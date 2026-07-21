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Ryan Pagelow has been making readers laugh for years with Buni, a comic series known for its cute-looking characters and unexpectedly dark sense of humor. While the white rabbit often takes center stage, there's another character who has become a fan favorite: a grumpy dog in a wheelchair.

The creator of the series has given his canine character a personality that's tough, stubborn, fearless, and surprisingly resourceful. Whether he's outsmarting danger, protecting his friends, chasing love, or simply refusing to let anything slow him down, he constantly steals the spotlight.

If you're familiar with Buni, you'll probably recognize this unforgettable little companion. If not, don't be surprised if he ends up becoming your favorite character, too.

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