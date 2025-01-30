Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Walmart Employee Allegedly Tries Pulling Teen Out Of Mobility Cart: “Too Young To Be Disabled!”
Entitled People, Social Issues

Walmart Employee Allegedly Tries Pulling Teen Out Of Mobility Cart: “Too Young To Be Disabled!”

Treating everyone with respect and kindness is a good rule of thumb for any situation. But some people don’t care much for it; or for common sense, for that matter.

This redditor experienced firsthand what it’s like not to be treated with kindness or respect. Far from it. She said that a store worker tried to force her out of a mobility cart as she believed that the OP was “too young to be disabled”. Scroll down to find the full story below, where you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with the OP herself, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions.

    You can never know what someone is going through or dealing with

    Image credits:  Tom Caillarec / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    This woman says that she had to prove her disability to a store worker, as she looked “too young to be disabled”

    Image credits: Tatterfly / wikipedia (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Rayner Simpson / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Spicy_Scelus

    “This was the first time it went this far,” the woman told Bored Panda

    In an interview with Bored Panda, the OP shared that what upset her the most was the store worker allegedly trying to physically remove her from the mobility cart, which made her disability worse for a few days. “It was annoying how she doubled down on her statement for no reason,” she said.

    Unfortunately, the woman encounters similar situations every time she goes shopping and uses a mobility aid. “I only got dirty looks, people scoffing, side comments, things like that in the past. This was the first time it went this far,” the woman shared, adding that it makes her feel humiliated and ashamed for something she has zero control over.

    “If someone is using a mobility aid properly, and they have the proper tools (such as a valid handicap placard), please leave us alone. It does more harm than good. If you see someone harassing a person using a mobility aid, step in. It helps us a lot and doesn’t make us feel as alone,” the OP said.

    Roughly one-in-six people globally live with a disability, some of which might not be immediately apparent

    According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 1.3 billion people—or 16% of the world’s population—experience significant disability. That is one-in-six of us. And out of the 1.3 billion people, 80% reportedly live with a non-visible disability, which means that their disability might not be immediately apparent to those around them.

    “You don’t have to be elderly or have clear signs of a disability to be disabled,” the OP emphasized. “There are invisible disabilities, such as mine, that you cannot see unless you are around someone with them for a long period of time. They are just as valid as someone who is blind, an amputee, or a diabetic.”

    Some people with a hidden disability might choose to wear a Hidden Disabilities Sunflower – a symbol created to encourage inclusivity, acceptance, and understanding. A person wearing a Sunflower lanyard indicates that they have a non-visible disability, and that they might need extra help, understanding, or just more time.

    “Without a visual cue, it can be difficult for others to identify, acknowledge, or understand the daily barriers faced by people living with an invisible disability,” the creators of the Hidden Disability Sunflower noted on their website. “We searched for a discreet sign that is clearly visible from a distance as well as being distinctive, joyful, and dynamic. We chose a sunflower as it suggests happiness, positivity, strength as well as growth and confidence and is universally known.”

    Whether or not someone is wearing the Sunflower lanyard, you can never know exactly what they’re going through, hence the importance of the aforementioned rule of thumb. Doing the contrary—being entitled and ignorant—can make people’s life needlessly difficult.

    Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments

    Some people have found themselves in similar situations, too

    Miglé Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    ninettet avatar
    Nina
    Nina
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That person probably was one of the simpletons who thinks there are just 2 flavours of disability: can walk and can't walk. Their head would blow if they'd find out there are many, many possible flavours in between. And no, your age doesn't matter one thing. Illnesses like that (POTS) don't do age discrimination.

    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Respect and manners cost NOTHING , does this store assistant not realise people can and are born with disability litterally from birth what a vile Karen she was if anyone did that to my kids disabled or not all hell would break loose I’m so sorry you had to go thru this op I hope you get justice cos assault is illegal well it is in the uk I assume it is in us to clearly said skank didn’t know that either ! Blessed be lovely x

