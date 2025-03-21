ADVERTISEMENT

Dubai stands alone as the place where "too much" simply isn't in the vocabulary. This desert playground rose from the sand in just a few decades, fueled by oil money and a seemingly unlimited imagination. Where else can you find indoor ski slopes while it's 120 degrees outside, police cruising in Lamborghinis, or gold vending machines in shopping malls?

Dubai exists in its own reality—a place where the tallest building in the world is just the beginning of the conversation. From seven-star hotels to man-made islands shaped like palm trees, this collection showcases the jaw-dropping excesses and head-scratching oddities that make Dubai unlike anywhere else on Earth. Even for those who think they've seen it all, these photos capture a world where the impossible becomes an everyday occurrence and where the phrase "why not?" seems to guide most architectural decisions.