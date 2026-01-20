Only A Total Geography Genius Can Name All 31 Countries From These Distorted Flags

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you really know the world? 🌍🔍

Test your skills with this visual geography quiz featuring 31 distorted flags and landmarks.

Each image has been literally twisted, and your task is to guess the country behind it. From the UK to Japan, from Machu Picchu to the Eiffel Tower, how many can you get right?

Let’s find out… 🗺️

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Several distorted country flags waving on poles against a clear blue sky, testing geography knowledge.

Image credits: Jan van der Wolf