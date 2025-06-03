These 23 Music Videos Are Iconic: Let’s See How Many You Can Guess From A Frame

ADVERTISEMENT

Who doesn’t love an iconic music video? 🎶🧑‍🎤

We’ve gathered frames of 23 music videos from the 1970s to the 2010s, and your mission is to guess the name of the song.

It seems easy, but can you really differentiate Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” music video from “Poker Face”? Or Britney Spears’ “…Baby, One More Time” from “Oops!… I Did It Again”? Whether it is from the iconic dances, costumes, or setting, your visual memory is your biggest asset here. Put your pop culture memory to the test and discover how many iconic music videos you remember. 🎶🎸🧑‍🎤✅

If you want an extra challenge, get at least 18/23 to an impressive score, but we genuinely believe you have what it takes to score a perfect 23/23.

Set yourself the challenge and let’s see how well you perform! 🫡 ✅

Image credits: Kyle Loftus