“What If We Replaced The Statue Of Liberty?”: Recognize The Locations Without Their Landmarks

ADVERTISEMENT

Some landmarks you’ve visited, some you’ve seen in quizzes or online, and all of them can be matched with countries and cities from around the world. But what if those landmarks weren’t there? Or if they were replaced by something completely different? Would the altered cityscapes still allow you to recognize the places, or does the landmark really make the place?

25 locations await where the most prominent landmarks have been replaced with something totally different. Your job is easy – guess what the city, country or landmark is. Let’s start!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED: