Glamorous Law Student Gets 25 Years In Hellhole Dubai Prison As Heartbroken Mom Pleads For Help

The case of Mia O’Brien, a 23-year-old British student sentenced to life in prison in Dubai, has left her family desperate and social media buzzing with confusion.

The Merseyside law student was allegedly caught with 50g of illegal substances in her apartment and handed the harsh sentence after a single-day hearing.

While her mother continues to plead for help, a TikToker who shares the same name as the incarcerated student has been forced to publicly deny she is the one locked away in the UAE.

Mia O’Brien’s mother is fighting to gather support for her incarcerated daughter

Image credits: GoFundMe

Danielle McKenna, Mia’s mother, shared somedisturbing details about her daughter’s plight in Dubai.

Apart from her life sentence, Mia was also fined £100,000 by the court. The amount of substances she was caught with had a street value of about £2,500 in the UK, according to theDaily Mail.

“She pleaded not guilty, They don’t have a just trial over there. She was just given a life sentence and has to serve 25 years. The trial was all in Arabic, and Mia was told of the sentence later by her lawyer,” Danielle stated.

Image credits: GoFundMe

She also described Mia as a promisinglaw student who got involved with the wrong crowd and is now paying a very steep price for a single offense.

“I haven’t seen my daughter since last October. Mia is only 23 years old and has never done a bad thing in her life.

“This is a young girl, who went to university to do law, and unfortunately got mixed up in the wrong so-called friends and made a very stupid mistake and is now paying the price,” Danielle stated.

Image credits: Unsplash / Getty Images

Danielle initially launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for legal fees and family travel expenses, according toUnilad.

The page was removed, however, after GoFundMe cited its policy against raising funds for certain allegedcrimes.

“It was removed because it violates Term 9 of the Prohibited Conduct section in our Terms of Service. Term 9 prohibits raising funds on GoFundMe for the legal defense of certain alleged crimes,” a spokesperson explained.

Image credits: GoFundMe

Daniella McKenna is now raising funds on her own without GoFundMe’s help

Danielle has now dedicated her fundraising efforts on Facebook, sharing her bank details so people can donate to her cause directly.

“I am going to set up my own, as they (GoFundMe) are nitpicking at everything,” she wrote. “I would just like to thank everyone.”

Image credits: Gulf News

Speaking to the media, Danielle said Mia had been in tears during phone calls, begging for forgiveness.

Image credits: GoFundMe

“I speak to her, but she can’t say too much on the phone. She’s just made a stupid mistake after going over to see a friend and her boyfriend in Dubai,” she said.

“She was crying on the phone and saying ‘Oh mum, please forgive me,’” Daniella stated, adding that she does not think her daughter was going to sell or bring back any illegal substances.

British authorities have confirmed they are in touch with the family and local officials.

Image credits: Gulf News

“We are supporting the family of a British woman detained in the UAE and are in contact with the local authorities,” the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) noted.

The FCDO has highlighted Dubai’s zero-tolerancepolicy on illegal substances, noting that even trace amounts can lead to lengthy prison terms or heavy fines.

“There is zero tolerance for dr*g-related offenses. The penalties for trafficking, smuggling, using and possessing illegal dr*gs (including residual amounts) are severe.

Image credits: TikTok / miaobriennxx

“Sentences for dr*g trafficking can include the death penalty,” the FCDO wrote on its official website.

TikToker Mia O’Brien ended up being caught in a mistaken identity storm

As the case made international headlines, another young woman named Mia O’Brien found herself caught up in the drama for an unexpected reason.

The British TikToker was suddenly bombarded with comments from strangers convinced she was the student imprisoned in Dubai.

“U not in jail,” one commenter asked under a recent post. Another joked, “Is this how Dubai jail looks like?”

The influencer quickly set the record straight. “I’m not in prison,” she replied in one video, adding a red heart emoji.

Despite her clarification, the mix-up has continued to drive traffic to her page, with many curious users leaving questions about the Dubai case, according toThe Mirror US.

One TikTok user even predicted, “Your view count’s about to go up.” Others remained confused. “Why didn’t you research the laws of Dubai?” one commenter asked, still confounded.

Netizens shared their thoughts on O’Brien’s mom’s comments and the plight of the TikToker on social media

