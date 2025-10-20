“Think You Know The Origin Of These Words?”: Take The Quiz And Test Your Etymology Skills

ADVERTISEMENT

Think you’ve got a sharp language IQ? It’s time to prove it. This 27-question quiz will put your knowledge of word roots and etymology to the ultimate test.

You’ll explore how languages like Latin, Greek, Arabic, Old Norse, and Sanskrit shape the words we speak today. Some answers will feel obvious, while others will have you scratching your head.

You’re about to discover the surprising origins of everyday words and see if you can master the fascinating world of language! Let’s start this challenge now…

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Person pointing at an open dictionary page, studying word origins and testing etymology skills on a wooden table.

Share icon

Image credits: Yaroslav Shuraev