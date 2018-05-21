Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Recreated My Grandparents’ First Date As If They Had It Today For Their 50th Wedding Anniversary
I Recreated My Grandparents’ First Date As If They Had It Today For Their 50th Wedding Anniversary

Sascha Luna Esmail
Community member

My name is Sascha Esmail and I live in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. I have been working as a creative for well over a decade, focusing on photography, graphic design and content for a variety of artists and brands in the music and interior industry.

For my grandparents’ 50th wedding anniversary, I recreated their first date as if they were youngsters today. I dressed them up and photographed them in today’s street-style wear.

More info: Instagram

I Recreated My Grandparents' First Date As If They Had It Today For Their 50th Wedding Anniversary

I Recreated My Grandparents' First Date As If They Had It Today For Their 50th Wedding Anniversary

I Recreated My Grandparents' First Date As If They Had It Today For Their 50th Wedding Anniversary

My grandpa and I love to have conversations about life and love. Especially about how dating and relationships are so different now from when they were young. So when he showed me an old picture of my grandma that he took with him when he joined the military, I couldn’t help and think how their relationship would have developed in current times. While sharing that thought with him, I thought, why not visualize this? My grandparents are always up for some fun so they didn’t hesitate even a bit when I asked them to model for me.

I Recreated My Grandparents' First Date As If They Had It Today For Their 50th Wedding Anniversary

I Recreated My Grandparents' First Date As If They Had It Today For Their 50th Wedding Anniversary

I Recreated My Grandparents' First Date As If They Had It Today For Their 50th Wedding Anniversary

My grandparents met at 15 and 17 on the dancefloor of a local dance in their hometown. After that first encounter, they quickly lost touch, but when my grandpa bumped into her a bit later he went up to her to ask her out. Not too much later, they went steady, and now, almost 60 years later, they are still happily married.

I Recreated My Grandparents' First Date As If They Had It Today For Their 50th Wedding Anniversary

I Recreated My Grandparents' First Date As If They Had It Today For Their 50th Wedding Anniversary

I Recreated My Grandparents' First Date As If They Had It Today For Their 50th Wedding Anniversary

I Recreated My Grandparents' First Date As If They Had It Today For Their 50th Wedding Anniversary

I Recreated My Grandparents' First Date As If They Had It Today For Their 50th Wedding Anniversary

My family loved seeing my grandparents dress up and have fun with their granddaughter just as much as they love the outcome of the shoot.

Honestly, my favorite part was just having some quality time with my grandparents. Next to that, it was so fun seeing them a little giggly and out of their comfort zone together.

I Recreated My Grandparents' First Date As If They Had It Today For Their 50th Wedding Anniversary

I Recreated My Grandparents' First Date As If They Had It Today For Their 50th Wedding Anniversary

I Recreated My Grandparents' First Date As If They Had It Today For Their 50th Wedding Anniversary

Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
Randy Inbred
Randy Inbred
Community Member
4 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can't say I've had a first date I'm a kappa tracksuit. Or lay on some concrete stairs 😀 but they look like nice people and kudos for posing for these pics!

4
4points
reply
