Woman Upset Fiance’s Friend Won’t Move Out After Finding A Job, Learns The Truth About Their Relationship

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In a vacuum, helping a friend out is a noble act, indeed, one might even think it’s part of the definition of friendship. But life finds ways to be more complicated than that, as we all have to balance the needs of our friends, family and partners.

A woman asked the internet for advice when she wanted her boyfriend’s best friend to finally find his own place. He’d been staying with them for months, ostensibly to “get back on his feet,” but she felt it was finally time. After making the post, she returned with an update on how the conversation actually went down.

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Letting some stay at your home during a rough patch is a kindness

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But one woman thought her boyfriend’s buddy had way overstayed his welcome

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She chatted with some of the readers in the comments

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She then shared what happened next

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Commenters started to smell something fishy

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Others thought the BF wasn’t being honest about his feelings

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Later she shared another update

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Readers who had been following the entire saga shared their thoughts

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