By Scoring At Least 19/24, You Prove Your Movie IQ Is Strong: 22 Movies From Franchises

This challenge is designed for franchise movie fans, movie-curious learners, and anyone who enjoys a good guessing game. There’s a little something for everyone here, and part of the fun is discovering what it is for you.

Your task is clear: at times, you’ll be shown scenes from movies, and you have to match them to the correct answer. Sometimes, you’ll identify the specific movie from a franchise, and other times, you’ll name the franchise itself. At times, we also give you a set of movie titles and ask you to match them to the franchise name. 🎬 🎞️ 🙀

Some questions are easy, others will test your memory…But if you are a true movie lover, the score will prove it. Stick around, enjoy the trivia, and maybe even learn something new along the way.

Let’s see if you can score at least 19/24!

Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.

