That is probably why, when Redditors asked people to share the moments their instincts turned out to be spot on , had no shortage of stories to tell. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones below, and they make a strong case for not brushing off that inner voice too quickly.

Intuition is not just some mysterious sixth sense or old bit of folklore. Research suggests it is a cognitive process that helps people make fast judgments by picking up on patterns, signals, and tiny details they may not even realize they noticed. In other words, gut feelings are real.

#1 My kids went with their dad (noncustodial parent, limited visits) one weekend and I woke up out of a sleep in the middle of the night just knowing they weren’t where they were supposed to be. Turns out, they were in sleeping bags on the basement floor of someone who was a random relative of his brand new girlfriend. It completely violated our custody agreement. Luckily that relationship has ended but to this day, I have no idea where they actually were or who they were around. They were unsupervised and scared and my heart knew.

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#2 Felt the vibes were off on a guy at a pizza store when I was crying. He was the employee and paid for my pizza as my card declined on a $1. It was on my college campus. He kept trying to get my number and meet me after classes. He wanted to take me on a motorcycle at midnight. I told him my fiance and mom wouldn't like that. He said they didn't have to know.



I left and didn't go back to that shop. Later that week, a campus alert came up. A girl who had my exact demographics was found in a dumpster. Another one was found [attacked] but alive. I called the detective and she told me to always trust my gut and read the book The Gift Of Fear. The suspect drawing looked just like the pizza guy.



He apparently had an alibi, but I'm still not sure...

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#3 Went on one date with a guy (early 30s male) who was a teacher. He had this whole IG persona obsessed with his job and his students (middle schoolers). He delightedly showed me all of his posts day after day of him with his beloved students, making funny videos or whatever from school. I remember thinking it was sweet how adored he was by the kids but I also had a weird feeling about the “showiness” of it all. I didn’t know this word back then but it felt performative for sure.



He was truly super nice but I declined a second date because I didn’t feel there was a spark there I was looking for. I also remembered feeling a little hesitant knowing he had a daughter (12 years old) and I was not in the mindset to be open to that.



A few months later, I was in a bar watching the news and whose mugshot do I see…he had been arrested for [attacking] a 13-year-old. This was years ago and he is thankfully still in jail.

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#4 When I was “jealous” of my ex’s female friend. Found out there was a lot more going on and realized my gut feeling about her was right. He had a lot of female friends, but with her it felt sooo off.

#5 I went to my co-worker/friend’s baby shower and her husband was there. He was very quiet. He was polite and greeted all of us, but that’s about it. A few months later, while we were eating lunch at work (and talking about our husbands and all the goofy stuff we talk about with them while at home) my co-worker/friend said something like, “[insert her husband’s name] is very quiet. He’s always thinking.” And it gave me a weird gut feeling.



When he was quiet at the baby shower, I thought that maybe it was because he felt awkward. But then I found out he was quiet at home too, I thought it was strange. How can somebody be quiet all the time? The only thing I can think of is that they’re constantly thinking about/hiding something. Sure, enough, two years later, my co-worker/friend found out he was hiding something… he had a whole double life.

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#6 A coworker of mine just always had weird vibes. He acted so strange to women. I never liked him. He would always look at women weirdly, always tried to be alone with women in situations where it was weird he was even there, major lingerer. Always lingering. 2 years into working with him the cops showed up and arrested him at work. Turned out he [attacked] a 12 year old girl. WHILE ON THE CLOCK.

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#7 I wanted to take my mother to hospital, but my dad thought I was being dramatic, maybe it was just a UTI, maybe she would be better in a few days. Took her hospital. Brain tumour.

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#8 That he had another woman. After an entire year and a half that I knew him, turns out he's been married for over 25 years. He also told me he's 12 years younger than he actually was. I'm still not over it. They're still married...

#9 My mother kept reading books about adopted children finding their birth family. I thought that maybe one of my parents had a child that had been given up for adoption.



Three years after my father [passed away], his other daughter found us. My mother had been sworn to secrecy and tried for years to get dad to tell us.



(Before he met my mother, my father accidentally got a girlfriend pregnant and then abandoned her. My sister was given up for adoption.)

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#10 My older sister had a boyfriend when I was younger that always made me feel uncomfortable. Even though he had never done anything, there was something about it that made me scared. At some point, there was a weird situation where he told me to sit on his lap. My sister was there, and she did not say anything, which made me feel like maybe I was in the wrong, and I sat on his lap. He didn’t do anything, but I felt very uncomfortable. Years later, I told my older sister about her ex-boyfriend, and apparently, years later, he got caught doing things to his own daughter. At that moment, I learned that whenever I get feelings like that, I need to trust them.

#11 I had a feeling that something was wrong with my medical alert service dog and rushed him to the emergency vet at night. They said he seemed fine. I demanded that they run every test possible because I knew that something was wrong. Long story short, he had pneumonia. Thankfully the meds they prescribed worked to fix it. The vet said that they had never seen anyone catch it so early. But because we caught it so early, he was able to recover.

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#12 I cried inexplicably for days before I caught my fiance cheating on me. I sat at my desk at work and told my co worker I didn’t know what was wrong, but that I felt something awful was going to happen. Three days later I saw him in a bar holding hands with another woman, hanging out with friends whom I had known and spent time with. I always tell my kids to follow their gut, it’s always right.

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#13 Was working the desk, overnight at a hotel. Had a young Chinese man who appeared *very* flamboyant, tipsy and friendly, who lingered to chat to me and the night manager. You'd say he was almost cliche, effeminately gay, just on first impressions.



Anywho, a short time later, he called down to the desk saying that there was something beeping in the room. He couldn't find it and wanted me to come up and help him so he could go to sleep.



Now, yes, this is something that is normally my job to do. Dude came across as friendly and not overtly threatening in a way some drunk guys are. But I made the night manager go up instead - and the guest answered the door completely [bare] with a hard-on. Guest immediately ran into the bathroom and said there was no problem, no beeping, no whatever. Night manager came down rattled and couldn't believe I'd picked up a creep factor that he hadn't (him coming from a security background himself).

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#14 When I was a teenager I snuck out to walk to meet a boy LATE at night, like midnight. My friend was going to meet me halfway so we were talking on our cells while we walked, not paying much attention. Given that I was meeting up with a guy I had dressed pretty skimpy.



Suddenly, as I was on the phone with my friend a truck passed me and braked for a split second. Alarm bells rang in my head and I realized that truck had passed me twice now and I was only now registering it.



I told my friend over the phone, "You need to hurry up and get to me NOW, someone is following me." because I somehow KNEW that truck would come back and I would not make it home ever again. So we both ran the rest of the way to meet each other (luckily she was close) and not seconds later we saw that SAME truck swinging around to come back in our direction.



Freaked out, we both ran together to a nearby gas station and walked together the rest of the way to take me home. A week later I saw a news story about a girl in a nearby city going missing and that SAME truck was involved.

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#15 First time I met a now former friends new boyfriend and the hair stood up on my neck. One hello and I knew this man was trouble.





I was right. Not even a month later he used her card to buy a new bed for 'their apartment' - ie hers, screamed at her when she asked him to go home and in his words 'restrained himself from hitting her.'

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#16 With my dad. In the year before my dad passed away, I became paranoid about his health. I thought he was going to [be gone] soon. My dad was never what I would call in good health, but he didn't look worse than usual. It was just a feeling that I was going to lose him. I asked him to see a doctor and mentioned to family members multiple times that I thought dad didn't look right. Everyone else said he looked and acted the same, including my mom so I thought I was losing my mind.





He went to the doctor for acid reflux that wasn't improving and came out with a diagnosis of liver cancer. Six months later he was gone.

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#17 Had a gut feeling that the guy I was seeing was a cheater, turned out to be completely true after a quick google search. He had a wife and kid and everything.

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#18 I had a bird feeder in my backyard because I love watching birds. Every day for a couple months I would watch from a shorter distance until I could get to my goal: a close, comfortable spot. One day, I was finally able to sit there without the birds flying away. I was so happy.



I called my dog to join me, but he didn’t want to move. This was normal and not a cause for concern, since he was old and didn’t like getting up when he was comfortable. For some weird reason, I thought: “what if this is the last time I get to spend time with him like this?”. I backed away from the spot I’d been working toward to go sit with him instead. Turns out that feeling was right; the next day he became ill and [passed away].

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#19 Mine was so very specific. I had dreamt he went to a bar (one we would go to together/that actually existed) and was talking to a girl named Joana. They were dancing to a merengue song together. In the dream, it was like I was in the corner of the ceiling watching down.



When I woke up I was like, that was weird. He doesnt even dance to that! But I checked his instagram anyway. I checked his following/followers for a girl named Joana and didnt find anything, so I shrugged it off.



It was still bothering me later. I went back on instagram and looked at the page of the bar that we would go to and watched their story. Low and behold, that exact night, there he was on their story, dancing to the EXACT merengue song in my dream, with some random lady.



No, he did not tell me he was going out that night.

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#20 That the new manager was a creep.



This was years ago - I thought it would be harassing people, but he never did. Instead he made a very detailed threat on the general manager's life when he was fired for theft.

#21 When your kids are unwell.



conflictmuffin:

I don't have kids, but I do have pets, and, same. Vet always told me I was wasting my money when I insisted on tests after they told me my dog was "fine". I knew she wasn't fine, I could see it in her eyes, she was not "fine". Once it was a bad UTI that the urine test missed. Once it was urinary stones, that the urine test AND ultrasound missed (which required immediate surgery), the third time it was cancer...

It took 4 vets clinics to finally find one that listens to me when I tell them something is wrong.

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#22 That my ex was going to be a [terrible] partner and I should probably not even go there.



On our first date, he was late and I ended up having to pay. It was a small thing in the moment, but it spoke volumes about what kind of person he turned out to be - broke, inconsiderate, lazy, disgusting, and misogynistic.

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#23 Broke up with a guy for inappropriate conduct with a friend. Everyone accused me of expecting him to be perfect.



He is now on a registry.

#24 My intuition has been predictive many times in my life.



I was watching the Career Ladder guy and he asked his guest if they'd ever saved a life.



It reminded me of something that happened when I worked as a mental health counselor at a community mental health center in the states.



After college, I worked in a residential halfway house, and then moved into a case manager role where I had a caseload of around 30 people and drove around the neighborhood to visit them.



I would go to their apartments, make sure they had groceries, take them to the doctor, meet them for soda, and talk through whatever was going on in their lives.



Tom was one of my clients.



He was a sweetheart. Tall, huge smile, nice apartment, but he was absolutely miserable.



He couldn’t have normal relationships, keep a job, run basic errands, or be independent, because he had to count everything in his apartment three times before he left, and again upon his return.



His food was arranged alphabetically. Everything was perfectly straight, checked against a ruler. It took over his life.



He talked openly about how awful it was. The medications weren’t helping. Just getting through the day was hard.



I usually met with clients once a week. Tom’s day was Thursday.



This happened on a Tuesday.



I was driving to work, about a half-hour commute, and the whole way there I had this strong feeling that I needed to check on him.



It didn’t make sense. It wasn’t his day. I wouldn’t normally call.



But it didn’t go away.



I tried calling him. No answer.



I knew he was home. He never left that early.



At that point I had a choice. Ignore it and go to my first appointment, or do something about it.



I called 911 and asked for a welfare check.



They had to break into his apartment.



He had taken an entire bottle of his prescription medication.



They treated him and kept him on a 72-hour hold, then an inpatient stay.



He was very upset with me.



After that, he moved back home to live with his family. I didn’t see him again.



I still think about that day.



I don’t know if I did right by him or not.



I had a strong feeling something was wrong, and I acted on it.



My intentions were good.



But I may have just prolonged his misery.



Things like that have happened to me a few times in my life. Not to that level, but strong enough that they have decided what I do.

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#25 Not going to France with my cousin when it was me who originally talked her into going because tickets were cheap at the time and we have family there. It would’ve been during Christmas and one of my cats was not well. That was his last Christmas.

#26 Every single one. Had a gut feeling the bf of a friend was bad news but I was the only one who didn’t like him, turns out he was SA’ing her and was gaslighting her into thinking it was all okay because they were in a relationship but she didn’t tell anyone until I cracked and vented that I didn’t like him and didn’t trust him.



Got into my car to go to a friend’s one night and this feeing of terror shot through me so I stayed home, an hour later the rain turned into an ice storm unexpectedly and there were several hundred crashes along the highway I’d have been coming home on.



Almost went on a date with a guy, cancelled it because something felt off, later learned through the grapevine that he was actually totally crazy and had done not good things to a half dozen other women. I don’t care if it seems weird at first, I just trust my instincts first thing now.

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#27 Everytime i thought "Mmmm... I don't think this is how I should be treated in a relationship. I don't think I should have to put up with this" or "I don't think this is going to last". Was so spot on. Now I try to listen to that feeling if it pops up, and stop sticking around longer than that person deserves. Not everyone is going to see your value or treat you how you deserve. So just walk away. You can't fix them.

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#28 Before my car accident, I was bothered that something was wrong with my car but could not figure out what it was. No lights on the dash. No powertrain issues. Had the car checked out with no fault codes. After my accident, I later learned the SRS system was faulty, making the airbags unable to deploy. The accident was major enough to trigger it, but minor enough to where I could walk away. Instantaneously, that disturbing sense was gone and I was at peace. My new(er) car is much safer, more reliable, and something I'll keep for a while.

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#29 One night I was restless and anxious. I’m talking, I had to get up at bed and go walk around outside. I was just intensely anxious. The person who raised me was experiencing a major medical emergency at the same time.

#30 Not sure if this counts as intuition, but I woke up at 3am on the election night with a bottomless pit in my stomach and a tight chest. After looking online, many others experienced this as well.

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#31 When I was talking to a guy in here and something kept screaming at me in the back of my mind to let him go NOW, like something just wasn’t right about him…later I found out that man DID have skeletons in the closet, and now he’s blocked 🥱 out of all people I never expected it to be HIM smh I’m so disappointed….

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#32 I told my mom that her memory getting shakier was something she needed to take seriously, and she kept insisting that she was fine.



Skip to a few months later she was admitted to two different psych wards on two separate occasions and [passed away] in January. She was only 66.

#33 When I was a kid (8yo), my mother started dating someone who worked at her mechanic. I still know his name and face. They got serious to where he was semi living with us. How he looked at me, how he talked about my school, my things, just odd things he’d find to talk about and just had this threatening tone. Like he would compliment something that he was planning to take away or destroy. He would also smoke, and blow it in my face. I told mama, something is wrong with him, he’s not nice. But she was dependent on him emotionally, as she was going through the loss of Dad (my grandfather). He’d pick me up from school and, ugh, the ick. We’d go home and he’d thankfully leave me alone in my room, but he was frequently mostly undressed, tinkering around the house. I was afraid to leave my room to use the bathroom, I didn’t even want to make eye contact. He’d sometimes want me to come get this or that thing for him.



One day Mama got in a bad car accident that crunched up one side of her car. She got home late, like past 8 PM, and he was mad - not about the car, but because he had somewhere to be and she didn’t call him or some mess. This was before cell phones. He flipped out and raged all over the kitchen, overturned a dining chair, swiped the dishes off the counter, put a hole in the wall with his fist, and on the way downstairs to get his stuff, ripped the handrail off the wall and threw it down. He got big and was cussing at mama as he left out the side door.



He didn’t touch us, mama would’ve unalived him, but he showed his true colors and didn’t come back. I can still see Mama standing in the kitchen at the top of the stairs by the side door. I was steps behind her by the phone. Still to this day, I didn’t think he’d try to touch me in a nasty way. I just could tell he was mean inside, and would try to hurt or injure me if he flipped while we were alone.

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#34 Years ago when I was a teenager, I came home one day to discover my brothers had a new friend over. I can’t remember exactly how old we all were but they were somewhere between 13-16 and I was a bit older.



Their friend didn’t do or say anything wrong… but I got the WORST feeling about him. Like, to my core I just knew something was off. Fortunately he never came around again, not for any reason, it just wasn’t a friendship that clicked… (thank the Lord)



Fast forward just a couple of years… he went to jail for SAing his own baby sister. I believe he is still rotting there. Good riddance.



I.. uh… also use to have really bizarre feelings of anxiety surrounding Bill Cosby. I’d wake up and just feel like something was very very wrong with him but since we didn’t know about how horrible he was, at the forefront of my mind I would just think “oh no, is this national treasure [gone]?!” And then I’d google him and he’d be fine. This happened a few times over the course of several years, and stopped after all the allegations came out. Truly no idea why, I don’t have ANY connection to him. Just one of those weird things!



Trust your gut, ladies!

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#35 I had a date come to my house years ago. It was a morning coffee date, and it was at my house because I'm disabled and it was the easiest way to meet.

I remember opening the door, looking him in the eyes and it was as if I got shocked or something. Such an intense feeling and I couldn't really name it at the time. I had had so many negative experiences with men that I had the urge to immediately cancel the date and make him leave, thinking it was my body warning me, but I couldn't make myself do it. It just didn't feel right.



Currently sitting here, pregnant with our first child. Most amazing man I've ever met, I can confidently say I didn't know love could be this safe and easy until now. I'm sure my body immediately knew in that single moment all those years ago, I just didn't recognize it yet.

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#36 I had surgery to remove a polyp from my uterus. Everything went fine according to my nurse and I went home and recovered without any issues. I just couldn’t shake this bad feeling. Didn’t know what it was, or why I still couldn’t shake it a week later.



One day, I woke up from a dead sleep and shot out of bed. I realized in my sleep that there was a way to find out what (if anything) went wrong. I logged in to my patient portal to see what my medical record said, since the paperwork they gave me after the procedure was literally a blank template with very little information. That’s when I saw the doctors operative report where he describes the process of removing the polyp… but it didn’t stop there. It went on to describe how he performed an endometrial ablation. I had to Google what that meant. That’s when I learned that I would never have the opportunity to give birth to my own children. That man forcibly sterilized me and then tried to hide it from me. He was shocked when he realized I had access to his operative report.



I knew something was wrong… but I never saw *that* coming.

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#37 Most recently, I went out and met some of my partner’s friends. Everyone really liked this one guy in particular but he seemed off to me. I didn’t know why but I just knew that I didn’t like him.



Months later found out he was [mistreating] his wife. They got divorced and my partner is no longer friends with him.

#38 Heard a kid say bye to his mom. His tone sounded final. Then he stepped in front of a train. Because I heard that tone I was able to pull him off the tracks in time.

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#39 I felt a sudden, intense urge to stop my car for no reason. I slammed the brakes just as a truck blew through a red light right in front of me. That silence afterwards was terrifying.

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#40 Once laying down in bed getting ready to sleep i had a gut feeling that i was forgetting something but i tried to ignore it and it kept coming back... so i went to turn on the light and try to remember what it is and just when i do a big heavy stand that i have in my room falls exactly where my head was when i was laying down.



If i hadn't listened to my gut feeling i would have gotten seriously injured that day.

#41 I ignored my intuition when a guy was hanging near me, I got robbed at gun point. My favorite bag was never found.. and what's worse.. he took my bagel..

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#42 Deep down I knew my ex didn’t treat me right. But he also made me feel like I was the problem. It took my heart longer to accept what my mind already knew.

#43 I went to a BBQ hosted by one of my husband's coworkers and met a bunch of people who work in his department. One young lady came up to me and said, "You're a vegan, right? I remember your husband said that about you," which i thought was sweet of her to remember, but then she asked me how my husband and I met, and after telling her, she responded, "I wish I had a husband."



Something about the way she said that felt off, like she was saying "I wish i had *your* husband," and I put my guard up around her. Turns out, she had a thing for sleeping with married men and eventually turned her sights on mine. She'd buy him Starbucks everyday at work. Started calling him by his first name (in the context of the military, as his subordinate, this is very inappropriate.) She'd text him on the weekends asking if he wanted to go drinking with her and her friends (neither of us drink and she knew it.) Luckily, I 100% trust my husband, not to mention he fears what I'd do to him if he ever cheated on me, lol.

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#44 I saw a couple boys in my apartment complex and immediately got a feeling like they were there to cause trouble. Then I checked myself because they were black and I am white and that is a very racist assumption I made.



A couple hours later a neighbor banged on my door needing to use my phone. She had been carjacked. They took her phone and keys, too, so she couldn’t get into her apartment, and she couldn’t call the cops.



She described those two boys.



Now don’t come after me. 1) all white people are racist. It’s ingrained in us by the system. My siblings and I have worked very hard to deprogram ourselves and keep it in check.



2) at the time that I saw the boys, they weren’t doing anything wrong. They were just walking through the parking lot. I could not have known or prevented their actions. They didn’t approach me because I drove a beater. Plus the odds of a teenager knowing how to drive a stick are pretty low. They wouldn’t have gotten out of the parking spot.

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#45 If people feel fake or off to me, it’s for a reason. I don’t just make that up in my head out of nowhere. However, trusting my gut feeling/intuition from the get go rather than feeling paranoid about my own feelings and deeming them invalid until I have concrete proof is quite the learning journey. I hope to one day fully trust my gut feeling/intuition from the get go.

#46 People I felt like were creeps had allegations against them I wasn't previously aware of, certain locations I felt on edge at really did have a high crime rate, and the food I thought was sketchy gave other people mild food poisoning.

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#47 I’m not a jealous person and when I got jealous in the past, I was being cheated on.

#48 One time i had a dream that he is going to cheat on me with a girl that's name starts with M and where she is from, her hair color, and her height, it felt way too true to be a normal dream, i could still feel the betrayal days after the dream, at that time her couldn't cheat, we just started and he was way too too in love. Years later, guess what? I found out the hard way after our breakup, guess what letter her name with? Her height? Her hair color? She matched it too good.

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#49 A few times I have met a new person at work and they seem cool. We get along and it seems like a budding work friendship but I get this feeling that I shouldn’t trust this person. Every single time my intuition is right and those two individuals turned out to be “nice” mean girls or a “girl’s girl.” They talked over other women in meetings and made fun of them behind their backs while claiming to be so supportive of women in tech.

#50 I was diagnosed as a teen with ADHD. I had a gut feeling my kids had ADHD. I saw the signs as they grew to be preschoolers. They both were formerly diagnosed, one in second grade and one in first grade, with ADHD. While their ADHD could have been de novo (no hereditary links and comes from those 100 genes you get bonus to what mom and dad gave you), apparently it was hereditary in this case.

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#51 Every single person I haven’t liked for seemingly no reason turns out to be awful or do awful things later down the road.



Once walking home a Range Rover drove past me. Nothing sus about it but I felt like I had to hide for some weird reason. So I found a spot between two cars and a bush and hid, the RR proceeded to drive past several more times and two guys popped out to look for me before they gave up and left. I ran the last block home.



I had a housewarming once and we partied til late. A friend of a friend said his goodbyes and left as most people were clearing out. Out of nowhere, I had a feeling I needed to check the closet by the front door. That guy had been hiding in there instead of leaving, waiting for everyone else to clear out. Luckily I had about 5 close friends stay back to clean up and they shoved him out.



My grandma once had this sudden urge to start praying for my eldest uncle. Turns out in that moment he was miles away being robbed at gun point, the guy was about to shoot and his accomplice talked him out of it and they ran off instead.

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#52 Guy who pursued me immediately gave me a sense of "he could ruin my life". It just felt like a shark playing with his prey when we were together, and he wasn't even doing anything wrong. He is well known where we live and respected as a good Samaritan. Something felt really off to me though. We drifted apart when I wouldn't give into his increasing physical advances (it was all too fast for me) but I had a sense of panic and impending doom for months after we dated.





Still haven't uncovered what he's hiding but I know something is there. I have never had such a visceral reaction to somebody.





--





Current partner - when we first started seeing each other, my gut said "this will be a really healing 1 year relationship for both of us that we'll look back on fondly". I didn't like that because I didn't want to be limited to a year. Anyway a year has passed, it's a beautiful relationship, genuinely healing, and he got a job across the planet and is moving soon so my intuition was right.

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#53 On my 26th birthday, I went on a solo trip to Japan. Since I wasn’t going to be in town on my bday, I kept telling my friends that I had a feeling that my then boyfriend was going to hang out with his ex girlfriend, whom he was friends with. The day of my birthday, she ended up scoring them tickets to see his favorite band.



Fast forward, he told me he got super drunk at the concert and had to crash on her couch that night. I had a feeling that wasn’t the whole story. When I got back home, I went through his phone and saw that she tried to [sleep] with him when he was passed out on her couch, but he turned her down because he was with me. THAT was when she finally got the hint that he wasn’t going to cheat on me with her and decided to step back from the friendship (after a whole year of begging him to just leave me for her). When I asked why he lied, he said he didn’t want to be put in a position to have to choose between me or her. (Spoiler: he chose her in the end.)

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#54 I kept checking my husband’s phone, couldn’t find anything. I kept checking regardless something wouldn’t settle. Then I found him texting a ex girlfriend, went to delete it but didn’t all the way. I then knew he wasn’t telling me something so then I dreamed the answer and confronted him it was insane now looking back. It was exactly how I dreamt it. So now I say you can’t keep anything from me I’ll find out even in my dreams there's no hiding.

#55 Boss took on a new hire as our website manager. Got immediate bad vibes from him and pointed out that he spoke to me verrrry differently to everyone else at work(I’m the only female in the business).



Time goes on dude is completely incompetent - I start to collect evidence to prove he is not doing his job, whilst also trying to stack his work on to me, and all the time speaking to me like a piece of [trash]. When I present this work I get dressed down for having a ‘personal vendetta.’



I then find out via a very helpful Facebook group that he is a serial pest on every singles app going, and an aggressive date.. sit on that because I know my boss won’t care.



Finally stumble across an article about him - he was a jailed in 2017 for being a pimp who at one point had 42 women on his books. Paid himself a sweet salary for it and paid hardly any back. Part of his ‘defence’ was that he made ‘all his girls’ get health checks every month.



I worked 1:1 with this guy in a remote warehouse. Boss did zero background checks. Has since fired him and refused to discuss it with me.

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#56 So I went on a date with someone. Everything was right but something felt off. I can’t pinpoint. So I kind of told him that I don’t see it working out. But he really wanted it to, so the next day, he came to the library I was studying and sat next to me for hours. Before library’s closing time, we had a whole conversation about why I felt it might not work out and we had a vulnerable moment. In short, he convinced me and I gave him a green signal.



Now after that the feeling got stronger. So I asked him to delete his dating profile, as I also deleted mine. He came back an hour later telling me that he deleted his profile and now we are together and blah blah.



Now at the same time, I asked my friend to look around. my friend saw his profile which was very much active and from my account it was invisible, so he blocked me and was lying to me. I asked her to talk to him. Umm he started talking to her telling how he hasn’t found the one and started flirting with my friend. This happened today.



My gut feeling saved me.

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#57 While in college, I lived off campus in a huge very old high rise building. There were front doors that were locked, and there were huge glass back doors that were locked and you needed a key to enter. If you recognized someone you obviously could hold the door and I often did, others would do the same for me. One day, after a long day of classes and work, I held the door open for a guy who was running, whom I know lived there, he was in scrubs, and ran straight to the elevator after saying thank you rather hurriedly. Following behind, was another guy asking please hold the door, and even though I didn’t recognize him, and my gut said to me, do not hold the door, I held the door. Huge mistake. I should have trusted my gut instinct, because guy number two, attacked guy number one with a knife, slashed his face wall and stabbed him, thankfully he lived, but his face was scarred from attack.

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#58 Before I got pregnant & throughout my entire pregnancy I was adamantly against having a c-section. I told my OB & nurses that I wanted to avoid it at all costs. 24 hours into labor I asked for a C-section. My OB told me she knew how badly I wanted to avoid that. I told her I just need to get the baby out. When they prepped me for surgery it was non-emergent. By the time I got to the operating room it was an emergency. Got the baby out, he had the cord wrapped around his neck twice.

#59 We were on a summer road trip. Dad was driving through a Montana town looking for an address of an aunt and uncle, whom we were stopping to visit for a couple days. We had never been this far northwest nor to this town. Dad couldn't find the street and mom, who is a real hot head, was giving crazy directions, all of which were leading to nowhere. The tension in the car was through the roof and both parents were going at each other in frustration.



As we're driving along, we pass a library. I knew that library. I didn't know how, but I knew exactly where we were. I asked dad if he could turn left at the second light. Mom's telling me to hush-it and dad's frowning at me in the rear view mirror. He asks why and I tell him I know where to go. He and mom are incredulous, saying I'm causing trouble, no way I could know, to knock it off. I just stared at dad in the mirror and said, "please Dad. I know."



He turned left at the 2nd light, then i told him, right at the 4th street. It was so quiet in the car. I was scared but also excited at what was happening. I told him go right again at the stop sign. The house is the 3rd on the left.



It was the correct house.



We had a lovely, lively, time with cousins and the adults. Mom pulled me aside the next day and asked how could I possibly know. I didn't have a answer really. I just knew, without question, where I was going. She gave me a raised eyebrow and a long look. Dad, my dad, the cool dude, gave me one of those around the shoulder squeezees and told me I need my head examined. 😆



No one ever brought it up again, other than my sister, who maintained and truly believes, I'm scary-crazy. I'll mention, to support her claim, at the time, my eyes were different colors. That alone scared the hell out of her if I'd gaze at her. 🤣 I didn't try to dissuade her, as it helps her keep her distance. 🤪.

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#60 Had a feeling something wasn’t right with an ex, found out after we’d broken up that his four year relationship ended because he cheated 🤪 idc i will never accept the cultural waterboarding that insists women not listen to their guts.

#61 I was traveling for work. As I walked from the motel parking lot to my room, I could feel someone's eyes on me. The feeling was so strong that I stopped and did a slow circle looking for the person. There were woods next to the parking lot and it was dusk, he was in the woods and I couldn't actually see him. Later, he broke into my room. I had forgotten to take out my contacts and went back to the bathroom in time to see the shadows of two hands pulling the screen off the window. I called the front desk for the most immediate help, the chickens called the police instead of coming to help. When I called a second time yelling for them to 'come NOW' they finally showed up carrying my window screen saying they ran into a guy that lives next door who said he hadn't seen anyone. Nothing bad happened to me but I was terrified.

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#62 That my ex was cheating on me after he accused me of cheating and started wearing converse shoes for the first time in his life.

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#63 During high school, I was invited to a sleepover with a few of my friends. We had initially planned to just stay at my friend’s house and do silly things but we somehow got invited to a party that same night and since most of the group wanted to go, we ended up doing so.



Before we left, I told my friends that I had a really bad feeling, I couldn’t explain it, but I felt like something really bad was about to happen and that it would be better for us not to go. Everyone was really excited though and I didn’t want to ruin it all so we went.



The party was fun at first but eventually, later during the evening, a fight broke out between two guys. We didn’t actually see what happened but it escalated badly and sadly one on the guys ended up [deceased]…



An ambulance and the police were called but it was sadly already too late. There was nothing they could do.



We obviously went back to my friend’s house afterwards and the ride back was completely silent.. crazy how someone’s life can change in an instant.



Ever since, I’ve always always followed my intuition no matter what and the amount of times I was actually right to do so is pretty frightening.

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#64 I had a gut feeling that something terrible was going to happen the weekend before 9/11. Wasn't anything specific. Just a general sense of doom when there was no reason to have that feeling.

#65 My ex was cheating. I noticed his behaviour changed and his phone was with him 100% of the time and I wasn’t allowed on it.

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#66 I once turned up to a house party and there was an odd guy dancing in one of the bedrooms alone. I said he leaves or I leave. The hosts said he was there first so I should leave if I’m the one with a problem. So I did. I found out later that shortly the party was stored by Police and he was arrested. Police had seen him walk into the house with a rifle he’d then hid behind a radiator. This was the Uk so I’ve no idea where he’d got the gun from but my gut was 100% correct that he was no good.

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#67 I was in high school and was going to go out and meet some friends. I suddenly had this deep bad feeling that I shouldn’t go out and should stay home. That is super unusual for a teenager, especially me, I was always out.



About an hour later my grandma called saying my grandpa suddenly was in the hospital and not doing well and I should come to say goodbye. I went, said my goodbyes and he [passed away] early that evening. This was before cell phones so if I went out, I was out and I would’ve missed her call and missed saying goodbye to my grandpa….

#68 That my ex would leave me for her american friend when he was visiting , and it hapenned.

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#69 One day in January 2020 I was on my way back from a ski trip with my bf and I felt this overwhelming cloud of dread and change. The weird part about it was there were details: it would change the world, but my family would not be affected. I’ve never felt anything like it. I told my bf about it because I was so shaken, as if I was given a glimpse into the world half a year from that day.



The second Covid hit, I was like wow, there it is. That’s exactly what I was feeling.

#70 I was being followed home one night. There was a car behind me at a main intersection, and when I turned onto my much less busy street a few blocks down, that car turned too. Now it's not crazy to think a car would turn the same way as me one time. There were plenty of houses on that street, but it was 2am, and I just felt something was off. I decided to skip my house, and turned the corner at the next block, car followed me on that turn too. Then the next, and the next. They followed me for a solid 10 minutes of winding around my neighbourhood, only drove off when I pulled up to a house where my BF was standing outside waiting for me.

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#71 I was driving when I suddenly got this *INTENSE* gut feeling, like uneasiness and nausea, that made me pull over. About three hours later an [toxic] ex of mine from high school sent me a string of emails begging for me back. Reading them made me feel sick, and it was almost like my body sensed it before it even happened.



I still can’t explain it to this day.

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#72 Not super exciting but I think proves your body is aware. My latest ex went off the deep end when I broke up with him-religious rabbit hole and newly devout Christian, met a girl at church 1 month after our breakup, slandered me as the devil on the internet, proposed to church girl 6 months later. Obviously had zero interest in seeing him ever or even being cordial (I had to tell him I was blocking his number so he wouldn’t feel tempted to continue texting me rants when he was drunk). I was out this past Valentine’s Day with friends at a local bar and I had a wave of “I wanna go now.” My guy friend goes ya I think it’s a good time, let’s head out the back door it’s pretty packed near the front. So we leave and walk next door for a beer. I had this intense feeling of anxiety that I was about to see my ex. My body went into hyper fight or flight mode. I turned to my guy friend and said I don’t know why but I just have this intense feeling of anxiety that I’m about to run into exboyfriend. He said well I didn’t wanna panic you but he was at the last bar, that’s why I had us leave out the back. I was shocked, it was like my body knew before I did.

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#73 About work, it seemed like logical thing to do to apply for new work, once I got it it seemed like new opportunity with bigger pay but I did not feel happy when I was accepted for it, something felt off. Started that work as logical thing to do, quit after couple months - manager was awful, tasks were boring and required a lot of personal time. No thank you, will listen to my heart more, lesson learned.