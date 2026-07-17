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“Are You A Classic Movie Expert?”: Prove It By Identifying 20 Actors From Famous Movie Posters
Two classic movie posters for identifying actors. Left: a close-up of a man with a beard; Right: a man standing next to a yellow taxi at night.
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Entertainment, Movies & tv

“Are You A Classic Movie Expert?”: Prove It By Identifying 20 Actors From Famous Movie Posters

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Some movie posters become just as legendary as the films themselves. A single glance at Carrie or Rocky is enough to bring an entire movie and its stars back to mind. But here’s the real question: can you recognize the actor just from the poster? 🎥

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In this quiz, you’ll be shown 20 iconic movie posters from the 1970s. Your challenge isn’t to name the film – it’s to identify the actor featured on the poster. Some faces are instantly recognizable, while others become surprisingly tricky when they’re hidden behind vintage artwork, dramatic lighting, or classic poster designs. ⭐

Whether you’re a lifelong fan of classic Hollywood or simply love testing your movie knowledge, this challenge is packed with famous stars, unforgettable blockbusters, and a few questions that might make you second-guess yourself.

So, how sharp is your eye for classic cinema? See if you can score a perfect 20/20 and prove you know the legendary faces that defined the 1970s. 🎬

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    A wide shot of a classic movie theater with red seats, a few people are scattered throughout the rows. A movie expert can identify the actors.

    Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko

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