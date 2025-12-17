See If The Hours You Binge-Watched Will Finally Pay Off: Match 27 Characters To Their TV Shows

ADVERTISEMENT

Some TV characters are so iconic that hearing their name instantly brings a theme song to mind. Others… not so much.

In this quiz, we’ll give you the character. Your job will be to match them to the TV show they come from. No plot summaries, no hints, just memory and instinct.

Let’s see how well you really remember the shows that defined decades of television.

Begin!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED: