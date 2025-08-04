“Be A Gold Digger, No Holiday For You”: Lady Gets Revenge On Rude Friend By Cancelling Her Free Trip

ADVERTISEMENT

Friendship is the purest kind of relationship because the bond is primarily built on unconditional love and care rather than anything materialistic. Good friends only care about the other person’s well-being and don’t bother about what they can get from them.

Unfortunately, one woman had a rude awakening about her friend and realized that she was only using her for her money. She decided to creatively take revenge after the friend called her a snob and even went so far as to insult her family.

More info: Reddit

Nobody wants to lose a friend over a petty disagreement, but sometimes clear boundaries must be set

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After the poster called out her friend for using her for her money, the other woman trashed her online, calling her a “wealthy snob” and her mom a “gold digger”

Image credits: f8studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The friend’s rude comments caused a rift between their two families, and so the poster told her dad to disinvite her friend’s parents and her from their joint trip

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since the poster’s dad paid for the overseas trip, the woman knew her friend couldn’t afford it, so she pettily invited the other woman’s siblings to join

Image credits: throwaway12342565

To put the nail in the coffin, the poster sent her ex-friend a message and photo of the trip ticket, taunting her about it and calling her a “gold digger”

The woman clearly resented her friend Bella because she blew up at her for always using her for her money. It seems like Bella relied on the OP to pay for things and probably took her for granted. That’s why it pained the poster when her friend began insulting her online and calling her a wealthy snob or saying horrid things about her mother.

When friends get into arguments or say rude things to each other, it might feel like the end of the friendship. The best thing to do in situations like that is to share only your feelings instead of putting the other person down. Open up about what you are genuinely hurt or concerned about, and try to be vulnerable with each other. This can slowly get you both on the same page.

The poster and her friend didn’t communicate about their feelings; instead, they both went on the offensive and tried to hurt each other. After Bella said such rude things, the OP decided to take revenge by excluding her and her parents from an overseas trip that they all were taking. She knew that by doing this, Bella would be very hurt.

Most people feel that revenge can help them get satisfaction and feel better by gaining the upper hand. Unfortunately, what it does is just perpetuate the cycle of pain, and it never seems to get them the closure that they desperately need. It often creates a bigger rift in relationships and might make people feel emptier than before.

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster felt like she needed to defend herself and her family, which is why she came up with the idea of excluding her friend from the trip. She invited Bella’s brothers and cousin to join, and mailed her a picture of the ticket, along with a smug message. She knew that by doing this, there would be no going back and that their friendship might not recover.

If people really want to repair their bond with their friend and get back to normal, forgiveness is the best way to do it. That doesn’t mean that a person has to accept disrespect and just move on from it; there needs to be accountability and honest communication first. If both people can put aside their differences, then there is scope for healing.

Here, it seems like Bella and the OP were both trying to fight to be right, rather than understand the other person’s perspective. So, when the poster took revenge by disinviting her from the trip, it made it clear how she felt about Bella’s behavior.

Hopefully, the revenge was worth the loss of a friend. It might seem like the poster took things too far, but it’s possible that Bella had been taking advantage of her for a bit too long. When a friendship like this comes crashing down, it’s definitely a learning experience, albeit a tough one.

Whose side are you on in this revenge story? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

Most people sided with the poster and felt like she had done the right thing, while a few felt that she had been too petty

