not make me feel like I was wasting time. Although he also suggested it could be anxiety, he agreed if that was the case then ruling out a clot should in theory help me feel better. This reasoning may have saved my life! The first thing they had me do was walk around while hooked up to a heart and oxygen monitor. They could see my heart rate rise alarmingly just walking around the room, and (I think? I don’t remember for sure) my blood oxygen may have been dropping? This prompted him to order a D-Dimer and they ended up sending me for a CT angiogram before the results even came back.



The CT annoyed me at the time (I was worried my crappy insurance would try and fight me on it/ the stuff they give you makes it feel like you’ve wet yourself) but it is ultimately what diagnosed my PE.



I was very lucky. My PE had been caused by the undiagnosed clot in my upper arm (an uncommon spot and the cause of all of my pain). It was still small and may not have gotten worse...but it also easily could have, or more or the original clot could have broken off. I didn’t have any of the usual clot symptoms in my arm (no swelling or redness) and no one thought to check my d-Dimer before I actually asked if it could be a clot even though I had just recently switched to an estrogen based birth control and had taken several back to back international flights.



I spent the next few months on blood thinners and visiting a hemotoligst and thrombosis clinic to rule out genetic factors. Because my clot was probably in part precipitated by estrogen, I don’t have to be on blood thinners for life (but I also can’t take hormonal birth control). I am pregnant now and back on blood thinner injections, but I should be able to stop these 6-8 weeks post partum.



To those of you who lost a loved one to a PE—I am so very sorry for your loss. Since this happened to me I have read a clot of stories where people were not so lucky as I was. I feel incredibly fortunate that I listened to my instincts.



I also want to address the fact that I am a woman—Just from all the comments it’s easy to see that chest pain in women and young people is too often attributed to things like anxiety without ruling out other things first. Although my doctor made some initial attempts to find a cause for my symptoms, after 2 ‘guess agains’ that was what he jumped to. Because of this notation on my file it made me really have to push at the ER to be taken seriously.



Anxiety can absolutely have physical symptoms,but I would still say it is important to always trust your gut in these matters. Even if you turn out to be overreacting, the worst that can happen is that you’ll go home feeling reassured.

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#18 I was letting my dog back inside. She walked right past me with no tail wagging or happy smile, walked right through the kitchen without wanting a treat, and went straight to a doggy bed. I knew something wasn't right, and within 10 minutes we were in the car to the emergency vet. She had a tumor rupture apparently, it was clear what needed to be done. Still breaks my heart.

#19 Came home very late one night. My parents and sister were already asleep. House felt funny. Dogs were barking in a strange way.Looked around and noticed that my stepmother's car was not in the driveway but her purse was in the kitchen. My dad's wallet was not on it's usual place. Caught someone creeping around in the back yard, the commotion woke everyone up. Creeper was one of my sister's friends. Turns out, her friends decided to break in due to the fact that my parents never lock the doors and the dogs all knew them, steal my dad's cash and credit cards and take my stepmother's car for a joyride. Since she drove a Toyota Corolla, I have no idea why.



We found the car in the next subdivision. Why creeper-boy was not with his buddies? He was figured he could double back and spend some "quality time" with my sister, and my timing was just about perfect. He ended up rolling on his buddies and getting a reduced sentence. His parents were pissed at me more for injuring their little boy than they were at him for breaking into people's houses and stealing cars.

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#20 I was driving home late one evening, and I had the strongest feeling that something was wrong. At the time, this meant that I took the long way home because I thought my subconscious knew there'd be some speed traps on the turnpike.



Next morning, it turns out a drunk driver caused a huge multi-car accident in the exact stretch of road I would've been driving on. Driver and 2 others passed away, and another 5+ people were injured. I'm not a superstitious person by any stretch, but this is always something that's made me wonder.

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#21 One night while I was home alone I was feeling oddly anxious for a few hours, like every sound I heard seemed suspicious. Later while I was trying to sleep I look out my window and see someone just... standing on the sidewalk in front of our house. It's likely that he was there for a while.



Just after I notice him he comes up to the door and starts knocking, which freaks out my dog and makes him start barking, which he normally doesn't do when people come to the door. So in a panic I start heading out of the back of the house while calling my parents. At first they don't really believe it's an issue but I insist that it's not normal. They rush home and my Dad confirms my suspicions that it was my sister's toxic ex-husband. So my Dad takes care of things and sends him on his way. He has been harassing us for quite some time, but now he's homeless so trying to get a restraining order has been a struggle.



He likely wasn't planning anything violent, but it was definitely the first time I've sensed something being wrong, and it really freaked me out just how much I felt it that night.

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#22 The highway that I take home from work had just been repaved and none of the lines were painted on yet, except for the lines in between each lane - there were no lines painted for the shoulders yet, but plenty of space to pull over to the shoulder part of the highway without impeding traffic.



On one particular day, there was a city truck parked in the "shoulder." I got over to the left lane to give them plenty of space, but knew that the guy on the driver's side opened his door way too wide for being next to 70+mph traffic and was walking way too close to that traffic. I immediately thought that that wouldn't end well.



I get home, and as I'm watching the news an hour later, there was a crash on that highway, at that spot I passed, involving the driver of the city truck. Someone hit him. He passed away on the scene.



They (I'm assuming his coworkers, friends, and family) put up a memorial of him at the exact spot that I passed him. To this day, I still get over to the left lane when I'm "passing" him.



The lines for the shoulders were painted on the next day.



Edit: This happened in Ohio a few months ago, late summer I think? So we pass on the left, which is why I gave him room by getting over to the left lane. Move over or slow down is a law here. I move over when possible, slow down when moving over is not possible. I’d rather not be the cause of someone not going home to their family that night. I’m not sure what happened to the guy that hit him, but a quick search of his name revealed that no charges were in the works a few days after this happened. I think of the dude daily as I pass his memorial, and hope he didn’t suffer too bad.

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#23 In 2014, when that year's X-Men movie came out, I went to go see it with my best friend. 2/3rd's of the way through, I felt the most off I've ever felt... sick, chills, feverish, gut drop, time warped, everything. I peeked at my phone & I had dozens of texts, missed calls, & voicemails.



My dad had passed away.

#24 October 6, 2017. Was a little bit after midnight and had just gotten off of FaceTime with my girlfriend. Put my phone on Do Not Disturb like I do every night. Plugged it and went to sleep. About half an hour later, I popped awake and felt like I needed to look at my phone. Was glad I did. Very good friend of mine had called me (phone never rang because of Do Not Disturb). Instantly knew something was very wrong. In the few years we’ve known each other, she had only physically called me once or twice before that. She left me a voicemail saying to call her back as soon as I got her message... her mom passed away of a heart attack that night and she wanted to tell me. Was almost a year to the day after her fiancé (now husband) lost his mom.

Got to attend their wedding last month. Seeing them have a memorial to their moms in the middle of the ceremony very much made me cry. (I still have the voicemail. Can’t bring myself to delete it).

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#25 At a family reunion I met my uncle's new wife for the first time. When I first saw her face a very cold feeling ran thru me, a 'don't get to know her she won't be here long' thought ran thru my head at the same time. This 12 year old's reaction must've been weird as she, her husband, and my father looked at me like 'WTH dude'. Guess my poker face was weak. :-(



Two months later she passed due to a traveling blood clot from her hip surgery. Was so sad as she was so excited and happy; new love, new lease on life as her hip pain would finally be gone and this happens. Uncle was crushed as you'd imagine.

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#26 "Very" would be an exaggeration, but after my mother went to bed each night my dad would go out to his car beside the driveway & talk on the phone for about 15 minutes. I outed him. He had been having an affair for about 10 years.

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#27 I once went to an event with an ex, and I was in a bit of a bad mood all day for various reasons, but the whole time, I felt like something really bad had happened to someone close or that a generally bad thing happened. The next day, I learnt that just a few hours before I went to the event, a classmate of mine washed up on the beach.

#28 I’m not sure if this fits the criteria, but I’ll tell my story about a weird vibe I got!



At my old job there was a regular that would be there right when we opened the doors, and he would head directly to the music department, where I worked. Now when you’re working in the music department, you can’t leave it unattended, so I had to stay back there, and then this guy would come back and just chat your ear off for about 1.5-3 hours every day, sometimes more.



From day 1 I got a weird feeling about the guy, but wasn’t exactly sure what since he seemed nice enough but just very creepy. I told a lot of my coworkers that if he creeps you out, get management or get security or someone, just don’t be alone with him, especially girls.

Fast forward to a couple days later, and I heard from some other coworkers that he had asked for a ride home from a younger looking male coworker of mine. Next time he came in told him he can’t just be asking for rides like that and I’ve seen him walking places, he can continue to walk everywhere. He tried to play it off like nothing happened and he just needed a ride somewhere, but he asked ONLY that male coworker for a ride, no one else, so I knew something was up.



So one day, I’m opening up my department and expecting to see him to come in and talk my ear off, but it never comes. The next five mornings or so, he never comes in, so I felt relief but also I was curious why he went from coming in every day for about 2 months, to just no more.

After I leave work that day and get home, one of my managers texts me saying “I guess now we’re all gonna listen to your feelings about people” and linked me to an article about the guy.

He was a convicted child predator who had moved to my state to get away from his previous convictions, only to do the same thing here.

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#29 I befriended an elderly man after a middle school project about WWII (he served on the USS San Francisco) and I continued to visit with him weekly or so all the way through high school.



His house was on the way home from school and I would often call to tell him I was coming and then drop by after practice. Being a 92 year old man, he didn’t have a ton going on, but occasionally had appointments and such that took him out of the house.



One day I called and he didn’t pick up the phone (not super strange, given the aforementioned appointments). But I just had this sinking feeling in my chest that no matter how long I waited, he wasn't going to pick up the phone.



Got a call the next day from my middle school teacher (who also regularly checked in with him) telling me that he had passed away.



I got to speak at his service and I’ll always remember our time together. RIP Gene

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#30 Came home from university, next day my mother says, let's sit down, I have to tell you something. I said, do you have cancer? She did.



(There were prior warnings: for the last two months on Skype, my dad had stopped speaking to me almost entirely. I put it down to him not wanting to speak with me. What a relief!)



p.s. Thyroid and treatable. Treatment worked, we think.

#31 It was mothers day and I had woken up hungover and had to travel up to st andrews from Edinburgh from my girlfriend's, I had work in the morning that I could see far enough.



When I got on the bus, I sat down and suddenly felt a sharp pain in my shoulder, I thought nothing of it and fell asleep. I woke up and stared out at the grey little towns I passed through. I remember feeling very sad, I'd been away from home so long and I missed being with the family. The pain came back then and started in my elbow and fingers too. In that instant I started crying because I just knew that it was cancer, I was 24.



I pushed it to the back of my mind for weeks then saw my G.P, a physiotherapist and two shoulder specialists. I eventually convinced my self that it was a pulled ligament or trapped nerve but then after 2 months of waiting and a bone biopsy I was told I had a high grade stage 2 oesteosarcoma on my upper humerus.



Six months later, one successful forequarter amputation and some lung metastasis thrown in for fun and I'm sitting here completely bald, telling the internet I have cancer. Things are looking up though.



My love to each and everyone of you!

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#32 My dad was six. Dad heard a clap of thunder and immediately told the babysitter to call someone because “my dads been struck by lightning”



My grandfather had in fact been struck directly by lightning while playing golf with my grandmother. The electricity entered his shoulder and out his ankle. My grandmother resuscitated my grandfather and he lived to be over 90.

#33 This is a more recent one. Past two years I have been having this feeling that my mother or father was about to pass away, and as the days got closer and closer to 2018, I decided to act on those fears. At the time I was living and working over-seas, and had a very bad relationship with my father. My sister also had an even worst relationship with him....Well, around this time last year I moved back to the USA to (above many other things) make an attempt at mending our relationship and to work hard to get my sister on board...And that feeling of dread that I would never talk to him again, kept getting stronger and stronger..Eventually, earlier this year, we all did become closer. My father remarried at the age of 65 ( i couldnt attend the wedding but my sister did) and for a second I kinda felt that maybe I was just acting on weird impulses...I talked to him right before his honeymoon to Jamiaca, and he sounded excited and giddy as a kid and that is mostly because he had NEVER traveled outside the USA and was deathly afraid of Airplanes...





That was the last time I talked to him. He passed away 2 weeks later to unknown causes.

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#34 My grandma and me were in the Corolla, shes driving. When the light turned green at a traffic light stop, she paused for about 4 seconds, enough to get the car behind us to honk. When I told her to go, she told me to wait, something felt out of place. Then, out of the blue, an impala blasted through the intersection. Had we actually gone when the light turned green, the impala would have T-boned us. Apparently my grandma first learned to ride a boat, then a moped, and then a car. A huge part of driving a boat is to have foresight because boats dont stop as quickly as a car. Made her a wonderful driver, and could park perfectly, drive perfectly, and unlike most grandmas, shes not a slow-poke driver, just cautious and super predictable to others.

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#35 I came down to my kitchen to find my moms cup of tea sitting on the counter, full and ice cold. She was sitting at the bottom of the steps down to her room and she didn’t look good. She told me she just got dizzy and needed to sit down. The more I pestered her, the more she told me not to worry; she just needed to lie down for a bit. When I checked on her a couple of hours later, she’d passed away in her sleep. I know something happened when she was making her tea. I just don’t know what. But seeing it sitting there gave me a panicky feeling. I wish I’d ignored her when she said “I’m fine. I’m fine. Just let me lay down for a little bit.”.

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#36 I asked my dad to drive me to a friends house for a gathering, he refused. It was kinda weird he refused, and I normally would have kicked up a bit of a fuss since it’s a long and awkward train journey. But I calmly accepted that he wouldn’t be driving me, and I went and got the train.



There was an air show happening that day. An aeroplane engine failed mid performance and crashed onto the motorway. I would have been on that same strip of road at the same time it happened.



I’m so thankful my dad didn’t drive me that day.

#37 About 6 years ago.

I had a gf. I was working on a boat in Germany ( I live in Holland ) if i was to go home that would be like a 3.5hour train ride.



I called her, and she assured me everything was just fine. I could just hear the cracks in her voice.



I got all anxious, started to shake, it got me crying like a baby that something was wrong.

Decided to leave work, and go gome. Take the whole train ride back to Holland.



Took the train at 20.00hours.

Got back home at 23.45hours. And there she was on the couch crying.

Telling me she did not feel good, trembling, puking. She did not want to upset me, and did not want to ask me to come home....



Glad i did. My gut was right all along.

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#38 Went to a drag strip with one of my friends. His dad had a 900 horsepower Mustang. Old Foxbody if that helps. Just driving there I had a bad feeling.



When we arrived, my buddy and I hopped out and went to grab some ice cream and some seats. My buddy kept going on and on how the Mustang was the best car to drive down that strip. I stopped listening since the bad feeling was getting worse.



The moment finally arrived. The Mustang was setting up to go. Then it happened. First gear was done. Second gear came and went. Then instead of third gear, a muffled explosion came from the car. My friend knew instantly what happened. Transmission just blew up.



We raced across the grounds trying to find his dad only to find the Mustang, hood opened and steaming. His dad was just cursing like a sailor. He finally calmed down to call a tow truck. In the end, the car was out of service for a good 6 months or so while he switched it to an automatic.

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#39 My mom called me when I was out with a friend. She told me my brother didn't come home last night. She was very worried even though this is not the weirdest thing for a 21 year old. I went straight home, we both felt like something bad had happened. At home, his phone was on the couch in the living room so we couldn't contact him.

Called the police etc

A week of investigation later his body was found. He had drowned himself in a nearby lake.

Miss him everyday for almost three years now.

#40 Woke up one morning and our Aussie -- a dog that slept every day of his 13 years on the bed with us -- wasn't next to me. I felt a stab of panic that I tried to rationalize ("he's just napping on the floor, or outside peeing, or..."), but it wouldn't go away.



I got up and found him lying on the patio, but otherwise normal. That evening, though, he wouldn't eat. 24 hours later the vet suspected meningitis or something similar and we had to say goodbye. Such a gut punch, even still.

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#41 A few hours before I was fired. All of my logins for the organization's social media accounts stopped working and the people who would know the passwords wouldn't respond to my calls or texts. The number two at the org asks if I'll be in my office in a few hours and says he's going to swing by. He arrives, and the org number one is with him. Normally, if she was coming to the office she'd just text me and say, "I'm on my way in. You need coffee or anything?" My anxiety had been building for the past few hours, but once I saw number 1 walk in with number 2, I knew I'd be clearing out my office shortly.

#42 One day I was sitting around the house and my dad told me he was heading over to the neighbors about half a mile up the road (His best friend since childhood.) He was going to help with some stuff over there like clearing snow, cutting up a deer from the fall etc. He was gone for an hour or so and came back to grab his carving knives that he'd forgotten. He was standing in the kitchen sharpening them real quick when an ambulance went flying past our house easily close to 80mph+. I instantly felt off. Our road has maybe a dozen houses past ours, no matter who it was it was someone we knew. Dad made the off handed remark, "well at least it's not us."



He was just about to leave when the phone rang. It was his friend's wife. He had a massive heart attack shortly after my dad had left.



Im sure my dad's comment haunts him even today several years later. Because it was just the beginning. Only 3 days later at christmas we discovered his mother had been having small strokes for months and the doctors hadn't caught it. She was gone before spring. More than that, entire branches of his family tree started falling off.

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#43 I've never told anyone this. When I was very little, I used to go visit my Great Gran each week. One day, as we said goodbye, I kissed Great Gran on the cheek and a thought came through my mind that this was probably the last kiss I'll give her. I shook it off but then she passed away of course before our next visit. I haven't thought about it too hard for years but reading everyone else's stories just brought it back. I don't know what to do, say or think about it. It's really never happened again.

#44 When I was a teen driving to work, I felt sick one day. I told my mom I was sick and that I probably shouldn't take my dad's car to drive to work; could she give me a lift? (Public transportation/taxis weren't an option -- it was so far rural that it was out of cellular service.) No, she said; I seemed fine, and I could drive. She just urged me to be careful.



So I started driving. I made it maybe two miles from my parents' house when I veered left off a dirt road, went down a slight incline, and head-on totaled my dad's car into a tree. Fortunately I was going less than 30 mph (rural, windy backwoods roads), so although the airbag went off, I was unhurt, and walked away. I had to wait almost an hour for another passerby to give me a ride home to let my mom know what had happened.



I knew I was sick. :(.

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#45 Personal story. I woke up with this horrible feeling like something bad was going to happen. I managed to shake it and then our newly adopted lab mix puppy wouldn’t leave me alone. My husband was at the church building 500 feet away. I knew I was pregnant-test was positive a few weeks ago. I started cramping and as I was sitting in the living room I felt something. I ran to our bathroom leaving a trail of blood behind me. A few minutes later in my bathroom I miscarried. It’s been almost 7 years it still haunts me I knew something bad was going to happen but that devastated me. Two weeks later my husband lost his dad then his grandma. All within a month. I had the same feeling when I went to see my husband at work (he was a preacher had an office at the church) he got the call about his dad-I knew something bad was about to happen. 30 minutes later his brother calls and says “dads gone”. We both lost it. I trust those something is going to be so wrong feelings most of the time they come true.

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