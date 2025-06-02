Boomer Relatives Undermine Kids’ Healthy Habits With Candies And Soda, Dad Loses It
Just like the rest of us, kids need to eat a variety of foods to lead healthy lives.
However, the way a father and Reddit user, BigDaddyCoolDeisel, imagines his children’s diet is very, very different from that of the family’s older members.
In a post on r/BoomersBeingFools, he vented his frustration over relatives who can’t accept that his kids prefer water and fruit to soda and sweets, and take it upon themselves to fix this abnormality with unsolicited junk food.
Cross-generational differences can result in friction among family members
Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)
And for this man, most of it comes from relatives who disapprove of his kids’ eating habits
Image credits: Jeswin Thomas (not the actual image)
Image credits: BigDaddyCoolDeisel
People have had a lot of reactions to the story and have shared their own similar experiences, too
I understand wanting to treat grandkids, but if they literally don't like it, even when their parents aren't watching, what are they playing at? My nephew asked for a snack once, I offered him a biscuit, being the only snacky type thing I had in the house. He asked for a piece of toast, so I toasted a slice and asked him what he wanted on it, he said nothing. Nothing at all? Yes please aunty. So I gave him the plain piece of toast. Mentioned it to my sister in law later, she just said yes that's how he likes it. Not difficult. And yes, I understand about equating food with love. I just try not to.
I don’t have grandkids, but I adore giving my godson stuff he loves. This is both not so healthy (eg Yogos; chocolate flavoured custard/yoghurt basically) or healthier things like fruit because he loves most things. As long as you check with the folks I don’t see too much of an issue. I did feel for the comment that mentioned food poverty and wanting to give the grandkid what they couldn’t have, though. I think that could be part of it too. But as above, if they don’t like it…?!Load More Replies...
