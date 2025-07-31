Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hotel Employee Is A Girl’s Girl And Uses Her Power To Make Guest’s Cheating Gold Digger BF Suffer
Man in suit talking on phone in hotel room, conveying tension related to guestu2019s cheating gold digger boyfriend situation
Couples, Relationships

Hotel Employee Is A Girl’s Girl And Uses Her Power To Make Guest’s Cheating Gold Digger BF Suffer

Hotel staff witness and hear all sorts of things. Especially late at night. And it’s not always pleasant. But they’re there to do their jobs. Not judge, nor interfere in the lives of guests. Sometimes, that’s easier said than done, though, as one front desk worker has admitted.

The luxury hotel agent says they did as asked when a drunk guest asked to have his room key deactivated. The man claimed it was a safety precaution. The hotel worker felt something was off. And they were right. It turns out the man was spitefully trying to leave his girlfriend stranded and publicly humiliated. At her expense. The worker stepped in to teach him an embarrassing lesson that he’s unlikely to forget for a while.

    Hotel front desk staff are there to welcome guests and help sort out any issues

    Image credits: DC_Studio / envato (not the actual photo)

    One worker went all out to help a guest get revenge on her ‘gold digger’ BF after he tried to publicly humiliate her

    Hotel employee helps guest get revenge on cheating gold digger boyfriend using her power discreetly.

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: mstandret / envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Anonymous_Annie5523

    It’s all about the money, honey: How to spot a gold digger, according to experts

    Often, the stereotypical gold digger is a young woman who goes after older men for their money. But that certainly is not always the case. As the hotel worker’s story proves…

    Gold diggers come in all shapes and sizes. But the one thing they have in common is that they pursue and form relationships or friendships for the sole purpose of using or taking that person’s money and wealth. In reality, they don’t have an honest emotional or physical attraction to their partner. It’s all about the money, honey.

    “They might shower you with attention, but their affection is often tied to the size of your wallet,” explain the experts over at Marriage.com. “For example, they may constantly hint at expensive gifts, luxurious trips, or expect you to cover all the bills.”

    Gold diggers might hide their intentions well at first. But if you look close enough, there are signs. These people typically reveal themselves by persistently focusing on material gains.

    “While your idea of a thoughtful gift might be a bouquet of flowers or an original poem, these things have no value to the gold digger,” adds WebMD. “They only seem to be happy with gifts that have some significant monetary value.”

    You can tell a lot about someone by the company they keep. And this often holds true for gold diggers. If your SO’s tribe mainly includes people married to or dating the rich, you could have a gold digger on your hands.

    Another alarm bell is when the person wants to know about your financial situation right from the get-go. Or they ask often.

    It is normal for people in a serious relationship or marriage to want to know the financial status of their partners,” notes WebMD. “However, if someone questions you about how much you earn and what you have in the bank on the first or second date, it might be a red flag that you are out with a gold digger.”

    Gold diggers are also unlikely to offer to pay for anything. And will rather sit back and take. And take. And take…

    The experts say you should also watch out for jealousy. The gold digger is after your money, and they won’t want anyone else to get their paws on it. This includes friends, family, and even kids.

    People praised the hotel worker for coming to the woman’s rescue

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

