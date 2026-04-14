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Woman Upset Fiance’s Friend Won’t Move Out After Finding A Job, Learns The Truth About Their Relationship
Two young men sitting on a couch, smiling and sharing a phone, highlighting boyfriendu2019s best friend living together.
Friends, Relationships

Woman Upset Fiance’s Friend Won’t Move Out After Finding A Job, Learns The Truth About Their Relationship

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In a vacuum, helping a friend out is a noble act, indeed, one might even think it’s part of the definition of friendship. But life finds ways to be more complicated than that, as we all have to balance the needs of our friends, family and partners.

A woman asked the internet for advice when she wanted her boyfriend’s best friend to finally find his own place. He’d been staying with them for months, ostensibly to “get back on his feet,” but she felt it was finally time. After making the post, she returned with an update on how the conversation actually went down.

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    Letting some stay at your home during a rough patch is a kindness

    Image credits: Ladanifer / Envato (not the actual photo)

    But one woman thought her boyfriend’s buddy had way overstayed his welcome

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    Image credits: Prostock-studio / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: ThrowRA_helloreddit

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    She chatted with some of the readers in the comments

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    She then shared what happened next

    Image credits: zamrznutitonovi / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: stockasso / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: MaplesImages / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: ThrowRA_helloreddit

    Commenters started to smell something fishy

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    Others thought the BF wasn’t being honest about his feelings

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    Later she shared another update

    Image credits: Rido81 / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: jm_video / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: ThrowRA_helloreddit

    Readers who had been following the entire saga shared their thoughts

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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