Couple Is Doomed From The Start After Groom Cuts His Bride’s Face While Smearing Cake Onto It

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple’s wedding day is usually something they’ve been looking forward to for years. And once the planning process began, there’s a good chance that the bride and groom tried to do everything in their power to make sure that the big day ran smoothly.

It’s impossible to predict every potential surprise that could present itself during the wedding, but the last thing anyone would expect is for the bride or groom to ruin the event themselves. One man recently posted a story on Reddit detailing how he could tell a marriage was doomed from the start after watching how the groom treated his wife during their reception. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies readers shared.

RELATED:

Sharing the first bites of their wedding cake with one another is a tradition that many couples follow

Image credits: anatoliycherkas / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

But this guest immediately knew that something was off when he watched a groom aggressively smash cake onto his bride’s face

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: MBWill8809

Many couples choose to have a cake-cutting ceremony on their special day

No one ever said wedding planning would be easy. Communicating with vendors, sampling delicious cakes, hiring the perfect photographer, going over the guest list and seating chart dozens of times… This process can be extremely stressful for couples, so it’s natural for them to want to make room for some joy and humor into their wedding. After all, they say it should be the happiest day of your life!

But one tradition that many brides have a problem with is the cake smash. While this might seem like a modern trend to ensure couples go viral on TikTok, this tradition has actually been around since ancient times.

According to Food Republic, grooms in Ancient Rome used to break a “dry, grape-must cake called mustacei” over their bride’s head for good luck and enhanced fertility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple would even eat the crumbs that fell together to increase their future luck as a couple. Over time, however, this seemingly innocent tradition transformed into couples aggressively smashing cake all over each other’s faces.

Now, cutting the wedding cake doesn’t have to be an awkward and uncomfortable experience. In fact, for many couples, it’s a beautiful and wholesome display where the newlyweds get to slice into their cake together and each feed one another the first bite of their delicious dessert. A 2021 survey from the Knot even found that 77% of Gen Z couples had a cake-cutting ceremony during their reception.

But what about having a cake smash? Is this a cute, playful tradition or one that should have been retired years ago? Brides.com notes that this can be a fun tradition for some couples. And if they’re both in on it, it can make for a nice comedic moment and some adorable candid photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

But there are plenty of ways to be playful without damaging your partner’s makeup and your relationship

The downsides of this tradition, however, are that it can be unpleasant and wasteful. It can easily ruin the bride’s hair and makeup that she might have spent up to $1,000 on. Even her dress and the groom’s suit can be stained, sticky and messy from cake getting everywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most couples also want to actually enjoy their wedding cake, and every guest should be able to get a slice. So it can be disappointing when half the cake is on the floor, destroyed from getting smashed or just gross after the groom stuck his hand right into it. And let’s not forget that someone has to clean the cake that ends up on the floor, which might mean additional work for those running the venue.

Some people even theorize that watching a couple smash cake into each other’s faces on their wedding day can be a bad omen for their marriage. After all, if the “happiest day of your life” ends with your partner ruining your hair and makeup, that might not be a good sign.

So what can couples do instead? The Knot recommends going for a classic cake-cutting ceremony where the happy couple feeds one another a single bite of their cake.

And Heather Anne Leavitt, owner of wedding bakery Sweet Heather Anne in Michigan, encourages couples to come up with an alternative that feels right for them. “In my opinion, there are no mandatory traditions for weddings,” she told Brides. “I love it most when couples make the day their own.”

ADVERTISEMENT

We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Would you have been happy if your spouse smashed a cake onto your face at your wedding? Feel free to weigh in, and then you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar wedding drama right here!

Readers were quick to share their thoughts on cake smashes, and the author chimed in to share more details

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Many agreed that witnessing a cake smash at the wedding is usually a bad sign for the future of the marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT