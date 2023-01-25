It seems contradictory that we, as human beings, spend a lifetime imagining what we can do to live long, while avoiding as much as possible the physical signs of aging. Wrinkles, expression marks and the ever-remembered white hair are often pursued by a society that aims at old age, but not its implications.

American hairstylist Jack Martin is someone who doesn't think so. As a celebrity colorist, he believes he has a mission to show men, and especially women, the power and beauty of beautiful gray hair. They are the biggest victims of the dictatorship of beauty: how many men have been praised for being gray and how many women have heard that they got older with white hair? Complex, isn't it? Jack believes that embracing one's natural hair color is a way to break free from societal expectations and to celebrate aging gracefully.

If you'd love to see more of Jack's work make sure to check out the previous posts on Bored Panda (here, here, and here)! 

More info: jackmartinsalon.com | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

14points
POST
#2

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

12points
POST
Awenpotato
Awenpotato
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From trashy cat lady to glamorous aunt

1
1point
reply
#3

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

11points
POST
#4

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

10points
POST
#5

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

10points
POST
Awenpotato
Awenpotato
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Both are good, and nice eyes

0
0points
reply
#6

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

10points
POST
#7

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

8points
POST
#9

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

8points
POST
#10

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

7points
POST
#11

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

7points
POST
#12

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

7points
POST
#13

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

7points
POST
#14

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

7points
POST
#15

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

5points
POST
#16

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

5points
POST
#17

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

4points
POST
#18

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

4points
POST
#19

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

4points
POST
#20

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

4points
POST
#21

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

4points
POST
#22

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

4points
POST
#23

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

4points
POST
#24

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

4points
POST
#25

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

4points
POST
#26

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

4points
POST
#27

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

4points
POST
#28

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

3points
POST
#29

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

3points
POST
#30

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

3points
POST
#32

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

3points
POST
#33

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

3points
POST
#34

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

3points
POST
#35

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

3points
POST
#36

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

3points
POST
#37

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

3points
POST
#38

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

3points
POST
#39

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

3points
POST
#40

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

3points
POST
#42

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

3points
POST
#43

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

3points
POST
#44

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

3points
POST
#45

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

3points
POST
#46

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

2points
POST
#47

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

2points
POST
#48

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

2points
POST
#49

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

2points
POST
#50

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

2points
POST
#52

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

2points
POST
#53

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

2points
POST
#54

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

1point
POST
#55

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

1point
POST
#56

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

1point
POST
#57

Hairdresser Refuses To Color White Strands And Creates Gray Queens (New Pics)

jackmartincolorist Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!