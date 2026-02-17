Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
This Senior Dog Spent Years In A Shelter Until One Post Helped Him Find A Family
Senior dog behind shelter fence and later happily posing with a woman after finding a loving family.
User submission
Animals, Dogs

This Senior Dog Spent Years In A Shelter Until One Post Helped Him Find A Family

Interview
hidreley-btu
Hidrėlėy Approved Contributor
0

24

0

Senior dogs rarely get much attention when the adoption visits come around, especially ones as old as Grandpa Davi. This old pup had spent years waiting at the Municipal Animal Welfare Center in Santa Cruz do Sul, in Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul state, until animal protector and city councilwoman Bruna Molz began sharing his story on social media. Her posts carried a simple message with real weight: even after years of being overlooked, there can still be time for comfort, dignity, and affection. Growing old does not erase a dog’s need for love; it only takes the right person to provide it.

That person turned out to be Vitor Almeida, a resident of Balneário Gaivota in Santa Catarina. After coming across Bruna’s posts, he reached out with a seriousness that stood out immediately. Despite already having two dogs at home, he was ready to take on the responsibility of adopting a senior dog, one who would need patience and attentive care, but would give back all the love and affection he had left in his aging body.

Soon, Davi’s life looked completely different. He was no longer waiting to be chosen. He was home, surrounded by calm, safety, and companionship, proving that “too late” is often just a story people tell themselves.

Our team reached out to the councilwoman to find out more about Davi’s story and where he is now. Scroll down to read the full interview.

More info: Instagram

RELATED:

    Behind the shelter gates, Grandpa Davi’s aged appearance made him invisible to most looking for a pet

    This Senior Dog Spent Years In A Shelter Until One Post Helped Him Find A Family

    Image credits: brumolz

    Bruna said she got involved because senior dogs have always stayed with her in a different way: “Honestly, I have always had a soft spot for senior dogs. They are usually the ones people overlook. When I looked at Vô Davi (which means Grandpa Davi in Portuguese, because he is a very old dog), I just felt he deserved a different ending.

    But Bruna saw that he was a loving dog just waiting for someone to accept him

    This Senior Dog Spent Years In A Shelter Until One Post Helped Him Find A Family

    Image credits: brumolz

    For the first time in his life, he was being led out into the world by someone who wanted to care for him

    This Senior Dog Spent Years In A Shelter Until One Post Helped Him Find A Family

    Image credits: brumolz

    “He had spent so many years waiting at the Municipal Animal Welfare Center in Santa Cruz do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul (Brazil), and I kept thinking he could not spend the rest of his life there. So I shared his story, hoping that maybe the right person would see it.”

    Davi didn’t need to understand the destination to enjoy the feeling of being included

    This Senior Dog Spent Years In A Shelter Until One Post Helped Him Find A Family

    Image credits: brumolz

    “When I looked at Grandpa Davi, I just felt he deserved a different ending”

    This Senior Dog Spent Years In A Shelter Until One Post Helped Him Find A Family

    Image credits: brumolz

    Bruna’s post went viral, but one message stood out: “After I posted about Vô Davi (Grandpa Davi), many people commented, but Vitor’s message felt different. He lives in Balneário Gaivota, Santa Catarina (Brazil), and even though he already had two dogs, Scooby and Jade, he was truly serious about adopting him.”

    Bruna made sure Davi felt the love every dog deserves

    This Senior Dog Spent Years In A Shelter Until One Post Helped Him Find A Family

    Image credits: brumolz

    But it was off to get some much needed grooming before he was truly adoption ready

    This Senior Dog Spent Years In A Shelter Until One Post Helped Him Find A Family

    Image credits: brumolz

    “We talked about everything, his age, the care he would need, all of it. And he never hesitated. He understood that adopting a 22-year-old dog is not the easiest decision, but he made it with a lot of love and responsibility.”

    The pampering phase began, and Davi was enjoying every moment of it

    This Senior Dog Spent Years In A Shelter Until One Post Helped Him Find A Family

    Image credits: brumolz

    And just like that, he went from overlooked to an icon in the making

    This Senior Dog Spent Years In A Shelter Until One Post Helped Him Find A Family

    Image credits: brumolz

    For Bruna, the most emotional part of the whole journey was not a viral moment online: “The day Vô Davi (Grandpa Davi) left the shelter. That moment really stayed with me. Seeing him finally being chosen after so many years was incredibly emotional.”

    This was only a transition to finding a forever home, but it was surely a fun one

    This Senior Dog Spent Years In A Shelter Until One Post Helped Him Find A Family

    Image credits: brumolz

    Meeting the ocean for the very first time, Davi’s smile said it all

    This Senior Dog Spent Years In A Shelter Until One Post Helped Him Find A Family

    Image credits: brumolz

    “Later, watching videos of him at the beach in Santa Catarina (Brazil), feeling the sand and the ocean breeze, made everything worth it. It showed me that it is never too late for a dog to experience love and new things.”

    An old dog can still learn to enjoy himself when properly taken care of, and Davi is the perfect example of that

    This Senior Dog Spent Years In A Shelter Until One Post Helped Him Find A Family

    Image credits: brumolz

    “Do not be afraid of their age. Senior dogs are calm, grateful, and full of love,” Bruna said

    This Senior Dog Spent Years In A Shelter Until One Post Helped Him Find A Family

    Image credits: brumolz

    She also had a message for anyone who’s considering adoption: “Do not be afraid of their age. Senior dogs are calm, grateful, and full of love. They may need a little more care, but what they give back is priceless.”

    A more permanent happiness was yet to come for Davi

    This Senior Dog Spent Years In A Shelter Until One Post Helped Him Find A Family

    Image credits: brumolz

    His new guardian, Vitor Almeida, traveled to bring him home, beginning their journey together with care, patience, and love

    This Senior Dog Spent Years In A Shelter Until One Post Helped Him Find A Family

    Image credits: brumolz

    “And if you cannot adopt, you can still help. Share their stories. Support shelters in your city in Brazil or wherever you live. Sometimes one simple post can completely change a life, just like it did for Grandpa Davi.”

    Introductions were gentle—a new grandpa, and two curious “roommates” checking him out

    This Senior Dog Spent Years In A Shelter Until One Post Helped Him Find A Family

    Image credits: vitordab

    Davi quickly started settling in with his new companions, Scooby and Jade, and the bond between them is growing every day

    This Senior Dog Spent Years In A Shelter Until One Post Helped Him Find A Family

    Image credits: vitordab

    As for the adopter, Bruna said Vitor’s decision was grounded in commitment more than emotion: “Vitor is a digital marketing professional from Balneário Gaivota, Santa Catarina (Brazil). He already had two dogs when he came across Vô Davi’s story online.”

    And while adapting to his new life, Davi is getting the most care and love he’s received throughout his entire life

    This Senior Dog Spent Years In A Shelter Until One Post Helped Him Find A Family

    Image credits: vitordab

    But the best part must’ve been realizing someone finally chose him

    This Senior Dog Spent Years In A Shelter Until One Post Helped Him Find A Family

    Image credits: vitordab

    “Even living in another state, he decided to open his home and his heart to a 22-year-old dog. He simply wanted Grandpa Davi to spend his final years surrounded by love, comfort, and peace. And that is exactly what happened.”

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Approved Contributor

    I am a Brazilian digital artist who loves transforming imagination into hyper-real visuals. I work with artificial intelligence and image editing to create what I always wondered as a child: how would our favorite characters look in real life? Over time, many of my artworks have gone viral and were featured in international publications. I have recreated realistic versions of cartoon characters such as Disney and The Simpsons, imagined how celebrities who died young would look today, and even gave modern faces to historical figures like Mona Lisa or Shakespeare. Beyond entertainment, I created Para Não Esquecer, a social project that revisits memorable criminal cases in Brazil. My goal is to honor victims, keep memory alive and remind society that justice and empathy matter. I also write for Bored Panda, where I create articles featuring artists, photographers, rescue stories and feel-good moments from around the world. My work aims to highlight creativity, kindness and emotional storytelling. In everything I do, my purpose is the same: to touch hearts, evoke emotion and make people feel something real.

