Entire ‘Hideous’ Timeline Of Bonnie Blue’s Baby Shower Is Exposed After Guests Reveal Secrets

ADVERTISEMENT

Bonnie Blue’s baby shower has drawn a fresh wave of scrutiny after guests revealed what happened before, during, and after the event, turning the pregnancy celebration into her most controversial stunt yet.

Since announcing her pregnancy in February 2026, the 26-year-old British adult content creator has openly turned the situation into another source of profit.

Highlights Bonnie Blue is preparing her next baby-themed stunt after "sad" baby shower.

The adult content creator gloated about the amount of money her pregnancy has made her.

Guests revealed what truly happened behind the scenes.

“Pregnancy is a big f*tish for a lot of people,” she explained.

The announcement came weeks after she claimed to have slept with 400 men during an unprotected “breeding” event held at Lord Davenport’s mansion in London on February 7.

Now, attendees described the full timeline of her baby shower. From the setup to the cleanup, the event involved pregnancy doubts, unsanitary stunts, three possible fathers, and a new baby-themed event planned for July 4.

RELATED:

Bonnie Blue’s baby shower began with an entire team preparing the venue the day before

Image credits: bonnieblue

ADVERTISEMENT

Preparation for the event reportedly began the day before the men arrived.

Blue went to the venue with a team of around five to 10 people and showed the empty room before it was decorated.

“This is the room before the baby shower,” she said in a video. “I’m going to completely transform this into the most perfect baby shower.”

The group pinned up balloons reading “Congratulations” and set up a sign that read “Bonnie Blue’s baby shower,” decorated with yellow and white balloons.

Blue also treated the team to a large McDonald’s order as they prepared the room.

Image credits: bonnieblue

The games were set up before the guests arrived, including diaper pong and a challenge where participants placed nappies on teddy bears while blindfolded.

Her team then tested the games themselves.

After that, they moved on to the room where the adult portion of the event would take place. The floor was covered with a large tarpaulin-style sheet, and a white curtain was installed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following day, guests began arriving in groups of five to 10.

According to reports, 112 people attended in total, and the gathering lasted roughly six hours.

“People were there for 4-5 hours from start to finish, playing all the baby shower games, and all the dirty stuff,” one man who attended told the outlet.

Traditional baby shower games came first, before the event turned explicit

The event began with games that resembled a traditional baby shower, although Blue had already made clear that the gathering would not remain that way.

The men played games involving nappies, teddy bears, and baby food challenges.

Guests also tried to catch a dummy swinging from a belt using only their hips.

They played diaper pong as Blue made puns about balls and “getting it in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Adult creators Tommy Lee and Owain Laing later told Us Weekly that the event was more organized than many people expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was all high spirit,” Lee said. “Everyone was happy.”

Image credits: bonnieblue

“I really enjoyed it. I thought it was gonna be just absolutely f***ing bonkers,” Laing said. “But it was just very organized chaos, like it was really well organized down to the paperwork, down to everything.”

According to him, guests were required to complete consent forms and provide STI test results before attending.

“We need to see your ID. We need to obviously prove who you are,” he explained.

Lee said the gathering lasted between five and six hours and that Blue became tired during the day because of her pregnancy.

“She kept getting tired because she’s pregnant,” he said.

“Just because she was very tired, people sleeping with her, that was very extremely limited to who slept with her. Then she’d get tired, so she needed a break, having snacks, and then she’d be ready to go.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The event ended with an unsanitary adult stunt Blue had teased before the party

Image credits: bonnieblue

Before the event, Blue had already drawn backlash for telling presenter Shelagh Fogarty during an appearance on Leading Britain’s Conversation that she wanted to turn her baby shower into what she called a “go*den sh*wer.”

When Fogarty asked her to clarify, Blue replied, “It is exactly what you think it is.”

The presenter admitted the conversation was making her uncomfortable.

Blue insisted the event would still go ahead.

“Again, my body, this is what I’m choosing,” she said.

In one video from the day, she showed the setup: a bed with white sheets, with Blue sitting across it.

She said she was going to let the men “absolutely cover me in yellow fluid.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tommy Lee, who attended the event, said that the atmosphere was “funny and positive,” while also confirming what happened.

“Bonnie invited everyone to come and give her the g**den shower, which is pretty much what it sounds like it is,” he said. “Everyone ended up urinating on her. It stunk, it was dirty, it really was.”

“We all drank a lot of water prior to the scene,” Laing added. “Then when it came to it Bonnie was absolutely drenched.”

One attendee said everyone “cleaned themselves up” afterward, and the room was cleaned down as well.

The baby shower came after months of confusion about whether Blue was actually pregnant

Image credits: bonnieblue

Blue first announced her pregnancy on February 22, 2026, when she uploaded a YouTube video saying she had been suffering from “mega migraine” headaches and nausea.

Suspicious, she took a pregnancy test and showed the positive result to her audience.

She then filmed an ultrasound scan, where a technician confirmed the pregnancy.

The announcement came only weeks after her February 7 event involving 400 men, leading some of the attendees to wonder whether they could be the father.

Adult creators Jak White, Tommy Lee, and Owain Laing have all considered the possibility.

“I thought, ‘Oh gosh, I was actually there then.’ Like God, she actually got pregnant from it,” White said. “Is it mine? Could it be mine? I don’t know. It’s kind of the question in my head now.”

Blue previously admitted using a fake baby bump and said the confusion made her $1 million

The pregnancy announcement quickly came under suspicion because Blue made several contradictory comments about her baby bump.

On March 24, she told Us Weekly it was not her responsibility to convince people that she was pregnant.

“It’s not my job to convince them I am actually pregnant,” she said. “The more doubts, the more comments, the more views, and it will stay that way.”

Less than a week later, she admitted she had used a prosthetic belly.

“So, spring break is done, and I’m no longer gonna need this fake bump, so thank you for all you middle-aged dumb parents that fell for my rage bait,” she said, holding up the silicone stomach.

She claimed the stunt helped her gain more than 100 million views and earn $1 million.

Blue has already announced another baby-themed stunt after the backlash

Image credits: bonnieblue

Despite the backlash to the baby shower, Blue has already moved on to another pregnancy-themed event.

In a TikTok video this week, she said her next event would take place on July 4.

Rather than using the date for an American-themed July 4 event, Blue said she would return to what she described as her roots.

Image credits: bonnieblue

“To those who have an issue that I pleasure the b**ely legals, don’t worry, because those b**ely legals are going to become such big boys,” she said.

“So I’m going to let them milk me, and it is filled with so many vitamins that they’re going to be walking out of the room a guy.”

The event will reportedly take place in London, although no other details have been revealed.

“Child Protective Services needs to investigate”