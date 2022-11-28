Humans are creatures of habit. We all have a set of practices, good and bad, that affect how we spend our days and how we react to what life throws at us. We like our daily routines, and we like them to be… unsurprising.

Brains work as prediction engines, after all. We’re most comfortable when we know what to expect and when the situation we find ourselves in is familiar. It’s why most of us like to watch the same TV shows over and over again or eat the same meals so often. We want to know what’s coming down the line, and that’s why we consider new situations “out of our comfort zone.” While routines can give us a sense of cozy reassurance, they can also be limiting — especially when they get addictive. That’s where building habits enters the scene.

When it comes to mental well-being, we’re all looking for shortcuts, whether we realize it or not. We all want the secret formula that’ll make us feel relaxed and content without effort. But there’s no magic bullet for happiness. Instead, there are healthy habits that work together over time to improve your life and make it a little less stressful. And gosh, how much we need that!

That’s exactly what we’re going to talk about today. Here we are with a comprehensive list of good habits you can start working on right now to increase your mental well-being in the next 12 months. It’s a tough path, we’re conscious of that, but whether it’s taking care of yourself physically or mentally, these healthy lifestyle changes can make you feel fabulous, function better, and be happier in general. This is your sign — we’re on this planet for a limited time, after all, so why not make the most out of it?