“A Huge Tattoo On Her Chest”: Mom Left In Tears After Seeing MIL’s Gift To Baby

ADVERTISEMENT

When a couple brings a new life into the world, it’s not just their lives that are forever changed, but even aunts, uncles, and grandparents now have someone new to love.

This excitement, however, can blur boundaries and make some people forget what’s appropriate.

How involved should relatives be in the baby’s life? Do they need to consult the parents before making any decision that might affect the child?

Below, you’ll find a story that was originally shared on Reddit by a woman who was frustrated with her mother-in-law’s new tattoo that featured her baby but was done without asking for permission first.

RELATED:

This woman’s mother-in-law revealed at Christmas that she had gotten a special gift

Woman with a huge tattoo on her chest wearing gold necklaces and a pink top, highlighting the large chest tattoo.

Share icon

Image credits: David Kouakou (not the actual photo)

But when the surprise turned out to be a large tattoo, it didn’t go over very well with the family

Text showing a woman questioning if she's wrong for disliking her mother-in-law's huge tattoo gift for the baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Text describing MIL's attention-seeking behavior during Christmas causing tension around a huge tattoo on her chest.

Share icon family.” />

Text message describing MIL insisting on spending Christmas Eve together to keep family united despite disagreements.

Share icon

Text about opening a significant envelope from MIL, with mom emotional over the tattoo gift for her baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Family decorating Christmas tree together, father holding baby, festive ornaments on green pine during holiday season.

Share icon

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)

Text about a mother-in-law’s huge tattoo on her chest as a surprising gift for the new mom and baby.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing a huge tattoo on a woman’s chest featuring a heart-shaped necklace, roses, and a baby’s name.

Share icon

Emotional reaction of new mom after seeing a huge tattoo on her chest caused by MIL’s unexpected gift to baby.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message from new mom explaining she can't get a huge tattoo on her chest due to breastfeeding, feeling upset about MIL's gift.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Mother sobbing and pleading to stay after a huge tattoo on her chest causes a dramatic scene with MIL's gift to baby.

Share icon

Apology from mother-in-law explaining her intentions regarding the huge tattoo on her daughter's chest gift.

Share icon

Woman in a white shirt emotionally gesturing in a room, reacting to a huge tattoo on her chest gift from MIL to baby.

Share icon

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text expressing frustration over a 6-month-old daughter's tattoo as a parental decision oversight involving a huge tattoo on her chest.

Share icon

Text expressing shock that a huge tattoo on her chest does not include her own children's names.

Share icon

Text exchange showing a new mom setting boundaries with her mother-in-law about family roles and overstepping limits.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message from upset mom about MIL’s tattoo and anger over birthday plans, refusing to acknowledge MIL’s gift.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the mother updated her post to clarify where she was coming from

Mother upset as mother-in-law gives a huge tattoo on her chest to baby without discussing with parents first.

Share icon

Text expressing concern over boundary overstepping, hinting at a breaking point related to a huge tattoo on her chest.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Grandma’s huge tattoo on her chest sparks emotions as mom reflects on future grandchildren and the meaningful gift to baby.

Share icon

Image credits: Zealousideal-Fact966

Many people get tattoos to honor their loved ones

Being a parent is never easy, so especially when welcoming your first child into the world, it can be a great help to have the support of family members. Grandparents who want to be involved, aunts and uncles who are happy to babysit, and cousins who want to play can make the little one feel extremely welcomed and loved. But what happens when the parents and relatives don’t agree on how to show children love?

ADVERTISEMENT

As it turns out, getting a tattoo to honor a loved one is actually quite common. In fact, among the one-third of Americans who have a tattoo, 69% say they got their ink to remember or honor someone or something, the Pew Research Center reports. I also fall into this category, as I got my first tattoo with my mother as a Christmas gift and bonding experience, and my piece is a visual representation of the nickname she’s always gone by to family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to My Caring Plan

Tattoo of the name Katie inked on a wrist, showcasing a personal and meaningful huge tattoo on her chest concept.



, grandparents getting tattoos for their grandchildren is not unheard of either. “These tattoos are a way to honor their love, wisdom, guidance, and the immeasurable role they play in shaping us into who we are,” My Caring Plan notes. “They serve as a reminder of the special memories, warmth, and nurturing nature that only grandmothers can provide.”

Image credits: Blasphemy4kidz (not the actual photo)

It’s even common for grandparents and grandchildren to get tattoos for one another

Some of the more popular design ideas that grandparents might get tattoos of are floral names (which sounds similar to the tattoo referenced in this story), names with birthdates, an infinity symbol, a family tree, handprints or footprints, interlocking puzzle pieces, birth flowers, a memory collage, zodiac signs, animal silhouettes, or the hands of the grandchild and grandparent holding one another.

While the grandmother in this story believed she was doing something sweet, her son and daughter-in-law perceived the tattoo quite differently. So what are parents to do when grandparents overstep their boundaries? According to clinical psychologist Michele Goldman, grandparents might overstep for a variety of reasons, including not understanding they’re doing anything wrong or not respecting the boundaries that parents have set.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goldman told Romper that it’s important for parents to get on the same page as their partner and communicate boundaries clearly. It can also be wise to ask for help from the grandparents at times so that they don’t feel overlooked or undervalued.

Grandmother and young woman smiling and hugging, symbolizing family connection and a huge tattoo on her chest story.

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

But when moms and dads feel that their parents or in-laws have overstepped, it’s important to communicate boundaries

As far as what grandparents should be careful not to do, it’s recommended that they don’t show up unannounced, give gifts for no reason or give extravagant gifts with no warning, post photos on social media without permission, undermine parents’ rules in front of their kids, criticize the parents in front of their kids, allow the kids to have excessive screen time, or talk about family members in a negative way in front of the kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

As stressful as being a parent can be, it’s best to have a healthy relationship with your parents and your partner’s parents if possible. A little bit of communication can go a long way, and it’s important to remember that they probably have good intentions most of the time, whether it seems like it to you or not.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think the grandmother crossed a boundary by getting this tattoo? Or do you think the mom has overreacted? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article, we recommend one discussing even more mother- and daughter-in-law drama.

New mom holding a pink baby jacket, emotional in cozy setting, connected to a huge tattoo chest gift incident from MIL.

Image credits: Keira Burton (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people who read her story believe the mom was overreacting to the tattoo

Comment discussing the uniqueness of tattoos and questioning concerns about someone else getting a tattoo on her chest.

Online comment discussing huge tattoo on chest and new mom’s upset reaction to MIL’s thoughtful birthstone and flower gift.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of text discussing grandmother’s tattoo of baby’s name and birthstone, questioning new mom’s reaction to huge tattoo on chest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment debating a mother’s huge tattoo on her chest for her daughter and reactions to MIL’s gift to baby.

Comment thread with user discussing reactions to a huge tattoo on her chest and emotional family response.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a mother-in-law’s tattoo gift to a baby, mentioning a huge tattoo on her chest and family tension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing family tattoos and advising to apologize to MIL after a huge tattoo on her chest.

Comment discussing the impact of a huge tattoo on her chest and family dynamics after MIL's gift to baby.

Screenshot of a comment criticizing a mother-in-law's tattoo gift causing frustration over a huge tattoo on her chest.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a huge tattoo on her chest, comparing dramatic behavior and mentioning marrying one’s mother.

However, some thought the situation could have been handled better by everyone involved

Reddit comment debating a huge chest tattoo gift, discussing its impact and the mom’s emotional response.

Reddit comment criticizing mother-in-law’s chest tattoo gift, discussing emotional impact and family conflict over tattoo choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

And others assured the mom that she was right to be upset

Online forum discussion about MIL’s huge tattoo gift on new mom’s chest representing her baby causing emotional reaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment screenshot discussing a huge tattoo on her chest gifted by MIL, causing distress to the new mom.

Reddit comment debating a huge tattoo on her chest as a controversial gift from MIL to baby, sparking strong reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing manipulative behavior by MIL causing distress for new mom related to a huge tattoo on her chest.

Online comment discussing a mom’s reaction to a huge tattoo on her chest as a controversial MIL gift to baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a huge tattoo on her chest as a gift, highlighting MIL's boundary issues and emotional behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT