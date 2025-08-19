32 Photos That Show When Flying Was An Affair Of Pure Glamour
There’s a black-and-white memory, maybe one you’ve only seen in old films, of what it meant to take a plane. It had nothing to do with today's cattle-call at the gate. Instead, picture clinking glasses in a sky lounge, the murmur of conversation over a steak dinner, and the feeling of having all the space in the world. Flying was once the height of modern style, a civilized affair from takeoff to landing. These photographs are time capsules that capture the lost elegance of the skies.
Lady Having Breakfast In Flight Aboard A Deutsche Lufthansa Plane, 1928
Breakfast Being Served On SAS Douglas DC-6, 1950s
Air Travelers Leaving Washington Airport During National Air Travel Week Are Being Given Cakes, Washington, D.C., 1938
The Eastern Air Transport Company Hostess Serves Tea, 1931
Interior View Of Sikorsky S-42 Plane, Circa 1934
Passenger Lounge Onboard Pan American Airways Martin M-130 China Clipper, 1936
Martin 130 Clipper, Circa 1935
Sas Dc-8-33 Interior, Service On Board, Cabin And Seats, Passengers, Circa 1960s
Interior Of Junkers 'Plane, Between 1915 And 1920
Dornier Do X Aircraft, Dining Room, 1930
Interior Of New Handley Page W.8 Plane Cabin, Early 1920s
Commercial Aviation, Between 1905 And 1945
Interior View Of The Cabin Of A Junkers G 38 Aircraft, 1929
Interior View Of Sikorsky S-40 Plane Miami, Florida, 1931
How Babies Used To Travel On Airplanes, 1950s
Cabin Of An L1649 Superstar, Which Was In Service With Lufthansa, From 1957 To 1966
Some details in these photos feel almost alien today. It’s not just the legroom (which seems to go on for miles) or the full-blown beds on some of these jumbo jets. It’s the social atmosphere. People aren't staring at screens but rather, they're mingling in lounges, enjoying a cocktail, and treating the flight like a sophisticated cocktail party. Each photo tells a part of that forgotten story, which we would so desperately want back.